News 12

Mount Laurel officer suspended from force, accused of hacking into woman's social media accounts

A Mount Laurel police officer who is accused of hacking into a woman's social media accounts has been suspended from the force. Officer Ayron Taylor was arrested earlier this month. Prosecutors say Taylor was charged after an Evesham Township woman told police that someone hacked her accounts and got a hold of nude photos that she had taken of herself.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ

