bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Predicts 80% Surge for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says One Dogecoin (DOGE) Chart Is ‘Crazy Bullish’
A widely followed analyst is expressing bullish sentiment for Dogecoin (DOGE) an Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol amid a bounce in crypto asset prices. The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Smart Contracter tells his 211,800 Twitter followers that Dogecoin is looking “crazy bullish” when paired with Bitcoin (BTC)....
What Is Traditional Finance & Why Is the Current Financial System on Shaky Ground?
If you were to step outside today and ask a group of ten people for their opinion about the state of the financial system, you'd likely get twenty differing opinions. There is a growing divide regarding how people feel about the current financial state. On one side are those who are fed up with a centralized financial system that has proven to be highly susceptible to fraud.
Is $LAZIO Highly Regarded by Sharks and Whales?
Today I’m back to continue with the analysis of the project in the Fantoken category - LAZIO. In the previous article, I explained Smart Money - a smart cash flow that has a strong influence on the price of tokens. The transactions of the Smart Money wallet cluster are mainly supposed to coordinate and affect the token price by buy/sell orders, so the characteristics of this wallet cluster are the high asset value (nearly 2M USD in total), a large number of tokens held (nearly 17K tokens) and especially the huge number of trading orders (up to nearly 80K transactions).
Forget CBDCs. Traditional Crypto Is the Financial Revolution We Need
Over the past few years, the cryptocurrency revolution has entirely changed the way we think about money. Digital assets have completely given us a paradigm shift, allowing us to enter an age where money doesn’t have to be so difficult to relate with. Instead of traditional, slow processes, cryptocurrencies...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Up 16% Over The Past Week
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by some 16.10% to $0.00001151 over the trailing seven days. The timing of the push higher in the meme crypto appears to be highly correlated to Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and is possibly a sympathy play to rival cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD. So What's Happening?
cryptoglobe.com
$DOGE: Crypto Analyst Who Called 2018’s Market Boom Points to ‘Crazy Bullish’ Dogecoin Chart
A top cryptocurrency strategist that has gained a large following on social media after accurately calling bitcoin’s 2018 bear market bottom above $3,000, is now pointing to a ‘crazy bullish’ Dogecoin ($DOGE) chart. In a tweet shared with their over 200,000 followers on the microblogging platform, pseudonymous...
What Are the Positions of the Key Players When Trading $SANTOS?
Let’s review a little bit about what we discussed in the previous part about the activities of Smart Money on Santos token. With SANTOS getting positive acknowledgment from the community in the context of the upcoming World Cup, Smart Money is also gaining a high profit of 163%. Although...
Investing in NFTs: 8 Mistakes to Avoid
Investing in NFTs is a new and exciting way to diversify your portfolio. However, as with any other type of asset class, there are things you should avoid doing when investing in NFTs. Here are some common mistakes that investors make when choosing to invest in non-fungible tokens and an...
3 Indicators You Should Use to Track $LAZIO
It’s Alex as always. Today, I’m back with my analysis of Fan Token LAZIO. If you have not read the first two parts of the series, then check them out here:. In the previous articles, I showed you the portraits of Smart Money and Shark-Whales, the two subjects that have the greatest influence on the price of a token. In fact, these subjects have a lot of risk factors that affect the token price. Taking the profit/loss ratio of each wallet cluster for example.
Bitcoin is an Authentic Form of Resistance Against CBDCs
Central Bank Digital Currencies, CBDCs for short, are “the future of money.”. This controversial claim comes from World Economic Forum, the global lobbyist organization behind the. Great Reset. What do these claims have in common?. Both organizations could use CBDCs to gain more control and violate human rights. Let...
Is Discord A Good Place For Crypto Advertising?
Sometimes ago, Discord used to be only popular among gamers. It is now a good place for many crypto advocates and enthusiasts to hang out online, and the number of blockchain projects adopting it continues to grow rapidly. This is not surprising since discord has fantastic features that crypto projects can leverage.
What Blockchain Did For Women
Stuart Hylton in his book “What the Railways Did for Us: the Making of Modern Britain” writes:. “What, if anything, did the railways do for women? Before the railways, the perils associated with public transport for women were largely limited to the middle classes. The really rich would travel in their own private coaches and the likes of public stagecoaches were beyond the means of most working-class women. Few women travellers would embark on a journey without a husband or some other male chaperone to accompany them”.
u.today
Ripple Reaches “Huge Milestone” as It Now Holds Less Than Half of Total XRP Supply
In its recently published Q3 report, Ripple has revealed that it now holds less than half of the total supply of the XRP cryptocurrency for the first time ever. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse described this event as a “huge milestone” for the company, adding that it is clear that XRP has “real utility.”
Is It Too Late To Buy Cryptocurrencies, Or Is 2022 The Perfect Year To Invest?
Cryptocurrencies are nearing hyper-adoption, both in terms of the retail and institutional parts of the market. likens the growth in popularity of digital assets across individuals to the rise of the internet during the 1990s. Morgan Stanley compares the magnitude of digital assets institutionalization to the one of gold 45 years ago. The debate is no longer whether cryptocurrencies are here to stay but whether is it too late to join the niche.
The Nakamoto Coefficient and How it Can Impact the Robustness of a Blockchain
Just as the world was turning to the crisp fall of 2022, one of the largest functional blockchains went down. This wasn’t the first time either — Solana has had its fair share of downtime over the years, particularly this year. The worrying aspect was: it was due...
Top 3 Web3 and Cryptocurrency Marketing Strategies
A marketing strategy encompasses the company’s or business value offer, a distinct brand message, data on target clients or customer demographics, and other striking elements. The cryptocurrency industry trades different digital assets that have been created for a secure digital exchange between the company and its customers or clients. The use of a well-established crypto marketing strategy will help you build connections with your customers and deliver your brand message which encourages trust amongst both parties. Web3 is the core of all the evolving technology in industries presently such as blockchain, cryptocurrency and NFT.
Benefits of Cryptocurrency Lending
Cryptocurrency Lending is the new trend in finance. It allows you to get your hands on some serious cash without going through all the hassles of selling your cryptocurrency and paying taxes. But how does it work? And what are the top advantages of cryptocurrency lending?. Let's find out!. How...
Hackernoon
Edwards, CO
830
Followers
3K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Techhttps://hackernoon.com/
