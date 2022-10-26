ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 1

Related
WIFR

Football Frenzy - Round One Playoffs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After Nine weeks of hard-fought games, 272 teams have made their way into the IHSA and I8FA State Playoffs. We have the highlights from the teams in action for the opening round of this year’s competition.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Podcast: McNamara talks downtown development on This Week in the Stateline

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara joins Steve Summers on This Week in the Stateline to wrap up the week’s news in the city. The mayor touched on the Rockford Public Library project, the renovations at Riverview Ice House and the demolition of the Lorden building to open up Davis Park for future changes. He also talked about the future Ambiance restaurant, upgrades at BMO Center and changes to the RMTD fleet.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

What is there to do on Halloween weekend in Rockford? Here are 13 ideas

ROCKFORD — Need some Halloweekend plans? Look no further. This Friday we deliver you 13 ideas for things to do on Halloween weekend. You can get more ideas on our events page. Explore the darker side of Midway Village. Midway Village Museum will host its Evening of Illumination from...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Paranormal Files: Legend Of Blood’s Point

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford-area scares, treats and Halloween deets

ROCKFORD — It’s Halloween weekend, and you may be looking for ways to get your fill of frights or feast on candy. We’ve got the details here, from the final weekend for Twisted Crypt Haunted House to trick-or-treat times and a list of the last trunk-or-treat events in the region.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Beefaroo expands along Route 66, and a Rockford artist helps the new location stand out

ROCKFORD — Travelers heading down the historic U.S. Route 66 in Missouri will soon get a taste and sight of Rockford. Beefaroo, the fast-casual restaurant founded in Rockford in 1967, is set to open its ninth location and its first outside Illinois. The Beefaroo at 1411 West Kearney St. in Springfield, Missouri, is expected to open in January. Drivers who pull off the Route 66 interchange toward the restaurant will be greeted by the vibrant work of Rockford muralist Brett Whitacre.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Capri building condemned after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place. Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
BELOIT, WI
97ZOK

Illinois Teacher Praised By Students for Her Kindness, Dim Lights and Snacks

Big-hearted, wonderful, helpful, supportive, fun, and polite, and she always gives second chances. These kids love their teacher, and we do too. Throughout the school year, we receive many letters from parents, nominating a teacher for the special honor of becoming 97ZOK Teacher of the Week. Those letters always speak to how good the parents feel knowing their child is in that particular classroom.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s ‘Festival of Lights’ set for 33rd year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s “Festival of Lights” is returning this holiday season. The stateline Christmas tradition will switch on at Sinnissippi Park for the 33rd year the day after Thanksgiving. It is free, but donations are accepted. There will be more than 100 displays. The lights have gotten bigger and brighter each season as […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : This Beautiful Dog is Missing, Please SHARE

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...

Comments / 0

Community Policy