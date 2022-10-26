Read full article on original website
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
Related
Daily News
Mob Squad Rules
INTERLACHEN – Stanton Prep sophomore tailback Malachi Lewis came onto Feltner Field at Thompson Baker Stadium with 14 Power 5 college offers. He never had a chance against Interlachen Junior-Senior…
WCJB
Buchholz, Newberry, Lake Weir earn gridiron victories
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday night football may not have the same excitement and reputation as the Friday night lights, but any time you win, is a good time for it. Week 10 of the high school football season witnessed three out of four North Central Florida teams earn victories. Buchholz, Newberry, and Lake Weir each came walked off the field with their heads held high in triumph.
Bradford relies on legs of tailback Willie Pollard to lead them in win, district title over Palatka
PALATKA, Fla.- Gunning for a eighth shutout of the season, the Bradford Tornadoes ran up against an inspired Palatka Panthers team. Heading into the game, the Tornadoes had compiled seven shutout victories on the year and had allowed only one touchdown. The Panthers were able to score one on them, ...
Daily News
District 8-2S football: Hurricanes stun Raiders, championship in limbo
CANDLER – A pass interference call on Lake Weir on the final play of regulation gave Crescent City Junior-Senior High one final chance to win the game. Unfortunately, David Newbold’s 36-yard field…
Daily News
Prep swimming: PBs help Panthers go on to region
Five total relays, five boys, five girls qualify for next week in Pensacola. Collect personal-best times and there’s a strong chance anybody can move on to the next level of competition. Palatka Junior-Senior High School’s boys and girls swimmers did just that at the…
Daily News
The legends of Bardin’s Booger
Editor's note: This story originally ran in the Palatka Daily News Feb. 6, 1981. The present-day editor, (admittedly, a bit of a Booger skeptic), invites current residents to share their own Bardin Booger stories by emailing charrison@palatkadailynews.com. The PDN wishes our community a very Happy Halloween!
Sporting News
'World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,' explained: How the Florida-Georgia rivalry game got its quirky name
"The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" may have been abandoned by Georgia, Florida and CBS, but its legacy lives on in the annual SEC East matchup. The rivalry game, arguably the tailgating event of the year, is steeped in tradition. Jacksonville, Fla., becomes a college football town once a year for the raucous renewal at TIAA Bank Field.
Bradford Tornadoes’ defense has been nearly perfect through eight games
STARKE, Fla.- One touchdown and an extra point. Seven points total. That’s all the Bradford Tornadoes’ defense has yielded through eight games in of the 2022 regular season. Yes, you heard that right. There’s a team in the state of Florida that’s held its opponents to less than a point a ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Laura Rutledge's daughter, Reese, picks winner in Florida-Georgia game
One of the biggest rivalries in college football will take place on Saturday when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. ESPN host Laura Rutledge called on her daughter, Reese, to make a pick for this week’s game between Georgia and Florida. Last week, Rutledge’s daughter was recorded making a selection for last week’s LSU-Ole Miss game.
Daily News
Marlin Preston
Marlin Preston, 48, of Palm Coast (formerly St. Augustine) entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by Coleman’s Mortuary Family.
NBC Miami
Florida-Georgia Football Game in Jeopardy of Leaving Jacksonville With New Contract
For all but two games since the 1933 season, the annual football rivalry game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs has been played in the city of Jacksonville. When the current contract between the teams and the city runs out, that could mean a change in location for the feud between Southeastern Conference teams.
News4Jax.com
Why the forecast for the Georgia-Florida game is a bit tricky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Fans are gearing up for the annual showdown Saturday at TIAA Bank Field between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. Weather is top of mind at this event, and the forecast is a bit...tricky. Watching the Wind. The main issue on Saturday will be...
Sporting News
What channel is Georgia vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 college football game
One of college football's coolest named rivalries (unofficially, anyway) is set to take place between No. 1 Georgia and Florida on Saturday. The "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" will feature an all-name matchup between the Bulldogs and Gators, but seemingly little else ahead of the 2022 matchup. Top-ranked Georgia has seemingly woken up from a two-game lull earlier in the season to outscore its opponents 97-10 in the last two weeks.
Daily News
Rae Miller McClure
Rae Miller McClure, 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was born in Gainesville, Florida on Easter Sunday, April 16, 1933, to Effie Pritchett Miller and…
Daily News
Willie Woodard
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”. Sunrise: June 21, 1956. Sunset: October 21, 2022. Willie Lee Woodard Jr., respectfully bowed to...
Crash in Putnam ends fatal
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
Daily News
Richard J. Biddle
Richard J. Biddle, 87, of Eustis, FL, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born in Palatka, FL, and grew up in the Lake City and East Palatka area, graduating from Putnam High School,…
Daily News
Dr. John Robert Mitchem
Dr. John Robert Mitchem passed away peacefully at his home in Palatka on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the age of 92 with family and caregivers by his side. Robert was born on September 15, 1930,…
Video: Giant tank in the median on I-295 near Pritchard Road in Jacksonville
Traffic is slowing on Interstate 295 near Pritchard Road due to onlookers looking at a giant tank on the side of the road. A video sent to Action News Jax by @ChrisFLTornado on Twitter shows a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicle next to the tank, which is in the median.
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
