Colleen Mae Lucas, 83, of Westport, passed away at 5:43 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 25, 1939 in Saginaw, Michigan the daughter of Leon and Mary Ethel (Fetter) Hart. She was raised in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School in 1958. On August 11, 1958 she was united in marriage to Ronald Lee Lucas. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2022. From this union of 63 years they were blessed with children, Karen, Teresa, Brian and Michael. She was a devoted minister’s wife and a loving stay-at-home mom. She drew her strength and her faith from the churches she served with her beloved husband, Ron. They served in the communities of Tunnelton, Bono, Fort Ritner, Lawrenceport and Westport. After Ron’s retirement in 1998 they settled in Westport. She still had the calling to serve from the pulpit for several local Methodist churches. Her final duties as a minister was at the old Westport Methodist Church. She was a member of the Greensburg United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Lewis) Wright of Madison and Teresa (Daniel) Anson of Vincennes; sons, Brian Lucas of Madison and Michael (Kim) Lucas of Mineral City, Ohio; a sister, Wilma Hampton of Westport; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and her beloved cat, Muffins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; step father, Leon Hart; sisters, Maxine Evans and Jane Webb; half-sisters, Patricia Dobbs and Linda Spaugh; half-brother, Robert Hook. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Stephens officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Following her wishes, Colleen will be cremated and burial will take place at a later date at the Westport Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greensburg United Methodist Church through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.

