Read full article on original website
Related
classichits106.com
LaSalle man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm
LASALLE – A LaSalle man is facing a gun charge after an arrest Saturday morning by the LaSalle Police Department. They claim they were called around 2:15 AM to the 500 block of First Street for a report of an individual allegedly armed with a handgun. LaSalle and Peru Police responded to the scene, where they say that a firearm was reportedly discharged just prior to their arrival. Taken into custody was 28-year-old Larry J. Kelly, who was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with bond yet to be set. No injuries were reported.
classichits106.com
Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
classichits106.com
Week-long Day of the Dead celebration will be held at IVCC
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College will host Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead Celebration from October 31st through November 3rd inside the main entrance. IVCC’s Hispanic Leadership Team, Illinois Valley Visual Arts Club and the Project Success Leadership team invites IVCC students, employees and the community to join in the first annual celebration. At the start of every November, Latino communities all over the world celebrate and honor loved ones who have passed on to their next life. Dating back almost 3,000 years, the celebration involves highly-decorative and brightly colored altars and memorials covered in flowers and lit with candles. The group asks participants to bring in photos of deceased loved ones. Each person can also write a note or happy memory to the loved one. Participants can also bring an offeringof non-perishable food and sealed drinks to provide nourishment to the deceased and memorialize what they enjoyed on earth.
Comments / 0