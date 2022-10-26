Read full article on original website
Daily News
Putnam County Legal Notices 102922
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) WILL BE SOLD: 11/18/2022 09:00 AM. SALE TO BE HELD AT DALLAS AUTOMOTIVE, 899 NORTH STATE RD 19, PALATKA, FL 32177, PUTNAM COUNTY. DALLAS AUTOMOTIVE TOWING & RECOVERY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO BID. Legal No. 00092147. 10/29/22. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH...
Daily News
The legends of Bardin’s Booger
Editor's note: This story originally ran in the Palatka Daily News Feb. 6, 1981. The present-day editor, (admittedly, a bit of a Booger skeptic), invites current residents to share their own Bardin Booger stories by emailing charrison@palatkadailynews.com. The PDN wishes our community a very Happy Halloween!
Jacksonville Daily Record
Clerks expand property records security service
Six court clerks in Northeast Florida are joining forces to urge property owners in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties to protect themselves against scammers who could attempt to steal their homes, vacant land or business property through fraudulent deeds or other official records. Duval County Clerk...
alachuachronicle.com
Local Republican arrested for protesting gun prohibition at DeSantis speech
ALACHUA, Fla. – Chris Rose, a “pro-DeSantis, pro-2nd Amendment Republican,” was arrested last week for protesting outside a Republican fundraiser at Legacy Park Multipurpose Center in Alachua. The Black Tie Blue Jeans event on October 20 was organized by the Alachua County Republican Executive Committee (ACREC); the...
Daily News
Willie Woodard
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”. Sunrise: June 21, 1956. Sunset: October 21, 2022. Willie Lee Woodard Jr., respectfully bowed to...
palmcoastobserver.com
On-site disaster food assistance 'D-SNAP' program interviews available Oct. 27-29
Locals who pre-registered online for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits but need to complete the required D-SNAP interview can do so in person Oct. 27-29. Interviews will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, at 5840 State Road...
News4Jax.com
Amendment 3 would increase home tax exemption, save teachers, police $550 a year but cost Duval $38M in tax revenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has been breaking down each of the amendment proposals on this year’s ballot as early voting begins in Florida this week. Now News4JAX is looking at Amendment 3, which if approved, would increase the homestead exemption for teachers, law enforcement officers and active-duty military.
daytonatimes.com
May says she will prosecute opponent Miller
Daytona Beach Zone 3 Commissioner Quanita May has filed a police report accusing her re-election campaign opponent, Steve Miller, of illegally removing a yard sign and putting her in fear of her safety. She intends to file criminal charges against Miller, regardless of the outcome of the election. According to...
Daily News
Richard J. Biddle
Richard J. Biddle, 87, of Eustis, FL, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born in Palatka, FL, and grew up in the Lake City and East Palatka area, graduating from Putnam High School,…
flaglerlive.com
Developer Planning 750-Home Subdivision, One of Palm Coast’s Largest, at SR100 and Old Kings Road
In what would be one of the largest developments in Palm Coast, a company is applying to build up to 750 upscale single-family homes in a Grand Haven-like gated community over 500 acres stretching from State Road 100 north, parallel to Old Kings Road. The development, called Coquina Shores, would...
wuft.org
Two Gainesville police advisory council members urge K9 unit be abolished
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two of seven members of Gainesville’s police advisory council recommended unsuccessfully that the police department’s K9 unit be abolished, signaling ahead of an upcoming city commission meeting the level of community outrage over this summer’s mauling of a man who lost his eye after a traffic stop.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy
Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
Daily News
'Witches' paddle for a cause in Lake Santa Fe in Melrose
MELROSE – Witches and warlocks gathered Friday at Melrose Boat Ramp, setting off in kayaks and on paddle boards on Lake Santa Fe for an evening glide across the water. Their pointy hats and…
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
Multiple agency high-speed chase nets three arrests, Dodge Hellcat reaches speeds over 160 mph
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol communications center in Jacksonville received a call on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:23 a.m. of two stolen vehicles. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango were being tracked by the owner traveling north on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
Daily News
Dr. John Robert Mitchem
Dr. John Robert Mitchem passed away peacefully at his home in Palatka on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the age of 92 with family and caregivers by his side. Robert was born on September 15, 1930,…
ormondbeachobserver.com
Halifax Health reports record number of trauma admissions during 2022 Biketoberfest weekend
Vice President of Communications at Halifax Health. The 2022 Biketoberfest weekend had a record number of trauma admissions and trauma team activations. Patients with trauma admitted and deemed Biketoberfest-related were 23 and trauma team activations deemed related to Biketoberfest were 32. The number of trauma activations is 17 more than...
Clay County drivers to experience overnight road closure and detour
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing parts of the First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2. As part of the construction plans, Henley Road between Lake Asbury Road and Caleb Court will close at 9 p.m. each night. The roads will reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.
News4Jax.com
Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
