How Data Teams Can Benefit From Running Like a Product Team
Last year, Emilie Schario and Taylor Murphy proposed this wonderful idea of “running your data team like a product team”. The key premise of the article was this: product teams have a lot of great practices that data teams would benefit from adopting. But somewhere along the way, we lost sight of this point and happily replaced it with strawmen: maintaining production-grade systems for our data assets, building more data products, or painstakingly defining what production means in service of hardening data contracts. All of these are certainly worth consideration, but they’re concerned more with the proper handling of data and data assets rather than the data teams that actually drive the impact.
Building Efficient Crypto Trading Software With Python
Hello and welcome to this article where I will talk about the modern approach to building production-grade trading software with python programming language. Python is widely used for its simplicity and clean, readable code. More than one million software developers can understand and support the code written in python. But...
API for Beginners: Requests, Responses, Resources, and GET Explained with Code
Requesting and receiving data from internet sources is one of the basics of programming but isn’t taught by most ‘Learn to Code <Programming Language>’ courses. For self-taught programmers, this is one of the skills that will get you moving further along your learning journey and make you better than 90% of the others.
Overcoming Security Risks in a Cloud-Based World
The COVID-19 pandemic created an influx of remote workers, which signaled a mass movement toward cloud services, leaving traditional on-premises infrastructure in the past. This shift enabled businesses to streamline their workforces from anywhere to create an efficient network for managing employees and products. In fact, 90% of North America...
AppSec: SecDevOps or DevSecOps? Do We Need to Choose? Guide to the What and the Why
AppSec: DevOpsSec, DevSecOps, and SecDevOps? What’s Their Difference, and Which One is Better?. Thanks to cloud computing, software development (DevOps) is now more agile and automatic, but also more challenging for humans to trace the problems, especially security loopholes. For this reason, more and more professionals are shifting their focus from DevOps to DevSecOps and SecDevOps.
Big ‘Earth Observation’ Data: Challenges and Applications
As nearly a thousand Earth observation satellites currently orbit the planet, terabytes of remote sensing data and satellite imagery of land, vegetation, water bodies, glaciers, urban landscapes, and other geographic features become available for end users across multiple industries. Modern GIS systems allow the collection of all such geospatial data...
The Negative Impact of Telling Your Employees to "Bring Solutions, Not Problems"
“Don’t bring me problems, bring me solutions” is a phrase used by many managers—even the well-intentioned ones—who believe that it encourages their team members to be creative thinkers, while all it does is promote siloed thinking. The message you want to pass is one of encouragement...
API Testing Tutorial: A Complete Guide to Beginners
API testing measures the response based on the request made to the application. During this process, the tester runs several test cases to check a few parameters like performances, integrations, functionality, security, and extent of reliability to meet the expectation. Before we get into the details of API testing, let's...
Understanding the Numbers on a Real Estate Token Investment Website for New Investors
Tokenization will cause the commercial real estate market to attract a new crop of investors and this comes with some responsibilities for the investors. They have to understand the assets that the tokens backs including the risks and the expected return or benefits of buying and holding the tokens for example commercial real estate investment falls under 3 investment categories it could be core investment, value add and opportunistic these categories differ based on the risk and return they provide investors.
