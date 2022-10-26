Read full article on original website
Biden remarks on Seoul Halloween stampede that left at least 149 dead
President Joe Biden on Saturday issued remarks on the tragic stampede that left at least 149 people dead and dozens injured, including at least one U.S. citizen, in a Seoul nightlife district amid Halloween festivities.
Politicians weigh in after Youngkin's comment about Paul Pelosi attack
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is drawing some heavy criticism after his comments regarding the attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul.
Man arrested in attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's spouse faces charges
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The man who clubbed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the head with hammer, shouting "Where is Nancy?" after forcing his way into the couple's San Francisco home, faced charges of attempted murder and other felonies a day later.
