SPRING ARBOR, Mich. - After a tight first set, the Spring Arbor Cougars got in a rhythm and defeated Goshen 3-0 in Spring Arbor on Wednesday night. Goshen scored four of the first five points in the match led by kills from Emily Lynch and Kia-Knox Dawkins. The teams went back in forth, with a 6-0 SAU run and a 5-0 GC run in the mix. The Leafs held a 20-18 lead but Spring Arbor scored six of the next eight to go up 24-22. Goshen got a couple of point when they needed them most to tie it up. And though a kill by Brenna Spangler from Sydney Stutsman put Goshen on the board one more time, the home team took the first set 27-25.

SPRING ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO