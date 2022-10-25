Read full article on original website
University of Connecticut
No.13 FH Falls in Final BIG EAST Contest of the Regular Season
STORRS, Conn. - No.13 UConn field hockey (11-5, 5-2) team lost to Temple (12-5, 4-3) at home on Friday afternoon in their final BIG EAST matchup of the regular season. The Owls put one in the back of the net to give Temple an early lead against the Huskies in the first quarter. They proceeded to score again in the second and third quarters to put UConn down 0-3 going into the final quarter of the game.
University of Connecticut
Okafor Notches Hat Trick, Huskies Clinch Spot In BIG EAST Tournament
STORRS, Conn. - The UConn women's soccer team (8-6-3, 4-4-2 BIG EAST) clinched a spot in the BIG EAST Championship with a 4-0 win against Seton Hall on Thursday night at Morrone Stadium. UConn celebrated its six seniors with a Senior night ceremony prior to the match. Jessica Mazo, Emma...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Race in BIG EAST Championships Saturday
STORRS, Conn. – The UConn women's cross-country team will line up Saturday morning at the Mark Coogan Cross Country Course at Highland Park in Attleboro, MA for the 2022 BIG EAST Championships. Saturday's 6K championship race will step off at 11 am and will be available to stream live...
University of Connecticut
UConn Basketball Single Game Tickets On Sale Now!
STORRS, Conn. – Single game tickets for most of the UConn basketball programs games in November and December are on sale now!. Game for women's basketball include Kutztown, Northeastern, Texas, NC State, Providence, Princeton, Seton Hall and Marquette. Men's games include Stonehill, Boston University, Buffalo, UNC-Wilmington, Delaware State, Oklahoma...
University of Connecticut
MSOC cruises past Stonehill
STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's soccer team blanked the Stonehill College Skyhawks 4-0 on Wednesday night at Ray Reid Field at Morrone Stadium. Frantz Pierrot led the way with two goals in the first half to seal the win for the Huskies. The first ten minutes of the...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Fall To Maine
STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut women's hockey team fell to the University of Maine Friday night. Sophomore Tia Chan made 40 saves in the loss. The first period was a defensive battle as both teams would rely heavily on their netminders and defense. Jordan Mattison of Maine and Tia Chan would step up to the challenge, making difficult saves to prevent the first goal. Tia Chan would go on to make 10 saves in the first period, and Mattison would make 11. The Huskies would also help Chan out in front of the net, blocking three shots. Both teams would head into the period break scoreless.
University of Connecticut
#10 Huskies Set to Host Boston College
STORRS, Conn. - The UConn men's ice hockey team returns home for a one game matchup against Boston College, Thursday October 27. Puck drop is set for 7:05pm and can be streamed on ESPN+. No. 10 UConn enters the matchup with Boston College posting a 6-1-1 overall record and a...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Set for Final Games of Regular Season
STORRS, Conn. – The No. 13 UConn field hockey team (11-4) will host their final two games of the regular season this weekend on campus in Storrs, CT. The team will open the weekend against BIG EAST competitor, Temple University, on Friday, October 28th at 1 p.m. at Nancy Stevens Field, followed by the Senior Day game against No. 2 University of Maryland on Sunday, October 30th at 1 p.m.
University of Connecticut
Toughness the Name of the Game for UConn Back Devontae Houston
When UConn running back Devontae Houston was playing through a nagging shoulder injury in the team's lineup of games against Syracuse, NC State, Fresno State, and FIU, fans have come to know an incredible level of toughness this one Husky possesses. He has risen from the third running back on...
