Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure...
palmcoastobserver.com
On-site disaster food assistance 'D-SNAP' program interviews available Oct. 27-29
Locals who pre-registered online for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits but need to complete the required D-SNAP interview can do so in person Oct. 27-29. Interviews will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, at 5840 State Road...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Halifax Health reports record number of trauma admissions during 2022 Biketoberfest weekend
Vice President of Communications at Halifax Health. The 2022 Biketoberfest weekend had a record number of trauma admissions and trauma team activations. Patients with trauma admitted and deemed Biketoberfest-related were 23 and trauma team activations deemed related to Biketoberfest were 32. The number of trauma activations is 17 more than...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Clerks expand property records security service
Six court clerks in Northeast Florida are joining forces to urge property owners in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties to protect themselves against scammers who could attempt to steal their homes, vacant land or business property through fraudulent deeds or other official records. Duval County Clerk...
Residents in a 55-and-up community in Port Orange urging for help after Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of the homes in “The Colony In The Wood” faced major damage after Hurricane Ian. The neighborhood is located in a flood zone off Clyde Morris Boulevard in Port Orange. This residential area has 380 manufactured homes for those who are 55...
WCJB
Toddler reported missing in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler. Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old. They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.
First Coast News
Money for Mini: Why this Jacksonville mom was chosen for a $5K check from Subaru of Jacksonville
Mini has struggled with COVID and now breast cancer. She is this year's recipient of Subaru of Jacksonville's Live Learn Love gift check from owner Phil Porter.
Daily News
Putnam County Legal Notices 102922
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) WILL BE SOLD: 11/18/2022 09:00 AM. SALE TO BE HELD AT DALLAS AUTOMOTIVE, 899 NORTH STATE RD 19, PALATKA, FL 32177, PUTNAM COUNTY. DALLAS AUTOMOTIVE TOWING & RECOVERY RESERVES THE RIGHT TO BID. Legal No. 00092147. 10/29/22. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH...
Daily News
Marlin Preston
Marlin Preston, 48, of Palm Coast (formerly St. Augustine) entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by Coleman’s Mortuary Family.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida
The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. Those previously qualified may have to navigate the qualifying process again...
Interchange improvement project at Butler Boulevard to begin construction Nov. 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation will begin breaking ground on a large interchange improvement project at Butler Boulevard (State Road 202) and Kernan Boulevard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Southeast Jacksonville road improvement project will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. The $17.1 million...
Daily News
Willie Woodard
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”. Sunrise: June 21, 1956. Sunset: October 21, 2022. Willie Lee Woodard Jr., respectfully bowed to...
Daily News
The legends of Bardin’s Booger
Editor's note: This story originally ran in the Palatka Daily News Feb. 6, 1981. The present-day editor, (admittedly, a bit of a Booger skeptic), invites current residents to share their own Bardin Booger stories by emailing charrison@palatkadailynews.com. The PDN wishes our community a very Happy Halloween!
Investigates: ‘Now I’m terrified to walk my dog:’ Current dog attack laws have more bark than bite
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pets are members of the family who we try to protect, but Action News Jax Ben Becker found out current laws that are supposed to protect you and your pet from a dog attack have more bark than bite. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Jacksonville Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton claims Ken Jefferson offered his endorsement for a job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Candidate for Jacksonville sheriff, Lakesha Burton, alleged that former candidate Ken Jefferson offered his endorsement in exchange for the undersheriff position. Burton initially made the claim on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross Friday morning before confirming it again with First Coast News. Ross was hosting...
Crash in Putnam ends fatal
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
School bus involved in a hit-and-run in Duval County: Driver still missing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 6:20 p.m. Friday night, a vehicle collision on I-295 northbound service road from Collins Road occurred, involving four vehicles. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, a vehicle which was...
flaglerlive.com
Developer Planning 750-Home Subdivision, One of Palm Coast’s Largest, at SR100 and Old Kings Road
In what would be one of the largest developments in Palm Coast, a company is applying to build up to 750 upscale single-family homes in a Grand Haven-like gated community over 500 acres stretching from State Road 100 north, parallel to Old Kings Road. The development, called Coquina Shores, would...
News4Jax.com
Local counties offer free medication, prescription disposal to support National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
Various counties across Northeast Florida are offering residents the chance to safely dispose of old or unused prescription drugs for free for the 23rd Annual National Drug Take-Back Day. National Prescription Drug Take-Back’s goal is to keep a tight lid on the abuse of prescription drugs. Studies show that a...
