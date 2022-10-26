LOGAN – When it comes to the low expectations for the Utah State men’s basketball team (picked to finish eighth in the Mountain West preseason poll), the focal point is likely a combination of the loss of forwards Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath and a lack of confidence that head coach Ryan Odom has adequate replacements for those two players, especially offensively. Those two players were the Aggies’ leading scorers with a combined 31.3 points per game (17.4 for Bean, 13.9 from Horvath).

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO