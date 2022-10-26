Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
Football Frenzy - Round One Playoffs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After Nine weeks of hard-fought games, 272 teams have made their way into the IHSA and I8FA State Playoffs. We have the highlights from the teams in action for the opening round of this year’s competition.
rockrivercurrent.com
Podcast: McNamara talks downtown development on This Week in the Stateline
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara joins Steve Summers on This Week in the Stateline to wrap up the week’s news in the city. The mayor touched on the Rockford Public Library project, the renovations at Riverview Ice House and the demolition of the Lorden building to open up Davis Park for future changes. He also talked about the future Ambiance restaurant, upgrades at BMO Center and changes to the RMTD fleet.
rockrivercurrent.com
What is there to do on Halloween weekend in Rockford? Here are 13 ideas
ROCKFORD — Need some Halloweekend plans? Look no further. This Friday we deliver you 13 ideas for things to do on Halloween weekend. You can get more ideas on our events page. Explore the darker side of Midway Village. Midway Village Museum will host its Evening of Illumination from...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Paranormal Files: Legend Of Blood’s Point
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Hononegah’s season comes to an end after loss to Normal Community
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah had the homefield advantage Friday night for a 7A game against Normal Community. It didn’t help. The Indians lost to the Ironmen 44-13. The Indians scored the first points of the game on a touchdown run by Estin Fichter, but it was all downhill from there. Normal Community led 30-7 […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford-area scares, treats and Halloween deets
ROCKFORD — It’s Halloween weekend, and you may be looking for ways to get your fill of frights or feast on candy. We’ve got the details here, from the final weekend for Twisted Crypt Haunted House to trick-or-treat times and a list of the last trunk-or-treat events in the region.
Belvidere North drops close one to Grayslake Central in round one
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North had a home game Friday night in class 6A against Grayslake Central. This was a first-round rematch from last year. Grayslake Central would tally another win over the Blue Thunder, 28-27. Belvidere North was dominant from the start scoring 21 unanswered to take a 21-0 lead into the half. […]
WIFR
YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will...
rockrivercurrent.com
Beefaroo expands along Route 66, and a Rockford artist helps the new location stand out
ROCKFORD — Travelers heading down the historic U.S. Route 66 in Missouri will soon get a taste and sight of Rockford. Beefaroo, the fast-casual restaurant founded in Rockford in 1967, is set to open its ninth location and its first outside Illinois. The Beefaroo at 1411 West Kearney St. in Springfield, Missouri, is expected to open in January. Drivers who pull off the Route 66 interchange toward the restaurant will be greeted by the vibrant work of Rockford muralist Brett Whitacre.
Rochelle rallies in overtime thriller over Dixon in first round of playoffs
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Two old conference rivals staged quit a battle in the first round of the IHSA playoffs Friday night in the Hub City. The Hubs defeated the Dixon Dukes 42-36 in overtime in a 4A game. Grant Gensler scored the game winning touchdown on a ten-yard run in overtime. Garrett Gensler rushed […]
WIFR
Capri building condemned after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
Wisconsin Zoo’s ‘Smash and Squash’ Makes a Huge, Hilarious Mess
Pumpkins are fun to paint, carve, eat and... smash!. We are less than a week away from Halloween and that means we're all in for fun Halloween photos and videos. Sure, we're getting a ton of costume content all over our social media feeds, maybe tutorials to carve pumpkins? Ideas for pumpkin recipes?
nbc15.com
Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place. Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.
Surprised? Illinois Residents Dog Their State. Say Wisconsin More ‘User Friendly’
After 12 years, I’m moving back to Illinois and making the transition from Billings, Montana where I’ve been since 2018. When people hear I’m leaving Big Sky Country for Rockford, many of them will immediately ask “why?”. They see the beauty of the landscape on the...
WIFR
Pecatonica American Legion is missing money, former village president’s involvement called into question
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Serious drama in the small village of Pecatonica, as thousands of dollars appear to have vanished from the American Legion Post 197, according to it’s commander. Now, 23 News has learned there is an investigation underway as to whether the Former Village President and American Legion Financial Advisor, Bill Smull, is to blame.
nbc15.com
Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
Illinois Teacher Praised By Students for Her Kindness, Dim Lights and Snacks
Big-hearted, wonderful, helpful, supportive, fun, and polite, and she always gives second chances. These kids love their teacher, and we do too. Throughout the school year, we receive many letters from parents, nominating a teacher for the special honor of becoming 97ZOK Teacher of the Week. Those letters always speak to how good the parents feel knowing their child is in that particular classroom.
rockrivercurrent.com
Bell Bowl Prairie advocates celebrate 1-year anniversary of halt to airport construction
ROCKFORD — Advocates fighting to prevent Bell Bowl Prairie from being destroyed by an expansion of the Rockford airport rallied Thursday to celebrate the one-year anniversary of construction being halted at the site. The Chicago Rockford International Airport initially temporarily halted its $50 million cargo expansion on Oct. 28,...
Rockford’s ‘Festival of Lights’ set for 33rd year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s “Festival of Lights” is returning this holiday season. The stateline Christmas tradition will switch on at Sinnissippi Park for the 33rd year the day after Thanksgiving. It is free, but donations are accepted. There will be more than 100 displays. The lights have gotten bigger and brighter each season as […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : This Beautiful Dog is Missing, Please SHARE
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Comments / 1