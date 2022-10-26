Read full article on original website
West Michigan Sight-In Days for 2022 Firearm Deer Season
Firearm deer season kicks off on November 15th and local gun clubs across West Michigan are opening their doors to the public for 'sight-in' days. Sight-in days are traditionally when private gun clubs and ranges open to the public so that hunters can sight in their firearms before deer season begins. When you sight in a rifle you set up your scope to hit a bullseye at your desired length.
Have You Tried These 5 Michigan Made Pops That Aren’t Faygo or Vernors?
We all love a pop, soda, or a cold drink...whatever name you call it, there's something special about a sugary treat with your meal or on the go. When it comes to refreshments, you also have a multitude of options. Possibly you're sick of the same national soda brands that you see in every restaurant and convenience store. Or maybe you just want to support a more local business - either way, Michigan has a multitude of pops that you can drink that are from right here in the mitten.
The 10 Drivers You’ll See Behind The Wheel In Grand Rapids
I've been doing a lot of driving lately with my wife Lindsey. We've taken I-96 to Lansing to spend time with my baby nephew, Jack. When going up north to Traverse City to pick up some wine orders we took 131. I drove out to Sand Lake to drop off some old VHS I'm getting digitized on I-96. And when going to visit my father-in-law and family for Sunday dinner, I've been on M-6.
WTF: Is It Against The Law In Michigan To Swear In Public?
We have laws in place in Michigan and around the world to set the standard for what is acceptable and what is unacceptable to do in public. For example, you can't walk around naked in Michigan or you will be charged with indecent exposure. But what does the law say in Michigan when we want to use inappropriate language in public? Sure it might be frowned upon, but is it against the law to swear in public? Here's what I've found out.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
+Live+ & Tonic Coming To Michigan As Part Of 2022 Tour In December
The band +Live+ has announced that their 2022 tour will be heading to Michigan at the end of 2022. +Live+ will be performing, live, at the Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant on Friday, December 30th for a New Year's weekend show. How do I get tickets to see +Live+...
Take A Ride Down The 58-Mile Bike Trail From West Michigan to Chicago
For all of you long-distance travelers, bikers, and marathon runners, this might be right up your alley. Soon, bikers and pedestrians will be to take a scenic route from Michigan to Illinois. Starting in New Buffalo, Michigan, traveling through Indiana, and connecting in Calumet Park in Chicago, the Marquette Greenway...
The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo
Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
Oh, Michigan, These Five Weather Memes Are So You
When all else fails, we can talk about everyone's favorite subject: The weather. Here in Michigan, we love to talk about it - and complain about it - almost as much as we do the damn roads. Just for fun, we found the five best weather memes that are floating...
The Farmer Is Cutting the Crops Will This Mess Up Deer Hunting?
West Michigan farmers are beginning to harvest their corn, soybean, and other crops but will this affect bow hunters trying to bag a big old buck?. Farmers have a job to do in October and November in Michigan and that is to harvest their crops. Many hunters like to hunt near those crops because game animals like to eat those crops.
There Are Two Seasons To Hunt Bobcat in Michigan and Here’s How
If you have ever wanted to hunt or trap a bobcat, Michigan has two seasons, and here are a few tips on how to harvest one. I've been seeing a bobcat regularly on my property and some of my hunting buddy's asked if I was going to hunt or trap it, and my first response was no. I think the bobcat looks really cool for one reason and the other is you don't eat them. I don't hunt or fish for anything I don't eat.
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
A Photo Gallery of Political Campaigning in Michigan: 1839-1960s
Okay, so what has changed over the last few centuries when it comes to politics? Well, there’s…..and then there’s…..and don’t forget…uh…okay, not much has changed. Politicians still stump, still promise, still pose with kids & babies, still put on blue jeans or overalls...
WOW! Grand Rapids Is The 6th Most Beautiful City in Michigan
Grand Rapids has secured the sixth spot on Culture Trips' list of the most beautiful towns in Michigan. Since Grand Rapids is Beer City and has the ability to get to Lake Michigan in a short amount of time, we are top-notch!. With easy access to Lake Michigan's Gold Coast,...
Did You Know About this Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas With Michigan Ties?
I recently got married to my best friend and now husband after 13 years of knowing each other. We decided instead of doing things at home here in Michigan, we instead wanted to take our special day to Las Vegas. When your wedding day rolls around, you have a ton...
Amazing Roll Cloud Recorded Rolling Over Lake Michigan
The first thing I thought when I saw this video of a roll cloud moving over Lake Michigan was literally, "What the heck is happening on Lake Michigan?" I have never heard of a roll cloud and I've been here my whole life. But one was filmed by a guy...
Poll: Whitmer & Dixon A Virtual Dead Heat In Michigan Governor’s Race
Going into the final weeks before election day, the race between Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her opponent Tudor Dixon has gotten much tighter according to a recent poll. Prior to Tuesday night's debate, the Trafalgar group releases its most recent polling which shows the Democratic incumbent and her Republican opponent in a virtual tie with less than two weeks to go in the election.
Do You Know These 4 Simple Things You Can Do To ‘Deer-Proof’ Your Vehicle?
They're natures wrecking balls, and if you're not careful they'll total your car, and I'm not talking about that neighborhood teenager who just got his license. I'm talking about deer. Early spring and fall are two of the busiest season when it comes to spotting deer, which means these are...
Michigan Sheriff By Day, Bob Seger and Kenny Rogers By Night
Many Michiganders hold day jobs and do something else on the side. One Michigan sheriff has a side gig performing as Bob Seger and Kenny Rogers. People have to remember the men and women who work in law enforcement are no different when they are not working as the rest of us. Many officers have spouses, and kids, have to pay bills, go to the doctor, go to the dentist, like sports, like to have fun, and have hobbies.
Kevin Nash Cancels Michigan Appearance Following Son’s Death
WWE Hall Of Famer and Michigan Native Kevin Nash has canceled a weekend appearance in Battle Creek following the tragic death of his son. Kevin Nash was set to make a special appearance this weekend in Battle Creek for wrestling promotion Pure Pro Wrestling for their 'Battle In The Creek' event on October 29th.
