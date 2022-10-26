ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The U.S. releases the oldest prisoner in Guantánamo Bay

Saifullah Paracha, a 75-year-old man from Pakistan who was held in the U.S. military prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, without charge for 18 years, has returned home, the Department of Defense announced on Saturday. In 2003, Paracha a former businessman and TV producer, was arrested by U.S. authorities on...
2 car bombs leave scores of casualties at an intersection in Somalia's capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Two car bombs exploded Saturday at a busy junction in Somalia's capital near key government offices, leaving "scores of civilian casualties" including children, national police said. One hospital worker counted at least 30 bodies. The attack in Mogadishu occurred on a day when the president, prime...
A doctor's Ebola memoir is all too timely with a new outbreak in Uganda

Two young orphans inspired Dr. Benjamin Black to write a book about his experiences during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone. The British obstetrician/gynecologist knew the two boys, aged 8 and 9, for less than a day. When he met them, one was barely able to sip some fluid; the other was in a coma. They came from a village decimated by Ebola.
Iran's protesters find inspiration in a Kurdish revolutionary slogan

For 41 days, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in anger over the death of a young Kurdish woman in police custody, even as authorities continue their violent crackdown against them. The demonstrations — honoring the memory of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose Kurdish first name was Jina — have become the largest women's rights movement in Iran's recent history.
Ahead of Election Day, U.S. agencies warn of potential attacks by extremists

U.S. security agencies have issued a heightened threat advisory, warning of a potential attacks on political candidates, election officials and others. The alert came Friday, the same day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked in their San Francisco home. NPR has obtained the bulletin issued by the Department...
Here's how far behind the world is on reining in climate change

World leaders will begin climate talks in Egypt in a little over a week, and tensions are expected to run high in the negotiations to reduce heat-trapping emissions. Now, new research shows the world has already fallen drastically behind in adopting the changes needed to avoid a future with even more extreme storms, heat waves and floods.
Over 140 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

At least 146 people were killed and 100 more injured in a crowd surge on Saturday night, after Halloween celebrations turned deadly in the capital of South Korea. The stampede broke out in Itaewon, a popular district in Seoul among locals and foreigners alike because of its international cuisine and nightlife.
