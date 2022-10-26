Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Harford Co. Schools in the midst of debate over gender identity and locker rooms
With no new policies or proposed changes on the table, Harford County Public Schools is in the midst of a debate over gender identity and student locker rooms. The conversation started last month, when State Senator Bob Cassilly sent a letter about the topic to the Harford County Board of Education.
foxbaltimore.com
From violence to failures in leadership, Baltimore County School Board candidates weigh in
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — In less than two weeks, Baltimore County voters will head to the polls to choose their next school board members in what will be a crucial election for the future of the troubled school system. The next board will have some tough decisions to make....
WBAL Radio
Suspicious man reported in neighborhoods near Severna Park Middle School
Anne Arundel County police are investigating reports of a suspicious man near a school. Police said a parent reported to them on Thursday that a suspicious person driving a silver sedan was trying to approach minors before and after school in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell and Rustling Oaks areas that surround Severna Park Middle School.
Nottingham MD
Chesapeake High School closed on Friday
ESSEX, MD—An Essex area high school will be closed on Friday, BCPS officials have announced. Due to a downed electrical pole in the community, Chesapeake High School will be closed on October 28th. All afternoon and evening activities at Chesapeake HS are also cancelled. All magnet students who attend...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify man approaching students outside of Anne Arundel middle school
Anne Arundel, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department needs your help identifying a man trying to approach students outside of a middle school. Police said a parent reported Thursday, Oct. 27th, a suspicious man was driving a silver sedan around Severna Park Middle School, attempting to approach students before and after school.
wypr.org
Meet the candidates who want to shake up Baltimore City's public school board
Baltimore City voters are slated to elect two public school board members for the first time this November. The Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners have historically been appointed by the mayor for three-year terms. The board is expanding from 10 to 12 members, which includes a student representative. There...
District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
foxbaltimore.com
Students disciplined after bus stop beating as City prepares violence prevention pilot
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New video obtained by FOX45 News shows what appears to be a student getting beaten up at a bus stop about one mile away from Mervo High School in Baltimore; the violent video is another example of the problem facing City Schools and it comes as Mayor Brandon Scott and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement announced a pilot program to put violence interrupters in three different high schools.
WBAL Radio
School bus driver charged with DUI after crash with students on board
A school bus driver faces DUI charges after police said he took a group of kindergartners on a field trip. Police said the driver, Troy Reynolds, 48, of Oxon Hill, a charter company employee, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.20 after he was taken into custody. The bus was filled...
WBAL Radio
TopGolf opens in Baltimore with intention of hiring nearly 500 people
The new TopGolf in south Baltimore is open and in full swing. TopGolf of the new "The Walk at Warner Street" entertainment district near the stadiums. TopGolf Baltimore has 90 hitting bays on three levels and is helping employee hundreds of people.
Wbaltv.com
Residents upset over several vandalism incidents in Overlea neighborhood
OVERLEA, Md. — Baltimore City and county police are investigating several instances of vandalism in a northeast Baltimore neighborhood. Residents who lived in the neighborhood for decades said the incidents are unusual and said they're not sure why it is happening now. "I don't like it. I've been here...
WBAL Radio
Johns Hopkins University warn of recent armed robberies
Johns Hopkins University is warning people on campus to look over their shoulders more often. Campus police say it has seen an increase in armed robberies and kidnappings around its campus in north Baltimore in recent weeks, according to the Baltimore Sun. The paper reports that on Monday, a 22-year-old...
baltimorebrew.com
About to leave office, Sheriff John Anderson seeks to award a well-connected consultant
Erin Smyth was the subject of a critical report by the inspector general. Now she’s in line for a $24,000 pay boost under a modified contract with Baltimore’s outgoing sheriff. Baltimore’s lame-duck sheriff, John W. Anderson, who will be out of office in a few weeks, wants to...
Taneytown Police Chief Reportedly Placed On Administrative Leave (DEVELOPING)
Questions are surrounding a police chief in Maryland who has been placed on administrative leave for unknown reasons, according to multiple reports. In Carroll County, Taneytown Police Chief Jason Etzler, who has been with the department for two decades, is on temporary leave from the agency for undisclosed reasons. He...
Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say
BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
Barricade situation resolved in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE -- A barricade situation was resolved Thursday morning in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said. The incident was on the 400 block of Doe Meadow Drive, police said around 8:15 a.m. The barricade was resolved around 9:20 a.m. The circumstances of the situation were not disclosed. A Crisis Negotiation and Tactical Team was requested to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.
WBAL Radio
Maryland State Board of Elections reports early mail-in ballot totals
The State Board of Elections reported as of Thursday night that nearly 605,000 mail-in ballots have been requested and more than 218,000 have been returned. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. Some of the returned ballots will be counted ahead of Election Day, which included Baltimore City and...
Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency
An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland man's invention, borne out of frustration, to help blind people everywhere
A serious change in a Baltimore man's life, coupled with a disturbing situation, led to the creation of a new product. Former investment manager Kevin Cross said he had to find a new path when he lost his sight seven years ago because of diabetes. While on a walk learning...
Hampden residents voice concerns on new development
Neighbors in Hampden gathered to discuss a new development coming to Elm Avenue. The proposed six story apartment building has caused a lot of frustration, which is why a community meeting was help.
