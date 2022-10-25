Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
highcountryshopper.com
What I’m Thankful For
In celebration of the Thanksgiving Season, the High Country Shopper would like to invite your students to share with us what they are thankful for. This is a time-honored tradition at the Shopper, and for the past few years, we have been taking advantage of our website which allows us the space to publish every entry we receive from young, school-aged children across Delta County.
highcountryshopper.com
Join Chicho's Burgers in Supporting the Crawford Library!
Join CHICHO's Burgers in supporting the Crawford Library. Starting November 1st through the end of the year, CHICHO's will offer a 5% discount to all customers who show their Delta County library card at the time of purchase and a 10% discount if you have a receipt showing you have checked out books or used other services from the library since September 1st.
highcountryshopper.com
Maria Gutierrez
Delta, Colorado resident, Maria Gutierrez, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 with Mass following at 10:00 a.m.
On the List of Best Small Towns, Grand Junction Is Among the Worst
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
nbc11news.com
COVID-19 outbreak at local shelter
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re following up after a viewer tipped us to a COVID-19 break at a HomewardBound of the Grand Valley on North Avenue in Grand Junction. The director of HomewardBound told KKCO on the phone that the outbreak was under control. Those at the facility who’ve tested positive for COVID are in quarantine in designated areas.
highcountryshopper.com
Robert Seth Byers
Robert Seth Byers was born on November 26th, 2001 to the union of Robert Shane and Kara Dawn Byers in Olathe Colorado at Papa and Mamaw’s house. Seth attended Oak Grove Elementary in Montrose Colorado then he attended Middle and High school in Olathe Colorado and graduated in 2020.
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
KJCT8
Tina Peters has resigned from the County Clerks Association.
CRIME STOPPERS KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version.
Garfield County officers seize suspected 'rainbow fentanyl'
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The holidays are just around the corner and police are warning parents of "rainbow fentanyl." Just this week the Special Problems Enforcement and Response (SPEAR), a task force in Garfield County seized several pills suspected of being "rainbow fentanyl." The Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO)...
Colorado town named most magical winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
The Daily Planet
Agencies team up in Telluride bike theft arrests
Three bike thieves were arrested following a rash of thefts in and around Telluride in October. Police from the Telluride Marshal’s Department and the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office collaborated in the arrest of three Grand Junction residents who were in Telluride for work. In a town where bikes...
Comments / 0