Baltimore County, MD

WBAL Radio

Suspicious man reported in neighborhoods near Severna Park Middle School

Anne Arundel County police are investigating reports of a suspicious man near a school. Police said a parent reported to them on Thursday that a suspicious person driving a silver sedan was trying to approach minors before and after school in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell and Rustling Oaks areas that surround Severna Park Middle School.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
WBAL Radio

Johns Hopkins University warn of recent armed robberies

Johns Hopkins University is warning people on campus to look over their shoulders more often. Campus police say it has seen an increase in armed robberies and kidnappings around its campus in north Baltimore in recent weeks, according to the Baltimore Sun. The paper reports that on Monday, a 22-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland State Board of Elections reports early mail-in ballot totals

The State Board of Elections reported as of Thursday night that nearly 605,000 mail-in ballots have been requested and more than 218,000 have been returned. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. Some of the returned ballots will be counted ahead of Election Day, which included Baltimore City and...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Armed man experiencing mental health crisis shot by police in Bel Air

Harford County Deputies shot a man while responding to a mental health crisis Thursday, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received a call about a man having a mental health crisis at a home on Shirley Drive in Bel Air. That is where investigators negotiated with William Hawkins, 41, for two hours before they say he came out of the house with a gun.
BEL AIR, MD
WBAL Radio

BPD admits to staffing issues while making progress under consent decree

The Baltimore Police Department sent a message to its officers and staff to say progress has been made in the consent decree process. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told the 11 News I-Team he wants the judge overseeing the consent decree, the public and his officers to know where everything stands right now, including the challenges of hiring more officers.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

1 dead in west Baltimore shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man with apparent gunshot wounds in west Baltimore on Saturday has died. Officers said they responded to the unit block of North Gilmor Street around 1:15 a.m. for a Shot Spotter alert. Upon arrival, police said they found a 33-year-old man inside a vehicle...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Odenton couple continues annual homemade haunted house for Halloween

An Odenton couple created their own homemade haunted house in an effort to get people into the Halloween spirit. The couple that owns the home lives for spooky season. For the past six years, they've been putting together "Bats in the Beltram." Greg Abel and Gretchen Smith said they get a kick out of scaring people.
ODENTON, MD

