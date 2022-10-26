Read full article on original website
Two thirds to cut back on Christmas to cope with cost-of-living rises
More than two thirds of UK adults are planning to cut back on their shopping this Christmas due to the cost of living, a survey suggests. Despite spending the last two Christmases under social restrictions, some 75% of adults are not planning a “big celebration” and 70% are cutting back on last year, the poll for Accenture found.
Amazon warns of Q4 challenges, after profits drop in Q3
Amazon has reported a drop in income for the third quarter ending 30 September 2022, and warned against profits going into its Q4 peak trading period. The retailer's operating income decreased to £2.1 billion ($2.5 billion), against £4.2 billion ($4.9 billion) in the third quarter of 2021. The international segment's operating loss was £2.1 billion ($2.5 billion), compared with £781 million ($900 million).
Alibaba.com to showcase UK exporting opportunities during International Trade Week
Alibaba.com, the leading platform for global wholesale trade, is putting export opportunity at the top of its agenda for UK businesses during International Trade Week next week, 31 October – 4 November 2022. In partnership with the Department for International Trade, a series of events taking place in Manchester...
Empty shop numbers fall but concerns remain amid dropping consumer confidence
The number of empty shops has continued to fall but remains higher than pre-pandemic levels amid fears that falling consumer confidence will test the fragile recovery. The overall vacancy rate across Britain fell to 13.9% in the third quarter, 0.1 percentage points better than the previous quarter and 0.6 percentage points better than the same period last year, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Local Data Company (LDC) reported. It is the fourth consecutive quarter of falling vacancy rates.
Westfield owner URW reports growth in 2022
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, owner of the Westfield Shopping Centre franchise, has reported a 20.8% increase in turnover to £2.3 billion (€2.7 billion) for the first nine months of 2022. This growth reflects post COVID-19 recovery, dynamic leasing activity and asset deliveries in shopping centres, leasing progress on offices and the...
Burlington Arcade to reach retail tenant capacity in run up to Christmas
Burlington Arcade in London’s Mayfair is set to reach full retail capacity in the run up to Christmas, as new additions are soon to include Begg x Co and Sermoneta Gloves, joining a raft of recent openings including British handmade luxury goods brand Swaine. Jewellery designer Lily Gabriella will...
Retail Recap: The important openings and partnerships in October 2022
As the UK economy continued to dominate the news agenda, October saw an influx of store openings nationwide and a few permanent retail closures. The value of the pound rallied back to its highest levels since before Liz Truss’s mini-budget, as Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new Prime Minister. Business leaders have now called on Rishi Sunak to end recent “political and economic uncertainty” as markets rallied somewhat on his selection as the next prime minister.
