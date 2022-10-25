Read full article on original website
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
elonphoenix.com
Elon Dominates No. 12/11 Delaware In 27-7 Victory
Elon, N.C. – Elon scored 27 unanswered points and remained undefeated at home with an impressive 27-7 defeat over No. 12/11 Delaware Saturday at Rhodes Stadium. The Phoenix tied the Rhodes Stadium record by winning a fifth straight home contest dating back to the 2021 season. Kicker Skyler Davis...
elonphoenix.com
Strong Fourth Set Propels Volleyball to Victory Over Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. – The Elon University volleyball team dominated the fourth set to close out a 3-1 victory against Hampton on Saturday. "We are very happy to get a road win today," head coach Mary Tendler said. "We started each set really well but kept getting stuck in rotations against some very strong servers. The fourth set was different. Our execution was very consistent all the way through. I loved our team's response in that fourth set."
elonphoenix.com
Men’s Soccer Clinches CAA Regular Season Title at UNCW
ELON, N.C. – Posting its 10th shutout of the season, the Elon University men's soccer team clinched its first outright Colonial Athletic Association regular season title with its 0-0 draw at UNCW on Saturday night, Oct. 29 at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The Phoenix (10-3-3, 6-1-2 CAA) earned its first...
elonphoenix.com
FOUR-PEAT! Elon Women’s Cross Country Captures Fourth Straight CAA Title
NEWARK, Del. – The Elon University women's cross country team won its fourth-straight Colonial Athletic Association team title at the 2022 CAA Cross Country Championship meet on Friday, Oct. 28. Delaware hosted the league meet at the White Clay Creek State Park. The Phoenix women scored 30 points at...
elonphoenix.com
Men’s Golf in Third Place After First Day at Grandover Collegiate
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Elon University men's golf team is in third place following the conclusion of play Saturday at the Grandover Collegiate. UNCG is hosting the tournament at the par-72, 6,800-yard East Course at the Grandover Resort. Play was suspended due to darkness on the back nine of...
elonphoenix.com
Men’s Tennis Completes Day 2 at Virginia Tech Halloween Clash
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Elon University men's tennis team picked up three singles wins on Saturday at the Virginia Tech Halloween Clash. Virginia Tech is hosting the tournament in Blacksburg, Va. Daniel Martin won his second match of the week, as the junior came from a set down to...
elonphoenix.com
Women’s Tennis Finishes Jimmy Powell Invitational Undefeated in Singles
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women's tennis team swept its singles session on Saturday at the Jimmy Powell Invitational to finish the tournament with a perfect 18-0 singles record. Elon hosted the Invitational at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. "The team has worked incredibly hard this fall and...
elonphoenix.com
Volleyball Travels for Weekend Series with CAA Newcomer Hampton
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team hits the road for a weekend series with Colonial Athletic Association newcomer Hampton. The matches on Saturday and Sunday are both scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. COVERAGE. Live stats for both matches will be available (follow links on the Elon...
elonphoenix.com
Men’s Golf Heads to Greensboro for Final Fall Tournament at Grandover Collegiate
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's golf team wraps up its fall season this weekend when it travels to Greensboro to compete in the Grandover Collegiate on Saturday and Sunday. UNCG is hosting the tournament at the par-72, 7,720-yard East Course at the Grandover Resort. Teams will play...
elonphoenix.com
CAA Title Chance Awaits Phoenix on Saturday
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team has a chance to win its first outright Colonial Athletic Association title as the Phoenix battles in-state foe UNCW on the final matchday of the regular season on Saturday night, Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at UNCW Soccer Stadium.
delawaretoday.com
7 Record Stores in Delaware to Discover New Music
In a modern world where streaming has taken over the music scene, these record stores provide a taste of the golden age of listening. Most music lovers in 2022 choose to listen to their favorite songs with a streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music. However, there’s something to be said for listening to your favorite albums on vinyl. In an era obsessed with nostalgia, it’s safe to say vinyl records aren’t going anywhere any time soon. Spotify playlists are great, but there’s something special about browsing bins full of records and discovering new music through conversations with staff at the store. For music enthusiasts who love listening to records, Delaware has a great selection of record stores across the state.
outandaboutnow.com
Pride of the Neighborhood
Above: The original Stanley’s Tavern in the late 1940’s in North Wilmington. The bride and groom had their first date at Stanley’s Tavern. And her father met her mother there. Such connections are common at the landmark establishment. “They’re not a fluke,” said owner Steve Torpey, whose...
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: 9th House District
The next race we’re focusing on as part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage is the 9th House District. Incumbent Republican Kevin Hensley faces Democratic challenger, Terrell Williams. It's the fourth election in a row Hensley's faced a challenge. Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick takes a closer...
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
NBC Philadelphia
6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say
Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
phillyvoice.com
Delaware County Community College to build $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has approved funding to support Delaware County Community College in the construction of a $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill, officials announced recently. The new Southeast Campus will be built on a 7.5-acre portion of the site of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School, near...
Kennett Square’s Longwood Gardens Smashes Annual Attendance Record This Year
Image via Longwood Gardens. Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square has broken the record for its annual attendance, beating out pre-Covid’s 2019 record by 5 percent for a total of 1.6 million visitors between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, writes Emma Dooling for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
