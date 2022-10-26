Read full article on original website
Gene Luen Yang Wins 2023 NSK Neustadt Prize for Children's and Young Adult Literature | News Bites
Gene Luen Yang wins the 2023 NSK Neustadt Prize for Children's and Young Adult Literature, the Urban Libraries Council has put out a call to action on equitable summer learning, Penguin Random House and We Need Diverse Books announce a new creative writing award for high schoolers, and more in this edition of News Bites. — Gene Luen Yang wins the 2023 NSK Neustadt Prize for Children's and Young Adult Literature, the Urban Libraries.
'Himawari House' Wins 2022 Kirkus Prize for Young Readers' Literature
Judges chose Harmony Becker's graphic novel over five other finalists for the prestigious award. — “All of the Young Readers’ Literature finalists represent exceptional prowess in their respective formats and genres, but the judges. selected Harmony Becker’s Himawari House for its remarkable mastery of graphic novel conventions...
Recent Graphic Novel Deals, Late Oct 2022 | News
Charger County, by Cathy G. Johnson, about misfit movie-making students, 2025, Silver Sprocket. Full Shift, by Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton, queer teen werewolves, fall 2024, Putnam. Hour of Need: The Daring Escape of the Danish Jews During World War II, by Ralph Shayne and Tatiana Goldberg, in association with...
