FDA Clears Transit Scientific's Rotating Strut Angioplasty Balloons
Transit Scientific, a provider of medical devices to treat calcified cardiovascular disease, dilate stenosed intimal hyperplasia, and access, cross, and deliver to distal vessels, said its XO RX 2.2F and XO RX 3.8F Platform received FDA clearance to crack, break and dilate stenoses in peripheral arteries and arteriovenous dialysis fistula associated lesions.
Centinel Spine Reaches Milestone with Total Disc Replacement Product
Centinel Spine announced the 100th completed procedure in the United States with its prodisc C Vivo Cervical Total Disc Replacement (TDR) product. This milestone was achieved after the company announced the first U.S. implantation of the prodisc C Vivo on Sept. 7. During this short period, the company has trained more than 70 surgeons and more than 30 new surgeons are now using the system.
