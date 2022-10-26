Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
News 12
'I saw an orange blur' - Pumpkin shatters moving vehicle's windshield in Hauppauge
A pumpkin smashed a moving vehicle's windshield in Suffolk County early Sunday. The incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Townline Road in Hauppauge when someone in a separate car going the opposite direction thew the pumpkin. "I saw an orange blur, glass shattered, I closed my eyes, flashed...
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
Comfi Breakfast & Lunch in Old Bridge closes; Belmar location to reopen in 5 weeks
Residents of Old Bridge told News 12 they were devastated to hear that Comfi Breakfast & Lunch was closing after nine years.
Golden Krust opens its first location in Orange County
A well-known Caribbean restaurant chain has opened its first location in Orange County.
NYPD: Shots fired in Brownsville on Halloween night
One employee at a local wine and liquor store told News 12 he heard five shots ring out before people started to run.
Toms River holds Halloween parade; deemed world’s second largest
The parade kicked off at 7 p.m. at the Toms River Chopping Centre on Highland Parkway.
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
News 12
Suffolk DA: Virginia fugitive had guns, fentanyl pills inside Bay Shore home
A Virginia fugitive wanted for armed robbery was found hiding out at a Bay Shore home. The Suffolk district attorney says officers approached Shanti Felton, who then attempted to get away armed with a ghost gun. He was arrested shortly after. Officers say they found more guns, a machine to...
'Farina Family Frightmare' brings 200 feet of terror to Mercer County
If one haunted house just isn't enough for you, head over to Hamilton Township.
Funeral held for 4 victims of Bronx house fire
A Bronx community is in mourning following a tragic house fire in Claremont that killed four people, including a 10-month-old baby.
Teen seriously hurt after falling off moving SUV in Deer Park
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on West 4th Street between Grand Boulevard and Park Avenue.
News 12
Arrangements set for 31-year-old Rockland County detective who died over weekend
Friends and family will bid farewell to a 31-year-old Rockland County detective who died over the weekend. The wake for Xavier Fernandez will be held Nov. 6 from 2 - 4 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 7 - 9 p.m. at T.J. McGowan Sons Funeral Home in Garnerville. His funeral...
NYPD: Police fired shots in East New York; one person injured
The area around New Lots and Sneider avenues were closed as a result of the incident, and police say no suspects from the incident are at large at this time.
New bakery opens its doors in Mamaroneck
The pastry chef has worked for clients like the Yankees in the past, and continues to grow her business.
News 12
Bronx residents gather to mourn victims lost in Quimby Avenue fire
A funeral was held for the four fatal victims of a fire that broke out on Quimby Ave last weekend, and residents gathered to pay their respects for the lives lost. News 12's Brittany Cadet spoke with those in attendance on the heartbreaking loss for the community.
Newburgh man arrested for loaded handgun at Westchester County Airport
The officer spotted the loaded 9 mm handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine's monitor.
Police ID man killed in Sheepshead Bay double shooting
A 25-year-old man and woman were shot in Brooklyn Monday night, according to police.
News 12
Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold at Brooklyn’s Broadway Mini Market Deli
A lucky person bought a winning Take 5 lottery ticket Saturday worth $20,000 at Broadway Mini Market Deli in Brooklyn. The State Lottery Commission confirms that the ticket was sold, but there is no word if the prize has been claimed yet. Winning lottery tickets over $600 have to be...
'This is our armory.' Officials announce $5 million investment into Kingsbridge Armory
The redevelopment will be strictly focused on improving the community for either resources, health care, or students, according to local leaders.
News 12
Attorney General: Bridgeport gas retailer fined $7,000 for not lowering taxes on fuel during gas tax holiday
A Bridgeport gas retailer was forced to pay $7,000 in fines to the state after it failed to lower taxes on gasoline during the gas tax holiday in April. Attorney Gen. William Tong says Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension.
Comments / 0