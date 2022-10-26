Read full article on original website
Man arrested following multi-county vehicle pursuit
— Several law enforcement agencies were involved in a multi-county vehicle pursuit that began in Greensburg Thursday night and resulted in a Central Indiana man’s arrest. Greensburg Police officers responded to the 2700 block of North Michigan Avenue shortly after 10 pm after someone reported a reckless driver. Officers...
Convicted probation violator sentenced to 13 years behind bars
Greensburg, IN — A Greensburg man was sentenced to prison Thursday for a probation violation. Dale Perkins Jr. received the sentence from Decatur Superior Court Judge Matthew Bailey for violating his original 13-year probation and home detention sentence stemming from two separate Level 5 felony cases. Perkins invoked his...
Our Hospice of South Central Indiana moving Greensburg office
The non-profit organization will be located at 2015 North Broadway Street, starting November 1. Our Hospice was founded in 1980 and opened a branch office in Decatur County in 1991. In 2016, Our Hospice moved to a Main Street location, where the staff worked for six years. Our Hospice staff...
Most of SE Indiana officially in a drought
Southeastern IN — Most of Southeastern Indiana is officially in a drought. That’s the word from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which released a map Thursday showing all of Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties and most of Decatur County in a moderate drought. Northwestern Decatur County is considered abnormally...
S.R. 3 to close near Greensburg Nov. 7 for railroad crossing work
— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to close State Road 3 at the railroad crossing located west of State Road 46 near Greensburg starting on or after Monday, November 7. During the closure, crews will reinstall the crossing for Lowe’s Pellets and Grain. State Road 3 is expected to...
Marjorie Willer
Marjorie Willer, 92, died at her home in Batesville on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born on October 10, 1930, in Franklin County, Indiana, the daughter of Ralph J. Beckman and Mary Esther (Bossert) Beckman. She married Robert H. Willer on October 18, 1952, and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2000.
Versailles Fire Rescue has a busy 24-hours
Versailles, IN — It’s been a busy 24 hours for Versailles Fire Rescue. Crews called to rescue someone who was injured on the Versailles State Park horse trail Wednesday afternoon. That person was airlifted from the scene. Versailles firefighters also responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Michigan...
2022 General Election mail-in absentee application deadline is today
— Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers that today (Thursday, October 27) is the final day for a circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of an absentee ballot by mail. The application to request a mail-in ballot must be...
Saturday in-person early voting set for this weekend and next
— Saturday in-person early voting for the November 8 General Election will take place tomorrow and next week (November 5) between 8 am and 3 pm in all area counties. Ballots can be cast tomorrow and next Saturday in the Election Room on the second floor of the Ripley County Courthouse Annex; in the clerk’s conference room at the Franklin County Courthouse; and at the Decatur County Courthouse.
Duke dedicates additional $200K to struggling Indiana customers
— Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $200,000 in financial assistance to its Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually. Year-to-date, Duke Energy has aided nearly 1,700 Indiana households with more than $378,000 in...
Obendorf, Schwering, Kellys honored at Ripley County Chamber annual dinner
Osgood, IN — The Ripley County Chamber of Commerce held its 2022 Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner Thursday night at Hog Rock Event Center in Osgood. Retired Milan Community Schools teacher Brenda Schwering was honored as Educator of the Year. “I was so shocked and surprised because there are...
DCCF offers token of appreciation on Veterans Day
— This Veterans Day, local veterans are invited to stop by the Decatur County Community Foundation from 10 am to 2 pm for a token of appreciation. For the third year in a row, the Community Foundation is offering gift cards to local veterans to thank them for their service.
Colleen Mae Lucas-83, Westport
Colleen Mae Lucas, 83, of Westport, passed away at 5:43 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 25, 1939 in Saginaw, Michigan the daughter of Leon and Mary Ethel (Fetter) Hart. She was raised in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School in 1958. On August 11, 1958 she was united in marriage to Ronald Lee Lucas. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2022. From this union of 63 years they were blessed with children, Karen, Teresa, Brian and Michael. She was a devoted minister’s wife and a loving stay-at-home mom. She drew her strength and her faith from the churches she served with her beloved husband, Ron. They served in the communities of Tunnelton, Bono, Fort Ritner, Lawrenceport and Westport. After Ron’s retirement in 1998 they settled in Westport. She still had the calling to serve from the pulpit for several local Methodist churches. Her final duties as a minister was at the old Westport Methodist Church. She was a member of the Greensburg United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Lewis) Wright of Madison and Teresa (Daniel) Anson of Vincennes; sons, Brian Lucas of Madison and Michael (Kim) Lucas of Mineral City, Ohio; a sister, Wilma Hampton of Westport; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and her beloved cat, Muffins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; step father, Leon Hart; sisters, Maxine Evans and Jane Webb; half-sisters, Patricia Dobbs and Linda Spaugh; half-brother, Robert Hook. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Stephens officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Following her wishes, Colleen will be cremated and burial will take place at a later date at the Westport Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greensburg United Methodist Church through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
ICYMI: RCCF announces Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship finalists
Ripley County, IN — The prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship drew sixty applicants from Ripley County seniors in the class of 2023. The Ripley County Community Foundation review committee narrowed the field to five finalists, representing three area high schools. “We are very pleased with the candidates we met...
Michael W. Stevens, 59, Dillsboro
Michael Wade Stevens, 59, of Dillsboro passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. Michael was born on Friday, October 18, 1963 in Lawrenceburg; son of Delmar and Hilda (Sims) Stevens. Michael worked as a mechanical engineer for Kellogg’s of Cincinnati, OH and Florence, KY. He was a devoted fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and IU Basketball but was not particularly fond of the Pittsburg Steelers nor UK Basketball. He also enjoyed fishing and attending the Madison Regatta.
Joseph Daniel Meyer
Joseph D. Meyer, age 90, passed October 28, 2022. He was born and raised in Aurora, the son of Willard and Anzia Meyer. In 1950, he graduated from Aurora High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. In his early career he owned Dan’s Bar. The later purchased the Gangplank on Highway 50. He continued his career in restaurant management with Federated Department Stores at H & S Pogues downtown, managing the restaurant.
Regina Benham, age 64 Holton
Regina Charlene (Hensley) Benham, age 64 of Holton passed away on Wednesday October 26, 2022. She was born in Milan, Indiana on April 1, 1958. Regina was graduate of South Ripley High School Class of 1976. She entered the workforce after school spending several years at local manufacturing places. Her favorite title was however, mom. Her family was her pride and joy and her grandchildren met the world to her. She enjoyed staying at home and playing various computer games and time with her friends.
Gatlin Brothers to bring “Country and Christmas” to Osgood in December
Osgood, IN — A legendary trio of country music siblings is the next national music act to take the stage as part of the Osgood Beautification Committee Theater Series. The Gatlin Brothers will bring their “Country and Christmas” show to the Damm Theater in Osgood on Monday, December 5 at 7 pm.
