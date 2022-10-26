ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk, TX

High School Football PRO

Tenaha, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

TENAHA, TX
The Cherokeean Herald

JHS Senior Night activities postphoned

Senior Night activities originally scheduled as part of tonight's Jacksonville Indians game have been postponed, with an alternative event being planned to honor Jacksonville High School seniors and their parents, according to a JISD official. The Fightin' Indians will play against the Lindale Eagles in a 7:30 p.m. match at...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
ketk.com

Longview Lobos remain undefeated after 42-3 win over Tyler High

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos are now 6-0 in district play after their Thursday night win over the Tyler High Lions. The final score was: 42-3. Next week, Longview will go on to play their last season game at home against West Mesquite, while the Lions will travel to face Forney.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Golden Chick moving into vacant Long John Silver’s on Tyler loop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fried chicken franchise which advertises over 50 years of service is expanding to Tyler. Golden Chick has obtained a building permit for 205 W. Southwest Loop 323, which currently has a vacant Long John’s Silver’s. According to a company spokesperson, they hope to...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas

OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Diesel spill causes road shutdown in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road is shut down due to a diesel spill as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line and managed to pull off the main part of the loop.
LUFKIN, TX

