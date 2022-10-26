Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Kansas 4-H Team Wins National Contest
The Kansas 4-H All Star meat judging team was crowned national champions, beating teams from 14 states during the 4-H Meat Judging Contest championship held at the American Royal in Kansas City. It is the first-ever national title for a Kansas team, which won by 27 points over Texas. The...
ksal.com
Gary Allan Mooney
Gary Allan Mooney, 87, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Sunday, October 23rd, 2022. Gary was born at home near Scottsville, Kansas on June 17, 1935, a son of Charlotte Belle (Hunter) and Lloyd Vernon Mooney. Gary was raised on a farm with a vibrant work ethic. He learned a lot...
ksal.com
McPherson defeats Mulvane, 34-13
The McPherson Bullpups defeated the Mulvane Wildcats 34-13 on Friday night. Mulvane’s season ends with a record of 1-8, while McPherson improves to 8-1 and will advance to the 4A Playoff second round to face off with Arkansas City. A full stat breakdown is below, courtesy of McPherson High...
lstribune.net
Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill
On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
ksal.com
Joseph Andrew Baumgartner
Joseph Andrew Baumgartner, 71, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Joseph was born in Lewistown, Montana on May 5, 1951, a son of Myrtle (Gillenwater) and John Baumgartner. He served in the United States Army. Survivors include his wife, Yong; daughter, Patricia Baumgartner (Greg Nelson), of Manhattan,...
ksal.com
Rose Hill Ends Abilene’s Season
ABILENE – The Abilene Cowboy football team’s season came to an end Friday night in a 23-6 home playoff loss to Rose Hill. The Rockets also defeated the Cowboys in Abilene 16-12 on September 30. In the first meeting the two teams combined for 7 turnovers with the Cowboys committing 4 of them. Friday night, Rose Hill didn’t turn over the football while Abilene turned it over 4 times which was the difference in the game.
ksal.com
Betty J. Abbott
Betty J. Abbott, 84, of Salina, Kan., passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on February 9, 1938, to George and Elsie (Elliot) Schweizer in Turon, Kan. She was united in marriage to Melvin Abbott on October 5, 1963, in Hutchinson, Kan.
Olathe, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Olathe. The Blue Valley North High School football team will have a game with Olathe South High School on October 28, 2022, 16:55:00. The Wyandotte High School football team will have a game with Olathe Northwest High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ksal.com
Southeast of Saline trounces Haven, 53-12
TEAM – 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 / FINAL. Passing – Comp. – Att. – Yards – TD – INT.
Podcast: Setting expectations for KU basketball's true freshmen, plus 2023 Kansas recruiting talk
Eric Bossi, 247Sports' National Basketball Director, joins the show to discuss KU basketball's freshman class and 2023 recruiting. They discuss each of KU's four scholarship freshmen, including Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Zuby Ejiofor. Then, they discuss KU's 2023 class of Elmarko Jackson, Chris Johnson and Jamari McDowell. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
WIBW
Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters. The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.
ksal.com
Maize rolls over Salina South, 63-0
The Maize Eagles looked every part of their #1 ranking, as they began the first round of the 5A State Football Playoffs with a 63-0 win over Salina South. The Eagles scored on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Avery Johnson to Bryce Cohoon on the first play from scrimmage, and never looked back, adding seven more on a pick six by Mackinley Joynes made it 14-0 Maize less than a minute into the game.
kshb.com
Under the Lights: District high school football highlights from across Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The regular season is now over in Kansas City and now it time for districts. Here are the highlights from the top district games in the Kansas City Metro-area. Check out the highlights in the video player above.
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kansas teacher to retire after 59 years
If you ask John Brown, 80, where he is happiest, he'd likely say Hutchinson High School. After 59 years, he will finish his career with the Hutchinson School District in February 2023.
ksal.com
Ell-Saline Bounced Out Of Playoffs By Hoxie, 44-12
The Ell-Saline Cardinals saw their season come to abrupt end Friday with a 32 point home loss to the Hoxie Indians. Hoxie was clearly the more physical team, but the Cardinals were able to hang with the Indians for most of the first half before getting outscored in half #2 by 18 points.
KMBC.com
Overland Park bakery celebrates KC Current with special sugar cookies
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Love for theKansas City Current and excitement for the team's upcoming championship match are giving some businesses a boost. "Everybody loves sugar cookies," said Cherrie Duensing, of Best Regards Bakery & Café. "We kind of throw our ideas together and get some good things going always try to include the basic real elements of it, and then we take a little liberty with trying to add a little flair."
WIBW
Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
