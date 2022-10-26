ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 12

State trooper dies from 9/11 related illness

A 17-year veteran of the state police has died following an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. Retired Sgt. Ivan M. Morales passed away on Friday. Sgt. Morales was a member of the NYPD during his assignment...
CATSKILL, NY

