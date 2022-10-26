As the UK economy continued to dominate the news agenda, October saw an influx of store openings nationwide and a few permanent retail closures. The value of the pound rallied back to its highest levels since before Liz Truss’s mini-budget, as Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new Prime Minister. Business leaders have now called on Rishi Sunak to end recent “political and economic uncertainty” as markets rallied somewhat on his selection as the next prime minister.

