Chico, CA

chicowildcats.com

Wildcats’ gutsy performance not enough to ground Gators

SAN FRANCISCO—Yes, the Chico State volleyball team was playing from behind most of the night. And yes, San Francisco State was pulling out all the stop to keep its postseason hopes alive. But by the end of the night Friday, the host Gators were feeling a sense of relief after coming away with a 25-20, 25-11, 25-23 victory against a scrappy, never-say-die Wildcats squad at The Swamp on the San Francisco State campus.
CHICO, CA
2022–23 Wildcats debut Saturday in exhibition vs. USF Dons

After weeks of preparation, the 2022–23 edition of the Chico State women's basketball team will finally get the chance to put its skills to the test in a real game situation. The Wildcats open a brief two-game exhibition slate Saturday in the Bay Area, taking on a formidable foe in Division I University of San Francisco. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at War Memorial Gym at the Sobrato Center.
CHICO, CA
Wildcats Lose Finale; Host Humboldt Sunday in CCAA Tournament Opener

Word came Thursday morning that the Chico State-Cal Poly Humboldt episode of the LG docu-series "The Rivalries" will premiere on Wednesday night at 5 p.m., Pacific, on LG Smart TVs. Early Thursday afternoon, the Lumberjacks made sure to add to the intrigue with a 1-0 victory against the Wildcats at College Creek Field. That result, in the final regular-season match for both teams, not only vaulted Cal Poly Humboldt into the playoffs, but also set up a rubber match between the teams in the opening round of the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at University Soccer Stadium in Chico.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Around 80 acres to be burned near Loafer Creek on Tuesday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — CAL FIRE said they plan to burn around 80 acres of land in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area on Tuesday. Nearby communities, including Oroville, are expected to see smoke throughout the operations, CAL FIRE officials confirmed. Officials are asking locals to NOT report any smoke...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified

CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
CHICO, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead

The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
ANDERSON, CA
informedinfrastructure.com

Crowley, Humboldt Bay to Develop and Operate California Wind Terminal

EUREKA, Calif. – Crowley signed an agreement today with the Port of Humboldt Bay to exclusively negotiate to be the developer and operator of a terminal to serve as California’s first hub for offshore wind energy installations. Through Crowley’s Wind Services group, the company will enter into negotiations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
North Coast Journal

What's Good: A Pair of Fresh Starts in Eureka

More renovation has been afoot in Henderson Center at 2850 F St., where Annie's Cambodian Cuisine has transplanted and transformed. The new spot, formerly Le Monde and then Manzanilla, boasts an airier, more upscale dining room than its former home in a run-down building on Fifth Street, now slated for demolition to make way for a Starbuck's and another drive-through chain.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Eureka Home Tonight

If you can’t see the video, try clicking this link. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet to...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Fatally Shot in Tent in Valley West Area of Arcata

On the afternoon of October 18, multiple people living in the area of the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West, Arcata, heard gunshots. But it wasn’t until 11 p.m. on the same day that Arcata Police received “a report of a possibly deceased male in a tent” there, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler via email.
ARCATA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip

CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

lostcoastoutpost.com

Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Incident in Valley West Area of Arcata

On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call for a pedestrian down in the roadway on the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard. Arcata Police, Arcata Fire District, and Arcata Ambulance responded and found an injured victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
ARCATA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Chico Pedestrian Accident Causes Major Injuries

Ivy Street Intersection Site of Motor Vehicle Crash With Pedestrian. A pedestrian accident on October 22 caused major injuries in a crash with a motor vehicle in Chico. The accident happened at the Ivy Street intersection with West Third Street. Chico Police Department officers arrived at the scene and said the walker was crossing the street when the accident happened.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Spike in RSV infections puts pressure on local hospitals

EUREKA, Calif. — As hospital beds fill up with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) patients across the nation, Humboldt County is seeing somewhat of a similar trend. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms and can be very serious for infants. Cases have been on the rise this flu season in what some are calling a triple threat as people try to protect themselves from COVID-19, the flu, and now, RSV.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Logging trailer rolls over, spills it load in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A logging truck’s trailer rolled over in Oroville on Wednesday, spilling logs onto the sidewalk. Oroville Police Department said just after 3:15 p.m. that the scene is active in the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway. The logs spilled near the entrance to the...
OROVILLE, CA

