munciejournal.com
Muncie Dam Altered for Fish and Kayaking
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—The Delaware County Soil and Water Conversation District received grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Ed and Virginia Ball Foundation to modify the water intake dam at the Indiana American Water Company filtration facility located on Burlington Avenue in Muncie.
WLWT 5
Former Forest Fair mall to be demolished along with 825 other vacant, blighted buildings
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The former Forest Fair mall is set to be demolished, along with 825 other structures across the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday. DeWine announced 825 blighted and vacant buildings across 30 counties in the state will be demolished to pave way for new economic developments.
WRBI Radio
Our Hospice of South Central Indiana moving Greensburg office
The non-profit organization will be located at 2015 North Broadway Street, starting November 1. Our Hospice was founded in 1980 and opened a branch office in Decatur County in 1991. In 2016, Our Hospice moved to a Main Street location, where the staff worked for six years. Our Hospice staff...
oxfordobserver.org
Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections
The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
Darke County Law Enforcement and Family Health to hold training exercise this afternoon
The Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Police Department are notifying people of a training exercise scheduled for this afternoon, according to Sheriff Mark Whittaker and Chief Eric Roberts. This planned training exercise will occur at Family Health Services on Meeker Road in Greenville, Whittaker and Roberts said in...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelby County Plan Commission approves site development plan for commerce park
The site development plan for a proposed commerce park in northwest Shelby County passed through the Plan Commission Tuesday but not without consternation from two of the commission members. The commerce park proposed by Sunbeam I-74, LLC, includes four warehouses on approximately 300 acres near the Pleasant View exit along...
WRBI Radio
Most of SE Indiana officially in a drought
Southeastern IN — Most of Southeastern Indiana is officially in a drought. That’s the word from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which released a map Thursday showing all of Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties and most of Decatur County in a moderate drought. Northwestern Decatur County is considered abnormally...
WRBI Radio
S.R. 3 to close near Greensburg Nov. 7 for railroad crossing work
— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to close State Road 3 at the railroad crossing located west of State Road 46 near Greensburg starting on or after Monday, November 7. During the closure, crews will reinstall the crossing for Lowe’s Pellets and Grain. State Road 3 is expected to...
WRBI Radio
DCCF offers token of appreciation on Veterans Day
— This Veterans Day, local veterans are invited to stop by the Decatur County Community Foundation from 10 am to 2 pm for a token of appreciation. For the third year in a row, the Community Foundation is offering gift cards to local veterans to thank them for their service.
Truck badly damages CSX train, tracks in Hancock County crash
A CSX train was badly damaged after a truck collided with it early Thursday on State Road 67 between McCordsville and Fortville, an official said.
eaglecountryonline.com
Busy Day for Versailles Fire Rescue
Multiple other agencies also responded to the calls. (Versailles, Ind.) - Versailles Fire Department has been busy with several calls. Wednesday afternoon they responded to rescue someone from a horse trail at Versailles State Park. One person had to be air cared from the scene. Wednesday evening there was a...
shelbycountypost.com
Our Hospice relocating to new office in Decatur County
Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is relocating to a new space in Decatur County. As of November 1, the Our Hospice Decatur county office will be located at 2015 N. Broadway Street in Greensburg, in the building currently occupied by Remax Realty Associates and Strategic Ag. Insurance Services. “We...
WRBI Radio
Obendorf, Schwering, Kellys honored at Ripley County Chamber annual dinner
Osgood, IN — The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner Thursday night at Hog Rock Event Center in Osgood. Retired Milan Community Schools teacher Brenda Schwering was honored as Educator of the Year. “I was so shocked and surprised because there are...
WRBI Radio
Ivy Tech to offer accelerated statewide IT certification programs
— Ivy Tech Community College has announced that the Ivy+ IT Academy will launch in early 2023, offering students the most advanced and innovative way to get in-demand IT training and skills quickly. Indiana employers will now have a “one-stop shop” for employees who need training, with the largest variety of information technologies and tools offered anywhere.
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire at Darke County factory
NEW MADISON — Multiple fire agencies have responded to scene of a fire at a Darke County. The fire was reported in the 1800 block of State Route 121 in New Madison just before 11:50 a.m., according to Darke County Regional Dispatch. Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that there...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelby Co. Commissioners pass ordinance for off-road vehicles; burn ban continues at discretion of Emergency Management , rainfall
Shelby County Commissioners have seen plenty of off-road vehicles of varying types on county roadways. Enough that they felt it was time to have something on the books to enforce them properly. County Commissioner Chris Ross. The four pages of the ordinance can be seen below. Also, county commissioners left...
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
Indiana man arrested after Preble County standoff
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted for robbery in Indiana was arrested after a seven-hour standoff in Preble County on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, a caller tipped off officials that 35-year-old Justin Gabbard was staying in a home on the 8400 block of US 127 in Monroe Township. Gabbard was allegedly […]
cbs4indy.com
