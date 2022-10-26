Classifieds: LFP City Council to Hold Public Hearing on Budget/Property Tax Levy/2023 Rates and Fees on October 27, 7pm

Read full article on original website
Plan now if you have business with King County Records and Licensing Services
King County Records and Licensing Services is moving to a new location in Pioneer Square, King Street Center, 201 S. Jackson Street. If you have documents to record (marriage licenses, real estate deeds, mortgages, etc.), need to apply for a marriage license, or need to pay real estate excise taxes, plan ahead. Due to the move, the Recorder’s Office will be minimally staffed weekdays from November 14 - 25, 2022.
County Executive: Progress in improving conditions for both people in custody and for staff
Two months after Executive Constantine appointed a Special Deputy to provide additional support in implementing critical actions at King County’s correctional facilities, the County has made great progress in improving conditions for people in custody and staff. Most immediately, actions include a set of in-person activities that are returning...
Letter to the Editor: I do not support Proposition 1
I do not support Proposition 1. It promises to retain our current level of services. However, I would like to see our current reduced level of services restored to what it was pre-COVID, and I don’t understand why the City needs a surplus to do that. We cannot improve...
Letter to the Editor: Consider the harsh effects of WA's vaccine mandate
At this election, I hope all voters will consider the harsh effects of WA’s now permanent vaccine mandate for most state agency workers. Previous mandates have contributed to the loss of approximately 3000 health care staff who have vacated their jobs over the course of the mandates. This loss became obvious to me during a recent ER visit.
Four weeks of traffic revisions on NE 155th under the freeway
Starting as early as Monday, October 31, 2022 Sound Transit will be working on NE 155th St for roadway and sidewalk restorations near the I-5 overpass. This work is part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension Project. These lane shifts will occur between the work hours of 7am and...
Parks restoration volunteer opportunities in Lake Forest Park November 5 and 19, 2022
Two opportunities to help restore parks in Lake Forest Park in November. Five Acre Woods on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 9am - noon and Grace Cole Nature Park on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 9am - noon.
Jobs: WSDOT IT System Administration – Entry
$69,287 - $93,227 Annually. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Information Technology Division is currently seeking an IT System Administration Entry in Shoreline, WA. This position is an entry-level system administration professional serving the Northwest Region and Mega Projects for the end-user computing environment. The role requires professional and technical...
Nightly closure of I-5 off-ramps to SR-104
As early as Monday October 31, 2022 Sound Transit’s contractor will work on bridge operations, near the SR-104 and I-5 interchange in Shoreline - Mountlake Terrace. This work will require the nightly closure of the I-5 NB off-ramps to both EB and WB SR-104. The ramp from SB I-5...
Crime prevention in Lake Forest Park
Did you know that the Lake Forest Park Police Department provides its citizens with an effective crime prevention tool called "Crime Watch"?. Crime Watch is a free program staffed by volunteers who check homes of residents who are out of town. To sign up for a vacation house check, residents...
Smoke in senior living complex in Kenmore
Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4pm Shoreline Fire responded to a smell of smoke in the lobby of a senior living complex in Kenmore at the 7000 block of NE 182nd St. As it happens, the fire station is across the street. While there wasn’t a massive fire problem, there was...
Grand Opening of Paris Academy of Beauty in Shoreline
Join Paris Academy of Beauty and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of the beauty school at 20190 Aurora Ave N, Suite 104, Shoreline WA 98133, across from Aurora Village. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30am on Saturday November 5, 2022.
Upcoming Blood Drives near Shoreline
Bloodworks Northwest is holding several mobile drives in the greater Shoreline area in November and December. Appointments can be made at www.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888. Here is a list of upcoming blood drives:. Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home (14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle, WA 98155) Monday, November 14.
Power outage season
Well, it's that time again. With heat and drought we had forgotten about wind and rain and falling tree branches. We have had a lot of power outages this year but they are truly painful in cold weather. We've had two power outages in three days. The first one was...
Shoreline Harvest Market Saturday - costumes encouraged -
We're so excited to host our 2nd Annual October Harvest Market this Saturday, October 29. 2022. We'll have your favorite farms and food producers so you can stock up your fridge and pantry. Plus, we'll have activities for everyone!. Halloween games for all ages. Free hot apple cider. Trick-or-treat stations...
The 2022 Shoreline Día de Muertos Celebration is on Wednesday, November 2, 2022
2022 Shoreline Día de Muertos Celebration on Wednesday, November 2. A community altar to honor our dearly departed. This tradition is a central part of any Día de Muertos celebration. You are invited to bring photos of loved ones and other items to contribute to the community altar.
SR 520 bridge - a view you rarely see
SEATTLE – Due to a concrete truck rollover on westbound State Route 520 on the floating bridge in Seattle all lanes were blocked in both directions from I-5 to 92nd Ave NE. Emergency crews were on scene. Travelers were advised to prepare for long delays and consider alternate routes such as I-405 and SR 99. All on-ramps from I-5 to SR 520 were also closed.
Musical production of Jungle Book KIDS at Third Place Commons Saturday and Sunday
There are three performance times and dates, all shows are the same. Jungle Book KIDS: Banished by the ferocious tiger, Shere Khan, a human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run in the deepest parts of the jungle. On their journey, the two meet a...
