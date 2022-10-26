Read full article on original website
The Cherokeean Herald
Alto-Cushing football game moved to 5 p.m. tonight
CUSHING – Alto ISD officials announced Friday that a match between Alto and Cushing – where the game will be held – has been moved up to 5 p.m. today due to weather issues.
Fever Spotlight Game: Carthage Bulldogs still undefeated after Week 10 road game in Van
VAN, Texas (KETK) — The Carthage Bulldogs keep rolling and are still undefeated this season after getting a Friday night road win over the Van Vandals. The final score was: 41-15. Next week, Carthage will host Canton for the last game of the regular season, while Van will head to Bullard.
Tenaha, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cherokeean Herald
JHS Senior Night activities postphoned
Senior Night activities originally scheduled as part of tonight's Jacksonville Indians game have been postponed, with an alternative event being planned to honor Jacksonville High School seniors and their parents, according to a JISD official. The Fightin' Indians will play against the Lindale Eagles in a 7:30 p.m. match at...
ketk.com
Longview Lobos remain undefeated after 42-3 win over Tyler High
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos are now 6-0 in district play after their Thursday night win over the Tyler High Lions. The final score was: 42-3. Next week, Longview will go on to play their last season game at home against West Mesquite, while the Lions will travel to face Forney.
Malakoff remains on top of their district after 55-13 win over Mexia
MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) — The Malakoff Tigers are now at the top of their district after getting a 55-13 home win over the Mexia Blackcats on Friday night. Next week, Malakoff will head to Groesbeck for the last game of the regular season.
KLTV
Carthage coach stresses importance of victory in game against Van
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Our Game of the Week for week 10 of the Red Zone is Carthage vs. Van. Carthage Bulldogs head coach Scott Surratt said this game is important because a loss to Van means a loss for the chance to be district champions. “If they beat us...
KLTV
DQ’s Red Zone Spotlight Player of the Week: Longview’s Jalen Hale
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Week 9′s Spotlight Player is the kind of player that likes to have his skills do the talking. Alabama bound, you can can see him tonight in action against Tyler. Last week against McKinney North he scored two touchdowns catches and caught five passes for...
SFA homecoming concert, pep rally, drone show canceled due to weather
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin University has announced that Homecoming events scheduled for Friday night on the Intramural Fields, including the Homecoming concert, pep rally and drone show, have been canceled due to inclement weather. Saturday’s events are set to continue as scheduled, including the 10 a.m. parade and 2 p.m. football game, […]
KLTV
Golden Chick moving into vacant Long John Silver’s on Tyler loop
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fried chicken franchise which advertises over 50 years of service is expanding to Tyler. Golden Chick has obtained a building permit for 205 W. Southwest Loop 323, which currently has a vacant Long John’s Silver’s. According to a company spokesperson, they hope to...
Friday Downpours Could Bring Up to 3 Inches of Rain to East Texas
Almost every county in Deep East Texas is under a burn ban (San Augustine is the only exception). If the current weather forecast holds true, some of those burn bans may be dropped before too long. A slow-moving system is expected to dump some needed precipitation across the Pineywoods throughout...
Over 2,000 without power as storms move across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Approximately 2,216 East Texans are without power as storms move through the area. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 975 Angelina County – […]
Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas
OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
ketk.com
Diesel spill causes road shutdown in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road is shut down due to a diesel spill as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line and managed to pull off the main part of the loop.
Hundreds flock to East Texas gas station ahead of one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history
UPDATE — Time to check your tickets! The winning Powerball jackpot numbers are 19 36 37 46 56 24. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to be the fifth largest in history! $700 million are up for grabs tonight. Angel Perry, the manager of a Valero gas station in Tyler, said they […]
Central Heights ISD cancels class Wednesday due to ‘increase in student illness’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Central Heights ISD in Nacogdoches announced that all students will have the day off on Wednesday due to a “large increase in student illness” during the first two days of the week. CHISD said that this allows custodial staff to focus on cleaning and disinfecting classrooms and common areas. Teachers and […]
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at W. Grande Blvd. and Hollytree Dr. is slowing traffic. Tyler police are responding and the outside lane has been closed heading towards US Hwy 69.
KLTV
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by at least two vehicles. It happened in the 14,000 block of Highway 31 east of Loop 323 in Tyler at about 5:50 a.m. Highway 31 is shut down in both directions from CR 24 to FM...
Tracy Byrd, Eli Young Band Coming to Nacogdoches, Texas This Week
Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches is the place to be this week for some great country music. Wednesday, October 26, country music superstar and southeast Texas native Tracy Byrd will be performing at a benefit concert at Banita Creek Hall. 100% of the proceeds from this show will benefit the Nacogdoches Area Cancer Coalition.
East Texas churches coming together to pray at Downtown Tyler square ahead of satanic temple event
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As it poured outside, East Texans prayed on Friday Afternoon ahead of an “unbatism event” that was scheduled by a DFW area satanic temple. “I wanted to get a group of people together to go down before the event tomorrow and just pray and exercise our freedom of religion,” said Lauren […]
