Nearly 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Nearly 150 people, some in masquerade costumes, were killed and some 150 more were injured Saturday in a horrific stampede in central Seoul when a large crowd celebrating Halloween crammed into a narrow street, officials said. - 'Hoping for a quick recovery' - Twitter user @janelles_story shared a video that she said depicted scenes from Itaewon shortly before the stampede began, in which hundreds of young people, some clad in pirate, cowboy and other Halloween costumes, are seen in a narrow street lined with bars and cafes.
In Iran, women are protesting the hijab. In India, they're suing to wear it
MUMBAI, India — Footage of Iranian women protesting and burning their hijabs has fascinated Indians, in part because they are seeing the opposite scenario play out at home: Muslim women are suing India's government for the right to keep their hijabs on. Their lawsuit, brought by high schoolers banned...
The U.S. releases the oldest prisoner in Guantánamo Bay
Saifullah Paracha, a 75-year-old man from Pakistan who was held in the U.S. military prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, without charge for 18 years, has returned home, the Department of Defense announced on Saturday. In 2003, Paracha a former businessman and TV producer, was arrested by U.S. authorities on...
2 car bombs leave scores of casualties at an intersection in Somalia's capital
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Two car bombs exploded Saturday at a busy junction in Somalia's capital near key government offices, leaving "scores of civilian casualties" including children, national police said. One hospital worker counted at least 30 bodies. The attack in Mogadishu occurred on a day when the president, prime...
Japan has taken in hundreds of Ukrainians. The welcome for others has been less warm
YOKOHAMA, Japan — A dozen Ukrainian students sit in a classroom, studying basic Japanese to help them navigate life in a new country. Among them is Sergei Litvinov, a 29-year-old trained chef, who arrived in June. He says he's been listening to Japanese rock music since his teen years.
A doctor's Ebola memoir is all too timely with a new outbreak in Uganda
Two young orphans inspired Dr. Benjamin Black to write a book about his experiences during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone. The British obstetrician/gynecologist knew the two boys, aged 8 and 9, for less than a day. When he met them, one was barely able to sip some fluid; the other was in a coma. They came from a village decimated by Ebola.
How the race gap in COVID-19 deaths flipped
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with reporter Akilah Johnson about the racial disparities in deaths from COVID-19.
Iran's protesters find inspiration in a Kurdish revolutionary slogan
For 41 days, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in anger over the death of a young Kurdish woman in police custody, even as authorities continue their violent crackdown against them. The demonstrations — honoring the memory of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose Kurdish first name was Jina — have become the largest women's rights movement in Iran's recent history.
Another casualty of Russia's war: Some Ukrainians no longer trust their neighbors
KUPIANSK, Ukraine — Volodymyr Tsyba was insulted. Sipping homemade wine, Tsyba recounts how four intelligence agents showed up at his house outside Kupiansk early last month, just a few days after the northeastern Ukrainian town was liberated from Russian occupation. They were looking for Russian collaborators. "'Are you these...
Russia is suspending a Ukraine grain export deal that has helped keep food prices down
MOSCOW — Russia says it is suspending its participation in a United Nations-brokered deal to secure the export of Ukrainian grain out though the Black Sea. According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, Moscow is exiting the grain deal for an "undetermined period." The move came just hours after Russia's Defense...
Ahead of Election Day, U.S. agencies warn of potential attacks by extremists
U.S. security agencies have issued a heightened threat advisory, warning of a potential attacks on political candidates, election officials and others. The alert came Friday, the same day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked in their San Francisco home. NPR has obtained the bulletin issued by the Department...
Here's how far behind the world is on reining in climate change
World leaders will begin climate talks in Egypt in a little over a week, and tensions are expected to run high in the negotiations to reduce heat-trapping emissions. Now, new research shows the world has already fallen drastically behind in adopting the changes needed to avoid a future with even more extreme storms, heat waves and floods.
Russia says it enlisted 300K new troops to fight in Ukraine and doesn't plan for more
MOSCOW — Russia announced it was formally ending a controversial mobilization drive to send additional forces to fight in Ukraine — with Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informing President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting that the military had reached its target of 300,000 additional troops for the military campaign.
Over 140 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
At least 146 people were killed and 100 more injured in a crowd surge on Saturday night, after Halloween celebrations turned deadly in the capital of South Korea. The stampede broke out in Itaewon, a popular district in Seoul among locals and foreigners alike because of its international cuisine and nightlife.
2 Californians bought Barilla pasta thinking it was made in Italy. Now they're suing
What would it be like to live in a world where everything that was printed in an ad or said in a commercial were true, without you having to read the fine print?. It seems that's the world that Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost are seeking to build — at least when it comes to spaghetti.
Birds fall to Earth from Delhi's toxic skies. These brothers are there to save them
Shaunak Sen was stuck in a traffic jam one evening in 2018 when he looked up at the hazy, polluted skies of Delhi and saw dozens of raptors, birds with brown feathers, gracefully circling overhead. Then, one bird just dropped to the ground in mid-flight. "After I went back home,...
Are the new boosters that target omicron better than the previous shots?
President Biden has an extra COVID shot. He rolled up his sleeve yesterday for the latest booster. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Now is the time to do it - by Halloween, if you can. That's the best time. And that way you can be protected for the holidays.
