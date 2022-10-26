ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
cachevalleydaily.com

USU water researchers launch 1st project in new water institute

LOGAN – Utah State University water researchers are creating a new hydrologic information system that will generate new insight about the nation’s water resources. The idea is to help those who operate water monitoring sites to manage large volumes of data and make that data accessible to others.
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

LHS students ask residents to participate in Pumpkin Protest this Halloween

LOGAN—Students from the Logan High School Logan Environmental Action Force are asking residents in Cache Valley to participate in a Pumpkin Protest by carving or painting a pumpkin with some scary environmental facts or stats this Halloween. LEAF Leadership member Belle Weed said the protest is a fun way...
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

County Council members unanimously express dismay with budget process

CACHE COUNTY — For the first time in recent memory, the members of the Cache County Council called a press conference Thursday to air their unanimously-negative reactions to the 2023 county budget which was presented on Oct. 25 by County Executive David Zook. All seven of the council members...
cachevalleydaily.com

County Council approves cost of living increase for elected officials

CACHE COUNTY — After weeks of discussion, the members of the Cache County Council finally approved a cost of living adjustment to the salaries of county elected officials, excepting themselves. That cost of living hike will be retroactive to July 3, 2022, according to Amy Adams, the county’s human...
cachevalleydaily.com

Alexa Ann Dahle

April 21, 1986 – October 26, 2022 (age 36) Alexa Ann Dahle, 36, returned to her Heavenly Father on October 26, 2022 after a brief but terrible illness. Alexa was born on April 21, 1986 in Logan, Utah to her loving parents Brad and KaLynne Dahle. Alexa was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints. She grew up in Clarkston, Utah where she ran wild with her friends and cousins.
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Cindy Stirland Mozingo

February 3, 1965 — October 25, 2022 (age 57) Cindy Stirland Mozingo, 57, returned to the arms of her loving Heavenly Father on Oct. 25, 2022, with her husband, five children, and loved ones by her side. She was born Feb. 3, 1965 in Logan, Utah to her mother...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Flight operations resumed Tuesday at Hill Air Force Base

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Hill Air Force Base announced Tuesday that the 388th Fighter Wing and 419th Fighter Wing have resumed daily F-35A flight operations. The return of daily flight training comes nearly a week after a F-35A Lightning II from the 388th Fighter Wing crashed near the north end of the runway at the base.
CLEARFIELD, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

PHOTO GALLERY: #4 Ridgeline 41, #5 Snow Canyon 20 in 4A football playoffs

Photos by Robert K. Scott / Additional information about Robert’s work (or inquiries about purchasing his photos) can be found at rscott.smugmug.com. Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Three-star forward Karson Templin commits to USU basketball

Karson Templin, a three-star power forward out of Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas, announced his commitment to play basketball for Utah State. The announcement came via his Instagram account Friday morning. Per 247Sports, the 6-foot-6 forward received attention from multiple schools in Utah, including BYU, the University of Utah...
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Logan man previously convicted of burglary arrested again

LOGAN — A 41-year-old Logan man previously convicted of theft and burglary has been arrested again on suspicion of similar crimes. Ethan Allen Fisher was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail. Fisher was arraigned Friday morning in 1st District Court, appearing by web conference from jail. He was...
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

How Utah State basketball will replace lost offensive production

LOGAN – When it comes to the low expectations for the Utah State men’s basketball team (picked to finish eighth in the Mountain West preseason poll), the focal point is likely a combination of the loss of forwards Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath and a lack of confidence that head coach Ryan Odom has adequate replacements for those two players, especially offensively. Those two players were the Aggies’ leading scorers with a combined 31.3 points per game (17.4 for Bean, 13.9 from Horvath).
LOGAN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

USU women’s basketball struggles with shooting, but stout on defense in exhibition win

LOGAN – The result in exhibition games like Friday’s contest between Utah State and Fort Lewis is usually never in doubt. And nothing was amiss this time out as the Aggies won 74-45. The question was how would the almost-entirely new USU squad look in its first real action of the 2022-23 season. For third-year head coach Kayla Ard, the answer was that her team played “33 minutes of good basketball.”
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy