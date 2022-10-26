ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
sfstandard.com

Potrero Yard, SF Muni’s Foray Into Housing, Takes a Big Step Forward

At long last, the city released a slate of developers who might take on the daunting task of building nearly 600 units above an old Muni bus yard in the Mission District—an ambitious project that would mark the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s first time actually building and potentially making money off a housing development.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Halloween Made a Proper Return to San Francisco, and the Kids Loved It

While adult revelers filled the Castro and Dolores Park’s Halloween Hill Bomb saw a stabbing and a scuffle, Bernal Heights was alive with the undead on Monday night—along with lots of happy-go-lucky kids. The family-heavy area around Treat Avenue—with one intersection listing a seasonally appropriate cross street as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Jerry Brown Opens Up on His Political Legacy in New Documentary Premiering in SF

Documentary filmmaker Marina Zenovich calls Jerry Brown a disruptor, but he’s also an interrupter. “I find that a non-question,” the former California governor cuts in during the opening of Zenovich’s documentary, Jerry Brown: The Disruptor. The film’s world premiere opens SFFILM’s Doc Stories, a six-day celebration of documentary films from across the world that runs from Nov. 3 through Nov. 8.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Video: Best Costumes From SF’s ‘Great HauntWay’ Halloween Walk

Thousands of costumed parents, kids and dogs flooded the Great Highway Sunday for an afternoon of trick-or-treating by the Pacific Ocean. This year’s “Great Hauntway” trick-or-treating event along the Great Highway attracted thousands. What’s your favorite costume? #sf #sanfrancisco #sfhalloween #halloweekend #spookyseason #sfevents #community #costume #halloween #sfstandard 🎥: Evan Reinhardt.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco High School Football Recap: Week 10

Trophies were up for grabs in Week 10 of the high school football season as Lincoln won a 10th straight Bell Game over Washington and Sacred Heart Cathedral topped Riordan for the Stanfel Cup behind big games from Jerry Mixon Jr. and RL Miller. The Standard has your weekly recap of local prep sports action.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy