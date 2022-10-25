Read full article on original website
Related
Kerrang
Watch: SpiritWorld share Relic Of Damnation, the conclusion to their DeathWestern trilogy
Ahead of their new album Deathwestern next month, SpiritWorld have unleashed the mighty Relic Of Damnation. The cinematic conclusion to their video trilogy (and released just in time for Halloween), band leader Stu Folsom says of Relic…: “The video is the finale of our DeathWestern trilogy with director Todd Hailstone. Being able to work with my longtime friend, going all the way back to being high school punk rockers, has been incredible.
Kerrang
Fit For A King’s track-by-track guide to new album The Hell We Create
What do most artists do when they go through trauma? Write about them. That couldn’t be more true for Fit For A King frontman Ryan Kirby, who has penned the band’s “deepest and most personal record” ever in The Hell We Create following an unimaginably tough time during the pandemic.
Kerrang
††† (Crosses) announce EP, release new single Vivien
After returning with the one-two of Initiation and Protection back in March, ††† (Crosses) are back with another new single, plus news of an upcoming EP. The pair – Deftones’ Chino Moreno, and Far’s Shaun Lopez – will release a new six-song record entitled PERMANENT.RADIANT on December 9, with latest track Vivien out now with an accompanying video.
Kerrang
The Menzingers, Boston Manor, WARGASM and more for Slam Dunk 2023
Slam Dunk have added many more ace bands to next year’s bill. Joining an already stacked line-up in this next wave are Flogging Molly, Gogol Bordello, The Hunna, The Menzingers, Boston Manor, WARGASM, We Came As Romans, VUKOVI, Spanish Love Songs, Static Dress and Sincere Engineer… phew!. Of...
VIDEO: Bear Wanders Into House and Plays Piano
VIDEO: Bear Wanders Into House and Plays Piano Bears funny ...
Kerrang
Bob Vylan, Holding Absence and more announced for 2000trees 2023
The first bands for the 2023 edition of 2000trees have been confirmed. Ahead of the main announcement on the way, the festival have shared who will be playing the Wednesday Forest Stage line-up, with ‘returning heroes’ Bob Vylan, Holding Absence, Saint Agnes, Phoxjaw, Press to MECO, Delaire The Liar and SNAYX all on board for next year. Excellent!
Kerrang
In pictures: Inside Spotify’s misfits 2.0 Anti-Prom
Out of the way, casuals! Last night, the British alt. community was out in force in London to celebrate all things weird and wonderful at Spotify’s own Anti-Prom for fans of their groundbreaking misfits 2.0 playlist. Taking over One Marylebone, this warped adaptation on your stereotypical high school prom...
Comments / 0