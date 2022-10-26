ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gilmer Mirror

Dan Flynn, who served 18 years in the Texas House, has died at 79

“Dan Flynn, who served 18 years in the Texas House, has died at 79” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
TEXAS STATE
Gilmer Mirror

Spring Hill 2022 Game Info & Notes

Head Coach: Brandon Joslin (1st season, 1-7 at school, 1-7 overall) Date Opponent Result 08/25/22 Gladewater Sabine (1-7) won: 44-34 09/02/22 @ Center (5-3) lost: 6-63 09/09/22 Gladewater (2-6) lost: 14-47 09/16/22 @ Brownsboro (2-6) lost: 28-49 09/23/22 Tyler Grace Community (7-1) lost: 21-40 09/30/22 OPEN. 10/07/22 @ Texarkana Liberty-Eylau*...
LONGVIEW, TX
Gilmer Mirror

Gilmer Weather Data for 2022

The Remote Automated Weather Station (RAWS) at the Gilmer Municipal Airport has measured 30.91 inches of precipitation so far in 2022. High temperature to date was 106 on July 9 and July 13. Low was 18 on February 5.
Gilmer Mirror

Buckeyes rout Spring Hill, 54-0

After an almost 45-minute lightning delay Friday night at Jeff Traylor Stadium in Gilmer, the District 7-4A DII game between the Spring Hill Panthers and the Buckeyes finally kicked off. The Panthers won the coin toss and elected to receive to begin the game. Jose Govea kicked away to the...
GILMER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy