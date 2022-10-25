A Malibu school district is ordered to pay $45 million to a family of autistic twins who were routinely abused by a school aid. Last week, a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of Charles and Nadine Wong and their now 12-year-old sons on October 20 after the couple alleged the boys were physically abused as second graders at Juan Cabrillo Elementary School by instructional aid Galit Gottlieb.

MALIBU, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO