ROCKFORD — Travelers heading down the historic U.S. Route 66 in Missouri will soon get a taste and sight of Rockford. Beefaroo, the fast-casual restaurant founded in Rockford in 1967, is set to open its ninth location and its first outside Illinois. The Beefaroo at 1411 West Kearney St. in Springfield, Missouri, is expected to open in January. Drivers who pull off the Route 66 interchange toward the restaurant will be greeted by the vibrant work of Rockford muralist Brett Whitacre.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO