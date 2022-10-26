ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, FL

Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 102922

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) WILL BE SOLD: 11/18/2022 09:00 AM. SALE TO BE HELD AT DALLAS AUTOMOTIVE, 899 NORTH STATE RD 19, PALATKA, FL 32177, PUTNAM COUNTY. DALLAS AUTOMOTIVE TOWING & RECOVERY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO BID. Legal No. 00092147. 10/29/22. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

The legends of Bardin’s Booger

Editor's note: This story originally ran in the Palatka Daily News Feb. 6, 1981. The present-day editor, (admittedly, a bit of a Booger skeptic), invites current residents to share their own Bardin Booger stories by emailing charrison@palatkadailynews.com. The PDN wishes our community a very Happy Halloween!
PALATKA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Clerks expand property records security service

Six court clerks in Northeast Florida are joining forces to urge property owners in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties to protect themselves against scammers who could attempt to steal their homes, vacant land or business property through fraudulent deeds or other official records. Duval County Clerk...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Local Republican arrested for protesting gun prohibition at DeSantis speech

ALACHUA, Fla. – Chris Rose, a “pro-DeSantis, pro-2nd Amendment Republican,” was arrested last week for protesting outside a Republican fundraiser at Legacy Park Multipurpose Center in Alachua. The Black Tie Blue Jeans event on October 20 was organized by the Alachua County Republican Executive Committee (ACREC); the...
ALACHUA, FL
Daily News

Willie Woodard

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”. Sunrise: June 21, 1956. Sunset: October 21, 2022. Willie Lee Woodard Jr., respectfully bowed to...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
daytonatimes.com

May says she will prosecute opponent Miller

Daytona Beach Zone 3 Commissioner Quanita May has filed a police report accusing her re-election campaign opponent, Steve Miller, of illegally removing a yard sign and putting her in fear of her safety. She intends to file criminal charges against Miller, regardless of the outcome of the election. According to...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Daily News

Richard J. Biddle

Richard J. Biddle, 87, of Eustis, FL, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born in Palatka, FL, and grew up in the Lake City and East Palatka area, graduating from Putnam High School,…
EUSTIS, FL
wuft.org

Two Gainesville police advisory council members urge K9 unit be abolished

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two of seven members of Gainesville’s police advisory council recommended unsuccessfully that the police department’s K9 unit be abolished, signaling ahead of an upcoming city commission meeting the level of community outrage over this summer’s mauling of a man who lost his eye after a traffic stop.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Florida Finds: Historic Micanopy

Anyone who’s been there knows that Micanopy, the small Alachua County town located at the intersection of highways 441 and 234 on the outskirts of Gainesville, is enchanting. Some call it the town that time forgot. Plenty to do and plenty to see and for those who are interested,...
MICANOPY, FL
Bay News 9

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL
Daily News

Dr. John Robert Mitchem

Dr. John Robert Mitchem passed away peacefully at his home in Palatka on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the age of 92 with family and caregivers by his side. Robert was born on September 15, 1930,…
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
ORANGE PARK, FL

