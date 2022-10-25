ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

americanmilitarynews.com

Macron tells world if Putin nukes Ukraine, France won’t nuke Russia

France’s President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he would not use nuclear weapons against Russia in response to a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine. During an appearance on the French TV channel France 2, Macron explained that the “vital interests” of France would not be at stake if Russia dropped a nuclear bomb on Ukraine, according to Politico.
Newsweek

Americans Are Running Out of Patience With Biden's Approach to Putin's War

As the war in Ukraine enters its eighth month, Americans are growing tired of the Biden administration's approach to punishing Russia for the invasion, a new poll suggests. According to the poll conducted by Data for Progress and commissioned by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, 57 percent of likely voters strongly or somewhat support the U.S. pursuing diplomatic negotiations, even if it means Ukraine would have to make compromises with Russia. Comparably, 32 percent of respondents were strongly or somewhat opposed to the idea.
WASHINGTON STATE
nationalinterest.org

If Putin Nukes Ukraine, Russia Could Win the War

If Ukraine and the West continue to escalate, Putin will respond by doing what he has repeatedly warned he would do: employ nuclear weapons. Having failed in his initial effort to achieve a coup de main against Ukraine and his subsequent campaign to occupy territory in the east and south of that country, Russian president Vladimir Putin has figured out a way of winning by appearing to lose. His recent moves, announcing a partial mobilization and undertaking referenda in the occupied territories on their joining Russia, are precursors to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson

RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Daily Beast

Putin’s Last Hope to Win in Ukraine Is a GOP Victory in November

Vladimir Putin is fighting a two-front war. Sure, he’s losing badly in Eastern Ukraine, but things are looking up for the Russian dictator in the West—at least on the political front that runs through every ballot box in America. Although the resilience, courage, and skill of the Ukrainian...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Elon Musk is trying to weather the storm. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has gone from hero to pariah in the war between Russia and Ukraine in a few days. When Moscow invaded Kyiv on February 24, the billionaire provided Starlink, the satellite internet access service offered by his aerospace company SpaceX. This gesture allowed Ukrainians to stay connected to the world and to tell their version of this conflict, thus avoiding Russian propaganda dominating the narrative.
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Crazed Putin warns of ‘the most dangerous’ decade since the end of WW2 in chilling televised speech

VLADIMIR Putin claimed the next decade will be the "most dangerous" since World War 2 in a chilling televised address. During his annual speech at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Russia yesterday, Mr Putin said: “We are standing at a historical frontier: Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable... decade since the end of World War Two.”
The Independent

Putin increasingly fears attacks from anti-war saboteurs in Russia, MoD says

Vladimir Putin will be “increasingly concerned” about the potential threat from anti-war saboteurs within Russia, according to UK intelligence. He mainly sends troops to Ukraine - where a bitter conflict has been raging since Russia invaded eight months ago - using an expansive rail network, the British government said.“The system is extremely challenging to secure against physical threats,” its latest update on the Ukraine war said.“The Russian leadership will be increasingly concerned that even a small group of citizens has been sufficiently opposed to the conflict to resort to physical sabotage.”The rail network that Russia largely relies on to...
kmvt

Putin rules out using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine but described the conflict there as part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination, which he insisted are doomed to fail. Speaking at a conference of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Pence warns of 'unprincipled populists,' 'Putin apologists'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday warned against the growing populist tide in the Republican Party as he admonished “Putin apologists” unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine. Speaking at the conservative Heritage Foundation in Washington less than a month before November’s midterm elections, Pence addressed the growing gulf between traditional conservatives and a new generation of populist candidates inspired, in part, by former President Donald Trump. “Our movement cannot forsake the foundational commitment that we have to security, to limited government, to liberty and to life. But nor can...
WASHINGTON, DC
nationalinterest.org

Russia and Ukraine Trade Accusations Over ‘Dirty Bomb’ Allegations

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday Russia has “proof that Ukraine is preparing for such a terrorist act of sabotage.”. The Kremlin has stepped up its claims that Kyiv is planning a provocation involving the use of a “dirty bomb,” sparking fears among Western governments that Moscow is seeking a pretext for further escalation.
nationalinterest.org

Ukraine Reinforces Belarusian Border Amid Invasion Fears

Although there is no sign of imminent invasion by Belarusian forces into Ukraine, close security cooperation between Belarus and Russia has prompted greater suspicion in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military’s general staff announced on Thursday that it had reinforced its border with Belarus, preempting the potential entry of its northern neighbor...

