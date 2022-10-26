The Maize Eagles looked every part of their #1 ranking, as they began the first round of the 5A State Football Playoffs with a 63-0 win over Salina South. The Eagles scored on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Avery Johnson to Bryce Cohoon on the first play from scrimmage, and never looked back, adding seven more on a pick six by Mackinley Joynes made it 14-0 Maize less than a minute into the game.

MAIZE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO