goleafs.net

Goshen's home season ends with 3-0 loss to #11 Taylor

GOSHEN, Ind. – The home women's volleyball season concluded on Friday evening in front of a large Maple Leaf crowd as Goshen lost to #11 Taylor in three sets. The Trojans (26-5, 15-2 CL) looked most impressive in the second set, winning it 25-11 and displaying a .393 hitting percentage in the set. Goshen played well in the first set and was just a couple of points down until the Trojans ended it on a 5-1 run. The third set ended with a 25-15 score.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Granger family creates haunted ride in back yard

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is days away, and one Granger family is really getting into the Halloween spirit. Granger resident John Hoke has been creating Halloween displays for years. But this year, he has really outdone himself by building a three-minute ride in his backyard called ‘Chamber of Souls.’...
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka residents tour new City Hall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After major renovations, the old Liberty Mutual Insurance building has opened as Mishawaka’s new City Hall, Police Department, and Utilities Building Office. On Thursday, the public was invited from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. to tour the new space which features open spaces for the public...
MISHAWAKA, IN
goleafs.net

Spring Arbor sweeps Goshen after tight first set

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. - After a tight first set, the Spring Arbor Cougars got in a rhythm and defeated Goshen 3-0 in Spring Arbor on Wednesday night. Goshen scored four of the first five points in the match led by kills from Emily Lynch and Kia-Knox Dawkins. The teams went back in forth, with a 6-0 SAU run and a 5-0 GC run in the mix. The Leafs held a 20-18 lead but Spring Arbor scored six of the next eight to go up 24-22. Goshen got a couple of point when they needed them most to tie it up. And though a kill by Brenna Spangler from Sydney Stutsman put Goshen on the board one more time, the home team took the first set 27-25.
SPRING ARBOR, MI
WANE-TV

An actual ton of candy is up for grabs in Wabash

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Want some treats? How about a whole ton of treats?. The Downtown Wabash Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza will be held Saturday from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Wabash. The event is free and open to the public. Here’s the draw: …”a whole ton of candy, more trick-or-treating at...
WABASH, IN
townepost.com

For Love of the Lake

Koontz Lake Conservancy District Keeps Its Mission Alive Through Two Recent Projects. Two significant projects will improve access to Koontz Lake for property owners and the public, and add to the lake quality for all who enjoy spending time on the lake in Walkerton. “For years the lake has been...
WALKERTON, IN
goleafs.net

Thrilling comeback puts Leafs at 1-0 on young season

GOSHEN, Ind. – The Goshen women's basketball team thrillingly started the 2022-23 season as they returned from a 15-point deficit against William Jessup (California) on Friday afternoon. The Maple Leafs won 75-68 on day one of the Ruth Gunden Memorial Classic. Goshen scored the first six points of the...
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

3 Injured In Head-On Collision

Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Iconic building collapses in downtown LaPorte

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A building that has stood in downtown LaPorte for some 150 years stands no more. The brick, two-story, Low’s building suddenly and surprisingly collapsed Wednesday night. It was an undignified and unbelievable end for a building that has been part of the heart of...
LA PORTE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Furniture Factory Outlet Holds Event Saturday To Benefit AWL

Furniture Factory Outlet, 3696 E. U.S. 30, Warsaw, will hold “Henry’s Furry Friends” Fall Festival Saturday to benefit the Animal Welfare League. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all proceeds will benefit the AWL. AWL Executive Director Tonya Blanchard said she is...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash

CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
SYRACUSE, IN
22 WSBT

Seven NorthWood students charged with underage drinking

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WSBT 22) — Seven students from Nappanee's NorthWood high school were arrested over the weekend accused of underage drinking. The arrest happened early Saturday morning, and we learned: some of students who were arrested are on the NorthWood football team. Seven students from NorthWood high school were...
NAPPANEE, IN
rv-pro.com

Brinkley RV Names New Director of Marketing

Brinkley RV, a manufacturer of fifth wheels and travel trailers that was founded by five industry veterans, announced Jerimiah Borkowski as its director of marketing. Borkowski brings a well-rounded and extensive skill set to Brinkley, his new company said, with more than 20 years of marketing experience in the RV and marine industries. Most recently, he was director of marketing for Bennington, North America’s top seller of pontoon boats. Borkowski spent the previous 16 years as the director of communications for Thor Motor Coach.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WTHR

$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Two Hoosiers are $50,000 richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130. One of the lucky tickets was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located at 7405 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne. The other $50,000 winning...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
FORT WAYNE, IN

