Oldenburg, IN

munciejournal.com

Muncie Dam Altered for Fish and Kayaking

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—The Delaware County Soil and Water Conversation District received grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Ed and Virginia Ball Foundation to modify the water intake dam at the Indiana American Water Company filtration facility located on Burlington Avenue in Muncie.
MUNCIE, IN
WRBI Radio

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana moving Greensburg office

The non-profit organization will be located at 2015 North Broadway Street, starting November 1. Our Hospice was founded in 1980 and opened a branch office in Decatur County in 1991. In 2016, Our Hospice moved to a Main Street location, where the staff worked for six years. Our Hospice staff...
GREENSBURG, IN
oxfordobserver.org

Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections

The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
WRBI Radio

Most of SE Indiana officially in a drought

Southeastern IN — Most of Southeastern Indiana is officially in a drought. That’s the word from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which released a map Thursday showing all of Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties and most of Decatur County in a moderate drought. Northwestern Decatur County is considered abnormally...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

S.R. 3 to close near Greensburg Nov. 7 for railroad crossing work

— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to close State Road 3 at the railroad crossing located west of State Road 46 near Greensburg starting on or after Monday, November 7. During the closure, crews will reinstall the crossing for Lowe’s Pellets and Grain. State Road 3 is expected to...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

DCCF offers token of appreciation on Veterans Day

— This Veterans Day, local veterans are invited to stop by the Decatur County Community Foundation from 10 am to 2 pm for a token of appreciation. For the third year in a row, the Community Foundation is offering gift cards to local veterans to thank them for their service.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Busy Day for Versailles Fire Rescue

Multiple other agencies also responded to the calls. (Versailles, Ind.) - Versailles Fire Department has been busy with several calls. Wednesday afternoon they responded to rescue someone from a horse trail at Versailles State Park. One person had to be air cared from the scene. Wednesday evening there was a...
VERSAILLES, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Our Hospice relocating to new office in Decatur County

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is relocating to a new space in Decatur County. As of November 1, the Our Hospice Decatur county office will be located at 2015 N. Broadway Street in Greensburg, in the building currently occupied by Remax Realty Associates and Strategic Ag. Insurance Services. “We...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Ivy Tech to offer accelerated statewide IT certification programs

— Ivy Tech Community College has announced that the Ivy+ IT Academy will launch in early 2023, offering students the most advanced and innovative way to get in-demand IT training and skills quickly. Indiana employers will now have a “one-stop shop” for employees who need training, with the largest variety of information technologies and tools offered anywhere.
COLUMBUS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelby Co. Commissioners pass ordinance for off-road vehicles; burn ban continues at discretion of Emergency Management , rainfall

Shelby County Commissioners have seen plenty of off-road vehicles of varying types on county roadways. Enough that they felt it was time to have something on the books to enforce them properly. County Commissioner Chris Ross. The four pages of the ordinance can be seen below. Also, county commissioners left...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

How much snow will Indiana get this winter?

Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDTN

Indiana man arrested after Preble County standoff

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted for robbery in Indiana was arrested after a seven-hour standoff in Preble County on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, a caller tipped off officials that 35-year-old Justin Gabbard was staying in a home on the 8400 block of US 127 in Monroe Township. Gabbard was allegedly […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH

