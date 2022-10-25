STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut women's hockey team fell to the University of Maine Friday night. Sophomore Tia Chan made 40 saves in the loss. The first period was a defensive battle as both teams would rely heavily on their netminders and defense. Jordan Mattison of Maine and Tia Chan would step up to the challenge, making difficult saves to prevent the first goal. Tia Chan would go on to make 10 saves in the first period, and Mattison would make 11. The Huskies would also help Chan out in front of the net, blocking three shots. Both teams would head into the period break scoreless.

ORONO, ME ・ 19 HOURS AGO