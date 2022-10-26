ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

WBAL Radio

Suspicious man reported in neighborhoods near Severna Park Middle School

Anne Arundel County police are investigating reports of a suspicious man near a school. Police said a parent reported to them on Thursday that a suspicious person driving a silver sedan was trying to approach minors before and after school in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell and Rustling Oaks areas that surround Severna Park Middle School.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Nottingham MD

Chesapeake High School closed on Friday

ESSEX, MD—An Essex area high school will be closed on Friday, BCPS officials have announced. Due to a downed electrical pole in the community, Chesapeake High School will be closed on October 28th. All afternoon and evening activities at Chesapeake HS are also cancelled. All magnet students who attend...
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Students disciplined after bus stop beating as City prepares violence prevention pilot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New video obtained by FOX45 News shows what appears to be a student getting beaten up at a bus stop about one mile away from Mervo High School in Baltimore; the violent video is another example of the problem facing City Schools and it comes as Mayor Brandon Scott and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement announced a pilot program to put violence interrupters in three different high schools.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Johns Hopkins University warn of recent armed robberies

Johns Hopkins University is warning people on campus to look over their shoulders more often. Campus police say it has seen an increase in armed robberies and kidnappings around its campus in north Baltimore in recent weeks, according to the Baltimore Sun. The paper reports that on Monday, a 22-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say

BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Barricade situation resolved in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE -- A barricade situation was resolved Thursday morning in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said. The incident was on the 400 block of Doe Meadow Drive, police said around 8:15 a.m. The barricade was resolved around 9:20 a.m. The circumstances of the situation were not disclosed. A Crisis Negotiation and Tactical Team was requested to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
OWINGS MILLS, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland State Board of Elections reports early mail-in ballot totals

The State Board of Elections reported as of Thursday night that nearly 605,000 mail-in ballots have been requested and more than 218,000 have been returned. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. Some of the returned ballots will be counted ahead of Election Day, which included Baltimore City and...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

