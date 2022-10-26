ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Clerks expand property records security service

Six court clerks in Northeast Florida are joining forces to urge property owners in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties to protect themselves against scammers who could attempt to steal their homes, vacant land or business property through fraudulent deeds or other official records. Duval County Clerk...
Toddler reported missing in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
Putnam County Legal Notices 102922

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) WILL BE SOLD: 11/18/2022 09:00 AM. SALE TO BE HELD AT DALLAS AUTOMOTIVE, 899 NORTH STATE RD 19, PALATKA, FL 32177, PUTNAM COUNTY. DALLAS AUTOMOTIVE TOWING & RECOVERY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO BID. Legal No. 00092147. 10/29/22. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH...
Marlin Preston

Marlin Preston, 48, of Palm Coast (formerly St. Augustine) entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by Coleman’s Mortuary Family.
Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida

The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
Willie Woodard

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”. Sunrise: June 21, 1956. Sunset: October 21, 2022. Willie Lee Woodard Jr., respectfully bowed to...
The legends of Bardin’s Booger

Editor's note: This story originally ran in the Palatka Daily News Feb. 6, 1981. The present-day editor, (admittedly, a bit of a Booger skeptic), invites current residents to share their own Bardin Booger stories by emailing charrison@palatkadailynews.com. The PDN wishes our community a very Happy Halloween!
Crash in Putnam ends fatal

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
