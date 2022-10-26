Read full article on original website
click orlando
Police ID woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant
DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday in a wooded area behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the DeLand Police Department. Officers said the woman’s body was found after police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. In an...
WESH
18-year-old shot, killed in Orange County remembered at vigil
PINE HILLS, Fla. — Family and friends are remembering an 18-year-old who died after he was found shot in a crashed car. Detectives are still looking for the shooter who killed Jessiah Boyd in The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills last week. Dozens gathered in Eagles Nest...
Orange County woman learns of son’s shooting death through photo of his body that someone sent her
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The mother of a man found dead in Orange County said someone texted her a picture of his body this morning. Investigators said they found the victim, Anthony Nixon, on Rio Lane near Rio Grande Avenue, and have been collecting evidence as they try to figure out what led up to the shooting.
WESH
Man sentenced in Flagler County for armed robbery, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a man has been sentenced for a robbery that took place on Dec. 12, 2020 around 12 a.m. Court officials said Carlos Dupree from St. Louis and a group went to a person's home armed with guns, beating residents with different objects and pointing a gun at them before stealing money and cards.
police1.com
‘10 best looking deputies you will ever see’: These new cops in Florida aren’t human
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations are in order over at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The agency welcomed 10 new deputies on Tuesday night in Titusville, Florida. But not the human kind. K-9 deputy Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 mini bloodhounds, six males and four females, the...
click orlando
Man, 70, hit crossing Titusville road, dies more than 2 weeks later, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 70-year-old man has died more than two weeks after he was hit while crossing a road in Titusville, according to police. Officers announced Friday that Howard Longchamps died on Oct. 21 following the crash on Oct. 5. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back...
Volusia woman convicted of killing 2 in hit-and-run crash to ask for shorter sentence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash will ask Wednesday for her sentence to end early. Rita Carter was arrested in 2011. State troopers said she hit and killed Javi Remon-Sanzol and Allison Sellers while they were on their motorcycle on Interstate 4 in DeLand.
Click10.com
Florida man leads police on wild chase; tries to escape by jumping in river
SANFORD, Fla. – A Central Florida man is behind bars after leading cops on a wild chase across two counties. Seminole County deputies picked up the chase on Saturday after getting a call that a suspect in a Chevy Silverado was entering the county while being chased by a police helicopter from Orange County.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man convicted in Volusia County for armed robbery charges
Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Seventh Judicial Circuit. At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a Volusia County jury found defendant Edgardo Hernandez guilty as charged of principal to robbery with a firearm. Hernandez has a history of gun charges including a previous robbery with a firearm and in-state delinquent in possession of a firearm.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison
An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday. Deputies said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Ponderosa Drive. Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation between a homeowner and another person. The investigation into this shooting is...
click orlando
Atlantic High School to honor student hit, killed while riding scooter
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Friday evening, students in Volusia County honored a fellow student killed in a crash last week. Rodrick Hutchinson Jr., 17, played the crash cymbal for the band at Atlantic High School. He was riding his electric scooter outside of his apartment complex last Friday when he fell and was hit by a car.
Fla. Teen Dies in Scooter Accident, Remembered as 'Straight-A Student' Who Wanted to Help Others
The family of Rodrick Hutchinson Jr. said the young man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash A Florida teen is being remembered for his drive to help others after he was killed in a scooter accident last week. The 17-year-old victim was riding a scooter on the sidewalk in Daytona Beach just before 4 p.m. on Friday when the crash occurred, Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister revealed on Sunday, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. McCallister said the teen swerved into traffic at Big Tree and Old...
click orlando
Missing girl found shot to death was involved in human trafficking case, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl who was found dead Monday outside a Pine Hills home was involved in a human trafficking case and was last seen leaving a Florida Department of Children and Families office in August, officials said. News 6 obtained a missing persons report for Dashayla...
flaglerlive.com
Carlos DuPree, 36, Sentenced to Life in Prison for Armed Home Invasion in Palm Coast’s P-Section
Carlos DuPree, a St. Louis man who’d been in Palm Coast just 10 days the night he said he wanted to buy $400-worth of pot at a house on Prospect Lane, was sentenced to life in prison this afternoon at the end of a four-day trial on six charges, including armed robbery during a home-invasion in 2020.
A convicted killer who confessed to another murder from '91 told Florida authorities of 'hatred for women'
A Florida man confessed to the 1991 murder of a waitress in a chance encounter at a bar, allegedly admitting that he killed her after having developed a “hatred for women,” officials said Tuesday. Michael Townson, 53, confessed to killing Linda Little while he was serving a life...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Confessed Killer of 31-Year Cold Case Says He Targeted Women
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police detectives weren't expecting to put a bow on the 1991 murder of Linda Little, but it appears they're now close to doing so. Michael Townson, 53, has confessed to killing Little according to investigators. According to Townson's confession, he was sexually abused by...
click orlando
Brevard County man, accused of strangling jogger, found incompetent to stand trial
COCOA, Fla. – A man accused of strangling a jogger earlier this year has been found incompetent to stand trial. Logan Smith was 18 when he was arrested in January on attempted murder charges. He’s accused of using a belt to try to choke a jogger along Batavia Avenue in the Cocoa area.
WESH
Police: 70-year-old man struck by vehicle in Melbourne dies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died. At the time of the crash on Oct. 5, a man from Titusville, Howard Longchamps, 70, was walking on a crosswalk located on the 3300 block of Dairy Road.
WCJB
‘It was a horrifying experience’: A teen is behind bars after a 5-year-old is shot in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies said 17-year-old Jaelin Tito Hope is responsible for firing the shots at a car in Interlachen. Deputies were called out to the corner of Oak-crest avenue and 5th way. “We were outside playing and all of a sudden we heard gunshots,”...
