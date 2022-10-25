Word came Thursday morning that the Chico State-Cal Poly Humboldt episode of the LG docu-series "The Rivalries" will premiere on Wednesday night at 5 p.m., Pacific, on LG Smart TVs. Early Thursday afternoon, the Lumberjacks made sure to add to the intrigue with a 1-0 victory against the Wildcats at College Creek Field. That result, in the final regular-season match for both teams, not only vaulted Cal Poly Humboldt into the playoffs, but also set up a rubber match between the teams in the opening round of the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at University Soccer Stadium in Chico.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO