ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
97.9 WGRD

West Michigan Sight-In Days for 2022 Firearm Deer Season

Firearm deer season kicks off on November 15th and local gun clubs across West Michigan are opening their doors to the public for 'sight-in' days. Sight-in days are traditionally when private gun clubs and ranges open to the public so that hunters can sight in their firearms before deer season begins. When you sight in a rifle you set up your scope to hit a bullseye at your desired length.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Have You Tried These 5 Michigan Made Pops That Aren’t Faygo or Vernors?

We all love a pop, soda, or a cold drink...whatever name you call it, there's something special about a sugary treat with your meal or on the go. When it comes to refreshments, you also have a multitude of options. Possibly you're sick of the same national soda brands that you see in every restaurant and convenience store. Or maybe you just want to support a more local business - either way, Michigan has a multitude of pops that you can drink that are from right here in the mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

The 10 Drivers You’ll See Behind The Wheel In Grand Rapids

I've been doing a lot of driving lately with my wife Lindsey. We've taken I-96 to Lansing to spend time with my baby nephew, Jack. When going up north to Traverse City to pick up some wine orders we took 131. I drove out to Sand Lake to drop off some old VHS I'm getting digitized on I-96. And when going to visit my father-in-law and family for Sunday dinner, I've been on M-6.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

WTF: Is It Against The Law In Michigan To Swear In Public?

We have laws in place in Michigan and around the world to set the standard for what is acceptable and what is unacceptable to do in public. For example, you can't walk around naked in Michigan or you will be charged with indecent exposure. But what does the law say in Michigan when we want to use inappropriate language in public? Sure it might be frowned upon, but is it against the law to swear in public? Here's what I've found out.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo

Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

The Farmer Is Cutting the Crops Will This Mess Up Deer Hunting?

West Michigan farmers are beginning to harvest their corn, soybean, and other crops but will this affect bow hunters trying to bag a big old buck?. Farmers have a job to do in October and November in Michigan and that is to harvest their crops. Many hunters like to hunt near those crops because game animals like to eat those crops.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

There Are Two Seasons To Hunt Bobcat in Michigan and Here’s How

If you have ever wanted to hunt or trap a bobcat, Michigan has two seasons, and here are a few tips on how to harvest one. I've been seeing a bobcat regularly on my property and some of my hunting buddy's asked if I was going to hunt or trap it, and my first response was no. I think the bobcat looks really cool for one reason and the other is you don't eat them. I don't hunt or fish for anything I don't eat.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Poll: Whitmer & Dixon A Virtual Dead Heat In Michigan Governor’s Race

Going into the final weeks before election day, the race between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her opponent Tudor Dixon has gotten much tighter according to a recent poll. Prior to Tuesday night's debate, the Trafalgar group releases its most recent polling which shows the Democratic incumbent and her Republican opponent in a virtual tie with less than two weeks to go in the election.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Sheriff By Day, Bob Seger and Kenny Rogers By Night

Many Michiganders hold day jobs and do something else on the side. One Michigan sheriff has a side gig performing as Bob Seger and Kenny Rogers. People have to remember the men and women who work in law enforcement are no different when they are not working as the rest of us. Many officers have spouses, and kids, have to pay bills, go to the doctor, go to the dentist, like sports, like to have fun, and have hobbies.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy