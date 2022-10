Compost bin training at Freedom Dreams on the Eastside of Detroit. (Photo by Garrett MacLean, 2022) As America’s climate commitments have floundered in the face of a rising existential threat, city leaders have increasingly stepped up to the plate to deliver the kind of transformative change we need to avert climate catastrophe. But cities have also been slammed, especially in the last few years, with other urgent challenges. The pandemic exacerbated existing crises of equity – access to affordable housing, healthcare, and decent jobs for all, as well as environmental pollution – that left low-income and BIPOC communities particularly vulnerable to COVID’s worst outcomes.

