Stuart Hylton in his book “What the Railways Did for Us: the Making of Modern Britain” writes:. “What, if anything, did the railways do for women? Before the railways, the perils associated with public transport for women were largely limited to the middle classes. The really rich would travel in their own private coaches and the likes of public stagecoaches were beyond the means of most working-class women. Few women travellers would embark on a journey without a husband or some other male chaperone to accompany them”.

