Elon, NC

elonphoenix.com

Elon Dominates No. 12/11 Delaware In 27-7 Victory

Elon, N.C. – Elon scored 27 unanswered points and remained undefeated at home with an impressive 27-7 defeat over No. 12/11 Delaware Saturday at Rhodes Stadium. The Phoenix tied the Rhodes Stadium record by winning a fifth straight home contest dating back to the 2021 season. Kicker Skyler Davis...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Strong Fourth Set Propels Volleyball to Victory Over Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Elon University volleyball team dominated the fourth set to close out a 3-1 victory against Hampton on Saturday. "We are very happy to get a road win today," head coach Mary Tendler said. "We started each set really well but kept getting stuck in rotations against some very strong servers. The fourth set was different. Our execution was very consistent all the way through. I loved our team's response in that fourth set."
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Men’s Soccer Clinches CAA Regular Season Title at UNCW

ELON, N.C. – Posting its 10th shutout of the season, the Elon University men's soccer team clinched its first outright Colonial Athletic Association regular season title with its 0-0 draw at UNCW on Saturday night, Oct. 29 at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The Phoenix (10-3-3, 6-1-2 CAA) earned its first...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

FOUR-PEAT! Elon Women’s Cross Country Captures Fourth Straight CAA Title

NEWARK, Del. – The Elon University women's cross country team won its fourth-straight Colonial Athletic Association team title at the 2022 CAA Cross Country Championship meet on Friday, Oct. 28. Delaware hosted the league meet at the White Clay Creek State Park. The Phoenix women scored 30 points at...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Men’s Golf in Third Place After First Day at Grandover Collegiate

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Elon University men's golf team is in third place following the conclusion of play Saturday at the Grandover Collegiate. UNCG is hosting the tournament at the par-72, 6,800-yard East Course at the Grandover Resort. Play was suspended due to darkness on the back nine of...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Men’s Tennis Completes Day 2 at Virginia Tech Halloween Clash

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Elon University men's tennis team picked up three singles wins on Saturday at the Virginia Tech Halloween Clash. Virginia Tech is hosting the tournament in Blacksburg, Va. Daniel Martin won his second match of the week, as the junior came from a set down to...
BLACKSBURG, VA
elonphoenix.com

Women’s Tennis Finishes Jimmy Powell Invitational Undefeated in Singles

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women's tennis team swept its singles session on Saturday at the Jimmy Powell Invitational to finish the tournament with a perfect 18-0 singles record. Elon hosted the Invitational at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. "The team has worked incredibly hard this fall and...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Volleyball Travels for Weekend Series with CAA Newcomer Hampton

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team hits the road for a weekend series with Colonial Athletic Association newcomer Hampton. The matches on Saturday and Sunday are both scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. COVERAGE. Live stats for both matches will be available (follow links on the Elon...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

CAA Title Chance Awaits Phoenix on Saturday

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team has a chance to win its first outright Colonial Athletic Association title as the Phoenix battles in-state foe UNCW on the final matchday of the regular season on Saturday night, Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at UNCW Soccer Stadium.
ELON, NC
delawaretoday.com

7 Record Stores in Delaware to Discover New Music

In a modern world where streaming has taken over the music scene, these record stores provide a taste of the golden age of listening. Most music lovers in 2022 choose to listen to their favorite songs with a streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music. However, there’s something to be said for listening to your favorite albums on vinyl. In an era obsessed with nostalgia, it’s safe to say vinyl records aren’t going anywhere any time soon. Spotify playlists are great, but there’s something special about browsing bins full of records and discovering new music through conversations with staff at the store. For music enthusiasts who love listening to records, Delaware has a great selection of record stores across the state.
DELAWARE STATE
outandaboutnow.com

Pride of the Neighborhood

Above: The original Stanley’s Tavern in the late 1940’s in North Wilmington. The bride and groom had their first date at Stanley’s Tavern. And her father met her mother there. Such connections are common at the landmark establishment. “They’re not a fluke,” said owner Steve Torpey, whose...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Races to Watch: 9th House District

The next race we’re focusing on as part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage is the 9th House District. Incumbent Republican Kevin Hensley faces Democratic challenger, Terrell Williams. It's the fourth election in a row Hensley's faced a challenge. Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick takes a closer...
ODESSA, DE
DELCO.Today

Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste

Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say

Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

