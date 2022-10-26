Read full article on original website
Ukraine war expected to accelerate clean energy transition, new report finds
(NEW YORK) -- The war in Ukraine is reshaping the global energy landscape and is expected to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels as countries scramble for alternatives to Russian energy, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. Russia has been one of the world's...
Global stocks mixed ahead of US GDP, Europe rates decision
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks mostly rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, but major indexes remained unsettled as more big companies report earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index had more gainers than losers, but a slide from several big technology stocks with outsized valuations were more than offsetting gains elsewhere.
Europe likely to see another jumbo interest rate increase
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank piled on another outsized interest rate hike aimed at squelching out-of-control inflation, increasing rates at the fastest pace in the euro currency’s history and underscoring the bank's determination to control prices despite the threat of recession. The 25-member governing council...
