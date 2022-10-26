OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College will host Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead Celebration from October 31st through November 3rd inside the main entrance. IVCC’s Hispanic Leadership Team, Illinois Valley Visual Arts Club and the Project Success Leadership team invites IVCC students, employees and the community to join in the first annual celebration. At the start of every November, Latino communities all over the world celebrate and honor loved ones who have passed on to their next life. Dating back almost 3,000 years, the celebration involves highly-decorative and brightly colored altars and memorials covered in flowers and lit with candles. The group asks participants to bring in photos of deceased loved ones. Each person can also write a note or happy memory to the loved one. Participants can also bring an offeringof non-perishable food and sealed drinks to provide nourishment to the deceased and memorialize what they enjoyed on earth.

