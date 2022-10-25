Read full article on original website
Jefferson and Commercial expected to reopen today
The contractor for the Missouri Department of Transportation is putting the final touches on the street improvement project at Jefferson Avenue and Commercial in Lebanon. Modot Area Engineer Danny Roeger said the street should be completely open later today…. The project is being completed well ahead of schedule…. My...
Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Awards
The Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce presented the Business of the Year Awards on Thursday night. According to the Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darrell Pollock, they have been presenting the awards for 18 years…. My Ozarks Online · Pb10282201. Pollock presented the Business of the Year Awards.
Multiple Halloween events on the calender
Halloween-themed events are piling up on each other as the evening of October 31st approaches. The Boss Haunted House at Fort Leonard Wood will be open this evening and tomorrow evening at Building 709 from 7 until 9:30 each night. This spooky house is open to anyone with access to Fort Leonard Wood and is appropriate for ages 10 and up. The cost is $2 per person. All proceeds will go to the Fort Leonard Wood Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers.
Missouri Trout Catch and Keep Season Coming To A Close
Missouri’s Trout Parks will close for the catch and keep season after the siren sounds Monday afternoon; Laclede County Missouri Conservation Agent Jarrad Jewel says Missouri trout fishermen will have options to keep fishing in the winter months. The catch and release season will run from November 11th to...
DISTRICT FOOTBALL FRIDAY OCTOBER 28, 2022
THE YELLOWJACKETS BLANKED THE PIRATES IN A CLASS FIVE QUARTERFINAL GAME…COACH WILL CHRISTIAN SAID A GOOD WEEK OF PRACTICE LED TO A SOLID PERFORMANCE….. LEBANON TOOK A 20-0 LEAD BY HALFTIME AND RODE A STRONG DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE TO 9-1 ON THE SEASON…. THE YELLOWJACKETS WILL...
Pulaski County Authorities Continue To Ask For Publics Help In Identifying Remains
Pulaski County authorities are again asking for the public’s help in identifying a human skull found nine years ago. The skull was located on October 26, 2013, near the Highway 28/Route D intersection about two miles south of Dixon. The skull, missing the lower jawbone, was found on private property in a wooded area about 30 feet from the road.
Raid on Park Grove Drive home leads to multiple charges
An investigation by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group has led to multiple charges against a Laclede County man. On April 6th law enforcement went to the 27-thousand block of Park Grove Drive with a search warrant. During the search, officers seized more than 23 pounds of packaged marijuana, 19 open bags of marijuana, 4 jars containing marijuana, several ounces of THC wax, multiple psilocybin mushroom candy bars, multiple boxes of THC Vape Cartridges, a large number of prescription pills identified as controlled substances, cash, and 6 guns. 53-year-old Kenneth S. Baker is charged with 3 counts of delivery of a controlled substance, 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance, and 6 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Baker is scheduled to appear in court on November 21st.
Dallas County Pursuit
The Dallas County Sheriff, Dallas County Deputies, and officers with the Buffalo Police Department were involved in a pursuit in the early morning hours on Thursday. The pursuit began in Buffalo, then traveled north into Louisburg, and continued into Polk County where Polk County Deputies joined in the pursuit. The pursuit then moved back into Dallas County, where the pursuit ended on Hayes Road due to mechanical failure of the suspect’s vehicle. Officers took James Hodges, also known as J-R Hodges, into custody. Dallas County Sheriff, Scott Rice, says officers have dealt with Hodges numerous times over the past several years, and faced almost the same scenario in 2021 when Hodges initiated another pursuit. Hodges has several felony warrants, including for parole violations. Hodges was convicted of resisting by fleeing and possession of a controlled substance as a result of the pursuit in 2021. He was sentenced to three years in prison for that crime. Rice says, since 2000, Hodges has at least 15 convictions on his record, for both misdemeanors and felonies. Hodges has been sentenced to over 29 years of confinement in state prison, one year of confinement in the county jail, and has been sentenced to over ten years of supervised probation throughout his criminal career. Sheriff Rice adds that it’s time for the state to provide truth in sentencing, before another law-abiding citizen is hurt or victimized by career criminals like Hodges who continue to be released from their sentences early.
Autopsy Reports Says SCCC Offender Died Due To An Fentanyl Overdose
Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater has confirmed that one of the inmates who died in September at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking died from a Fentanyl overdose. Lasater said this morning that an autopsy report came back affirming that 35-year-old Demarco Washington, who died September 30th, died from...
Pulaski Fine Arts Association’s latest production, The Halloween Trilogy will be this evening (Friday 10/28/22)
The first evening of the Pulaski Fine Arts Association’s latest production, The Halloween Trilogy will be this evening at Theatre on the Square in Downtown Waynesville. Tracy Moran says short stories by Edgar Allen Poe, Rudyard Kipling, and Oscar Wilde will be performed live radio style with dialogue and sound effects.
Lebanon man charged with attempted escape
A detainee at the Laclede County Jail is accused of attempting to escape custody. 27-year-old Austin Pendergrass is accused of running out of his pod without permission from jail staff and attempting to open access doors to the courtroom, and then running into a bathroom. Jail staff reportedly attempted to get Pendergrass out of the restroom, at which time he was allegedly threatening them, and saying he was getting out of there. Eventually, a Deputy used a taser to contain Pendergrass. In addition to other pending charges, Pendergrass is charged with attempted escape from custody and two counts of assault and is being held without bond.
