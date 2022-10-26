Read full article on original website
Study: Black vets with COVID less likely to receive drug therapies than white vets
Older Black veterans hospitalized with COVID-19 were less likely to receive drug treatments for their illness than older white veterans, according to a new study. Investigators followed COVID-19 treatment and outcomes in more than 43,000 patients across 130 Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers with a 60-day follow-up period. Participants had a median age of 71 years.
Telehealth follow-ups tied to increased ED visits, hospitalizations, study finds
Patients who followed up an emergency department visit via telehealth were more likely to return to the hospital than those who had face-to-face follow-ups. The results stem from analysis of visits at two UCLA Health emergency departments between April 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. Researchers evaluated 12,848 patients with...
Group living yields longer-lasting cognitive health, researchers say
Sharing a home with one or more people and weekly group engagement are strongly associated with less cognitive decline, a new study finds. In addition, never feeling lonely is also linked to reduced risk, the researchers report. Poor social connections, including small networks, infrequent interactions and loneliness are well known...
Moral injury program addresses growing evidence of COVID’s frontline impact
An expanding program aims to address the moral injury suffered by frontline nursing home and aging services staff, whose struggles with pandemic-era care delivery are being illustrated in a growing body of research. Volunteers of America, a nonprofit organization providing a range of housing and services for seniors, the homeless...
More flexible CMS vaccine mandate enforcement cheers providers
Nursing home advocates Thursday cheered news that federal regulators are relaxing their instructions to surveyors when checking for staff compliance with a federal vaccine mandate. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in an updated memo to state surveyors defined noncompliance as a vaccination coverage rate of less than 100%...
Why LTC is delivering sub-optimal Parkinson’s care — and what to do about it
Parkinson’s disease is a crippling and often misunderstood disease process. There are little to no protocols and standards for the care of Parkinson’s residents. They tend to be lumped into the protocols and standards designed for dementia or memory care units. This is a significant issue for providers....
