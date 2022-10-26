Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
Kansas 4-H Team Wins National Contest
The Kansas 4-H All Star meat judging team was crowned national champions, beating teams from 14 states during the 4-H Meat Judging Contest championship held at the American Royal in Kansas City. It is the first-ever national title for a Kansas team, which won by 27 points over Texas. The...
ksal.com
Average Price at Pump Continues Fall in Kansas
Prices at the pump continue to decline throughout the Sunflower State. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular fell to just over three-dollars-and-40-cents, this as the corresponding national figure settled to three-76. Prices remain lowest in Georgia, which posted a per-gallon figure of just under...
ksal.com
Technology Company Investing $4M, Creating 30 Jobs Near Manhattan
A technology company is expanding in Manhattan, adding jobs and millions of investment dollars. According to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office, Radiation Detection Technologies, Inc. (RDT), a semiconductor device manufacturer, is expanding its operations around Manhattan. The company will create 30 new jobs over the next five years with a $4 million investment to construct a new facility and purchase new semiconductor processing equipment.
Comments / 0