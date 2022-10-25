Read full article on original website
Malibu school board is ordered to pay $45 MILLION to family of autistic 8-year-old twins who were routinely restrained and abused by school aid who put hand sanitizer on their cuts as punishment
A Malibu school district is ordered to pay $45 million to a family of autistic twins who were routinely abused by a school aid. Last week, a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of Charles and Nadine Wong and their now 12-year-old sons on October 20 after the couple alleged the boys were physically abused as second graders at Juan Cabrillo Elementary School by instructional aid Galit Gottlieb.
The Tab
500 University of Lincoln students are being forced out of their accommodation due to fire safety concerns
Around 500 University of Lincoln students are being made to move out of their accommodation at The Gateway after multiple fire safety issues were highlighted during an assessment of the building. A Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue fire safety assessment, recieved on 10th October, showed that the building had numerous issues...
4 students suffer 'medical emergencies' at Canoga Park High School; possible overdose, police say
Four students at Canoga Park High School suffered "medical emergencies" Wednesday morning, prompting a response from Los Angeles police and paramedics.
