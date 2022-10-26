Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Leaders and Comcast Host Inaugural Summit to Discuss Closing the Digital Divide in California
Comcast California wants everyone in the Golden State to have safe, reliable internet access. Last Friday, it took the next step toward making this goal a reality by hosting an inaugural Digital Equity Summit at San Francisco’s The Pearl. Featuring fireside chats and panels with executives, program directors and...
sfstandard.com
Frustrated San Francisco Voters Poised to Flip the Script This Election
It’s no secret that San Franciscans are fed up with local government. Voters have already hauled out four elected officials in two decisive recall elections this year—and are poised to shake things up further in a slew of competitive races on Nov. 8. The upcoming general election finds...
sfstandard.com
YIMBYs Ate the World—Except for SF. Now Its Founders Are Up to New Tricks
Two dozen of San Francisco’s top YIMBYs gathered in a spacious Bernal Heights backyard in September to discuss the movement founder’s latest venture: a $1 million cash reserve to take San Francisco to court should it stymie any new housing projects. YIMBY founder Sonja Trauss, who led a...
sfstandard.com
‘Nothing Is Off the Table’: City Leaders Mull What To Do With SF’s Empty Downtown
Downtown San Francisco needs a serious reboot, city leaders say. They had hoped that by this point, more than two years into the pandemic, Downtown SF would be back and bustling. Instead, SF’s core has lost around 300,000 visitors per day since 2019, said Wade Rose, president of Advance SF.
sfstandard.com
Potrero Yard, SF Muni’s Foray Into Housing, Takes a Big Step Forward
At long last, the city released a slate of developers who might take on the daunting task of building nearly 600 units above an old Muni bus yard in the Mission District—an ambitious project that would mark the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s first time actually building and potentially making money off a housing development.
sfstandard.com
Food From the Source: New Potrero Hill Grocery Store Stocks Local Foods With a French Twist
Running away to the French countryside is a common dream for deskbound urbanites worldwide. But local business owner Mario Rimet wants to bring a taste of France to San Francisco through his soon-to-be-opened organic grocery store in Portrero Hill, Le Marché Cezanne. Named after the famed French Post-Impressionist painter...
sfstandard.com
Halloween Made a Proper Return to San Francisco, and the Kids Loved It
While adult revelers filled the Castro and Dolores Park’s Halloween Hill Bomb saw a stabbing and a scuffle, Bernal Heights was alive with the undead on Monday night—along with lots of happy-go-lucky kids. The family-heavy area around Treat Avenue—with one intersection listing a seasonally appropriate cross street as...
sfstandard.com
Breed Does ‘Bridgerton’ and Wiener Channels Big Bird as SF Politicians Dress Up for Halloween
Who says that San Francisco public officials have no sense of humor?. Local leaders from Mayor London Breed to state Sen. Scott Wiener got into the Halloween spirit today, donning an array of costumes that ranged from elaborate period pieces to political statements—and sharing them on social media. Mayor...
sfstandard.com
Jerry Brown Opens Up on His Political Legacy in New Documentary Premiering in SF
Documentary filmmaker Marina Zenovich calls Jerry Brown a disruptor, but he’s also an interrupter. “I find that a non-question,” the former California governor cuts in during the opening of Zenovich’s documentary, Jerry Brown: The Disruptor. The film’s world premiere opens SFFILM’s Doc Stories, a six-day celebration of documentary films from across the world that runs from Nov. 3 through Nov. 8.
sfstandard.com
Paul Pelosi Attack: David DePape’s Neighbors Say He Was ‘Too Quiet,’ Right-Wing, Lived in This Garage
The alleged attacker of Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, lived in a Richmond garage and was known to his neighbors as a quiet right-winger. David DePape was arrested Friday after allegedly hitting Mr. Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into the family’s San Francisco home. Both...
sfstandard.com
Video: Best Costumes From SF’s ‘Great HauntWay’ Halloween Walk
Thousands of costumed parents, kids and dogs flooded the Great Highway Sunday for an afternoon of trick-or-treating by the Pacific Ocean. This year’s “Great Hauntway” trick-or-treating event along the Great Highway attracted thousands. What’s your favorite costume? #sf #sanfrancisco #sfhalloween #halloweekend #spookyseason #sfevents #community #costume #halloween #sfstandard 🎥: Evan Reinhardt.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco High School Football Recap: Week 10
Trophies were up for grabs in Week 10 of the high school football season as Lincoln won a 10th straight Bell Game over Washington and Sacred Heart Cathedral topped Riordan for the Stanfel Cup behind big games from Jerry Mixon Jr. and RL Miller. The Standard has your weekly recap of local prep sports action.
Comments / 1