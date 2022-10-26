ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

INTERLACHEN – Stanton Prep sophomore tailback Malachi Lewis came onto Feltner Field at Thompson Baker Stadium with 14 Power 5 college offers. He never had a chance against Interlachen Junior-Senior…
Buchholz, Newberry, Lake Weir earn gridiron victories

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday night football may not have the same excitement and reputation as the Friday night lights, but any time you win, is a good time for it. Week 10 of the high school football season witnessed three out of four North Central Florida teams earn victories. Buchholz, Newberry, and Lake Weir each came walked off the field with their heads held high in triumph.
Prep swimming: PBs help Panthers go on to region

Five total relays, five boys, five girls qualify for next week in Pensacola. Collect personal-best times and there’s a strong chance anybody can move on to the next level of competition. Palatka Junior-Senior High School’s boys and girls swimmers did just that at the…
The legends of Bardin’s Booger

Editor's note: This story originally ran in the Palatka Daily News Feb. 6, 1981. The present-day editor, (admittedly, a bit of a Booger skeptic), invites current residents to share their own Bardin Booger stories by emailing charrison@palatkadailynews.com. The PDN wishes our community a very Happy Halloween!
'World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,' explained: How the Florida-Georgia rivalry game got its quirky name

"The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" may have been abandoned by Georgia, Florida and CBS, but its legacy lives on in the annual SEC East matchup. The rivalry game, arguably the tailgating event of the year, is steeped in tradition. Jacksonville, Fla., becomes a college football town once a year for the raucous renewal at TIAA Bank Field.
Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game

One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
Marlin Preston

Marlin Preston, 48, of Palm Coast (formerly St. Augustine) entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by Coleman’s Mortuary Family.
Why the forecast for the Georgia-Florida game is a bit tricky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Fans are gearing up for the annual showdown Saturday at TIAA Bank Field between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. Weather is top of mind at this event, and the forecast is a bit...tricky. Watching the Wind. The main issue on Saturday will be...
What channel is Georgia vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game

One of college football's coolest named rivalries (unofficially, anyway) is set to take place between No. 1 Georgia and Florida on Saturday. The "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" will feature an all-name matchup between the Bulldogs and Gators, but seemingly little else ahead of the 2022 matchup. Top-ranked Georgia has seemingly woken up from a two-game lull earlier in the season to outscore its opponents 97-10 in the last two weeks.
Rae Miller McClure

Rae Miller McClure, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was born in Gainesville, Florida on Easter Sunday, April 16, 1933, to Effie Pritchett Miller and…
Willie Woodard

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”. Sunrise: June 21, 1956. Sunset: October 21, 2022. Willie Lee Woodard Jr., respectfully bowed to...
Crash in Putnam ends fatal

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
Richard J. Biddle

Richard J. Biddle, 87, of Eustis, FL, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born in Palatka, FL, and grew up in the Lake City and East Palatka area, graduating from Putnam High School,…
Dr. John Robert Mitchem

Dr. John Robert Mitchem passed away peacefully at his home in Palatka on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the age of 92 with family and caregivers by his side. Robert was born on September 15, 1930,…
