goleafs.net
Goshen's home season ends with 3-0 loss to #11 Taylor
GOSHEN, Ind. – The home women's volleyball season concluded on Friday evening in front of a large Maple Leaf crowd as Goshen lost to #11 Taylor in three sets. The Trojans (26-5, 15-2 CL) looked most impressive in the second set, winning it 25-11 and displaying a .393 hitting percentage in the set. Goshen played well in the first set and was just a couple of points down until the Trojans ended it on a 5-1 run. The third set ended with a 25-15 score.
WNDU
Granger family creates haunted ride in back yard
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is days away, and one Granger family is really getting into the Halloween spirit. Granger resident John Hoke has been creating Halloween displays for years. But this year, he has really outdone himself by building a three-minute ride in his backyard called ‘Chamber of Souls.’...
WNDU
Mishawaka residents tour new City Hall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After major renovations, the old Liberty Mutual Insurance building has opened as Mishawaka’s new City Hall, Police Department, and Utilities Building Office. On Thursday, the public was invited from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. to tour the new space which features open spaces for the public...
goleafs.net
Spring Arbor sweeps Goshen after tight first set
SPRING ARBOR, Mich. - After a tight first set, the Spring Arbor Cougars got in a rhythm and defeated Goshen 3-0 in Spring Arbor on Wednesday night. Goshen scored four of the first five points in the match led by kills from Emily Lynch and Kia-Knox Dawkins. The teams went back in forth, with a 6-0 SAU run and a 5-0 GC run in the mix. The Leafs held a 20-18 lead but Spring Arbor scored six of the next eight to go up 24-22. Goshen got a couple of point when they needed them most to tie it up. And though a kill by Brenna Spangler from Sydney Stutsman put Goshen on the board one more time, the home team took the first set 27-25.
WANE-TV
An actual ton of candy is up for grabs in Wabash
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Want some treats? How about a whole ton of treats?. The Downtown Wabash Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza will be held Saturday from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Wabash. The event is free and open to the public. Here’s the draw: …”a whole ton of candy, more trick-or-treating at...
townepost.com
For Love of the Lake
Koontz Lake Conservancy District Keeps Its Mission Alive Through Two Recent Projects. Two significant projects will improve access to Koontz Lake for property owners and the public, and add to the lake quality for all who enjoy spending time on the lake in Walkerton. “For years the lake has been...
goleafs.net
Thrilling comeback puts Leafs at 1-0 on young season
GOSHEN, Ind. – The Goshen women's basketball team thrillingly started the 2022-23 season as they returned from a 15-point deficit against William Jessup (California) on Friday afternoon. The Maple Leafs won 75-68 on day one of the Ruth Gunden Memorial Classic. Goshen scored the first six points of the...
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Injured In Head-On Collision
Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
WNDU
Iconic building collapses in downtown LaPorte
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A building that has stood in downtown LaPorte for some 150 years stands no more. The brick, two-story, Low’s building suddenly and surprisingly collapsed Wednesday night. It was an undignified and unbelievable end for a building that has been part of the heart of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Furniture Factory Outlet Holds Event Saturday To Benefit AWL
Furniture Factory Outlet, 3696 E. U.S. 30, Warsaw, will hold “Henry’s Furry Friends” Fall Festival Saturday to benefit the Animal Welfare League. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all proceeds will benefit the AWL. AWL Executive Director Tonya Blanchard said she is...
abc57.com
Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
WNDU
Celebrity paranormal investigator Corbyn Bentley gives us a tour of the haunted Birdsell Mansion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Many are getting into the spirit of Halloween, but how about an encounter with the actual ghosts themselves in downtown South Bend?. There are no actors or performers on this haunted house tour, just the specters that call it home and your guide through it all, Michiana’s own Corbyn Bentley.
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash
CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
goleafs.net
#4 Spring Arbor shuts out Goshen as Leafs prepare for big matchup with Huntington
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen women's soccer team lost 6-0 to Spring Arbor on Wednesday at home - the #4 team in the NAIA. Goshen has played back-to-back games against a top-five opponent and four straight games against ranked teams or teams receiving votes. Madison Marshall finished with a hat...
22 WSBT
Seven NorthWood students charged with underage drinking
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WSBT 22) — Seven students from Nappanee's NorthWood high school were arrested over the weekend accused of underage drinking. The arrest happened early Saturday morning, and we learned: some of students who were arrested are on the NorthWood football team. Seven students from NorthWood high school were...
rv-pro.com
Brinkley RV Names New Director of Marketing
Brinkley RV, a manufacturer of fifth wheels and travel trailers that was founded by five industry veterans, announced Jerimiah Borkowski as its director of marketing. Borkowski brings a well-rounded and extensive skill set to Brinkley, his new company said, with more than 20 years of marketing experience in the RV and marine industries. Most recently, he was director of marketing for Bennington, North America’s top seller of pontoon boats. Borkowski spent the previous 16 years as the director of communications for Thor Motor Coach.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Two Hoosiers are $50,000 richer after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130. One of the lucky tickets was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located at 7405 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne. The other $50,000 winning...
WNDU
Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
