Whether you view them as a mild irritant or a sign of unrest in your mental health, nightmares are never fun. Some can involve unsettling creatures, while others take the dreamer into a more subtle yet uncanny territory. (I had one over a decade ago that involved slugs that I’m unlikely to ever forget.) It all brings to mind a substantial question: is there a way to teach someone to stop having nightmares?

16 MINUTES AGO