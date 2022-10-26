ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flackbroadcasting.com

NOTICE: Lowville to host public hearing November 16 regarding proposal that would add motorized bikes and any motorized equipment on special trails within village limits

LOWVILLE- The village office is reaching out to let its residents know of an upcoming public hearing, regarding a local law that prohibits motorized vehicles on special trails within village limits. The hearing has been organized because there is a proposal to include motorized bikes and other types of motorized...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

National Grid to close Arsenal Street in Watertown overnight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Arsenal Street will be closed overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as National Grid upgrades its natural gas delivery network. The street will be closed between Sherman and Arcade streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as crews replace an existing gas line.
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Gas leak prompts evacuation in Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - People were evacuated for a time in the village of Carthage due to a natural gas leak, according to Jefferson County officials. Officials said a Department of Public Works crew struck a gas line at the intersection of South Washington and West streets Wednesday afternoon.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

United Helpers unveils housing for developmentally disabled adults

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - United Helpers is opening up new housing for adults with developmental disabilities in Heuvelton. After months of renovations, the Independent Residential Alternative Living home is set to open. According to worker Colleen Aldridge, before this larger facility was renovated, residents used to either live in...
HEUVELTON, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country mourns loss of local food pantry leader

LOWVILLE- The community is mourning the loss of a man who helped do so much for those in need. Daniel N. Taylor, 64, passed away last week, while at home and under the loving care of his partner, Ken, and Lewis County Hospice. He was the very well-known leader for...
LOWVILLE, NY
WKTV

Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'

A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP

DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help

The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
ROME, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Larceny complaints lead to charges filed against North Country woman, State Police say

LERAY- A North Country woman is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a Jefferson County larceny early Wednesday. Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY was arrested by Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing governmental administration in the second-degree and resisting arrest.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Halloween displays haunt Watertown streets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In Watertown, the nightmare is on Holcomb Street or at a house on Starbuck Avenue. Their lawns have been turned into graveyards and skeleton hangout scenes. The artists of the display on Holcomb Street say they’ve been hunting for decorations since July. “We just...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers

WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).

Comments / 0

Community Policy