Read full article on original website
Related
Drivers express frustration over damage from highway construction
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) construction project on Westbound Highway 83 from Harlingen toward La Feria is causing frustration for drivers and damage to vehicles traveling on the road. Drivers said they are out of hundreds, and even thousands of dollars from damages to their vehicle’s windows and windshields caused by loose […]
valleybusinessreport.com
West Rail Joins Brownsville’s Trails Network
Brownsville’s extensive network of hike-and-bike trails has a new addition with the opening of the West Rail Trail. The nearly 7-mile-long trail was officially opened on Oct. 14 at Oliveira Park during a ceremony with remarks from Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. and Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez. The $8-million trail project runs from Palm Boulevard in the heart of the city and on northward past Alton Gloor Boulevard. It then concludes at Expressway 77/83.
KRGV
New water pump station to provide flood relief in Cameron County
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday in Cameron County for a new pump station in the Tio Cano Lake area. Three massive water pumps will be station at the new pump station in Cameron County once construction is complete. Plans for the project were pushed forward after back-to-back flooding events...
progresstimes.net
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE- City of La Joya
City of La Joya, Texas, in informing the General Public regarding to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Facilities (CF) Equipment Grant Program application submittal for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) purposes. A public meeting will be held to give citizenry an opportunity to become acquainted with the project...
progresstimes.net
City of Mission- ORDINANCE NO. 5240
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MISSION, TEXAS, AMENDING THE CITY OF MISSION ANIMAL RESCUE AND ADOPTION ADVISORY BOARD “MISSION PAWSIBLE,”, SECTION 1-B COMPOSITION. READ, CONSIDERED AND PASSED THIS THE 24TH DAY OF OCTOBER, 2022. Norie Gonzalez Garza, Mayor. Attest: Anna Carrillo, City Secretary.
KRGV
City responds after advocates describe ‘unacceptable’ conditions at Weslaco animal shelter
Animal advocates said they found “unacceptable” conditions at the Weslaco animal shelter. Tracy Voss, a member of the organization Tracy’s Paws Rescue, said she visits the Weslaco Animal Care Services shelter every six weeks with a group. She described what she saw in an October 15 visit she said she attended with Weslaco Mayor David Suarez as “unacceptable.”
utrgvrider.com
Report: Valley cities have Texas’ least expensive gas
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Automobile Association of Texas reported that drivers in McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville are paying the least for gas in Texas. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most with $3.46 on average per gallon, while drivers in Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen […]
KRGV
Valley law enforcement agencies holding drug take back events on Saturday
Several law enforcement agencies across the Valley are participating in a drug take-back initiative on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at select locations across the Valley, the public can dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications. The events are part of the DEA's biannual National Prescription Drug...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Taqueria earns 13th ‘Food 4 Thought: TOP Performer’ sticker
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Maria Alejos owner of Taqueria Jalisco is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located at...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Community gathers for Harley David Garcia’s “Last Ride”
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family and friends of the motorcyclist, Harley David Garcia, gathered in his honor for a special “Last Ride” procession on Wednesday in Edinburg. Garcia was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 20, in San Carlos that is currently under investigation. A...
utrgvrider.com
Brownsville City Commission OKs pause on late fees, disconnections￼
During today’s special meeting, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously approved the final reading on Ordinance 2022-1534-A, which establishes a pause on Brownsville Public Utilities Board late fees and disconnections until Feb. 28, 2023. The approval comes in light of the Carr, Riggs & Ingram LLC Forensic Examination Report, which...
Meat market asks if Food Patrol has a ‘warrant’ to film their health violations
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Taqueria Jalisco Owner Maria Alejos is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located at 621 South Commerce Street in Harlingen is big on success […]
Police dog finds cocaine bundles in truck parked at Sunrise Mall
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville Police Department K-9 officer found four bundles of cocaine in a truck left in the Sunrise Mall parking lot, police said. On Thursday, an officer was conducting a routine check of the parking lot at Sunrise Mall when they noticed a white Ford F-150 on the north side by […]
progresstimes.net
Under new management, La Joya Housing Authority focuses on recovery agreement
The La Joya Housing Authority is under new management. Executive Director Ruben Villarreal left on Oct. 7, when his employment contract expired. Rather than replace him, the La Joya Housing Authority board approved a management agreement with the Kenedy Housing Authority, which fired all the remaining employees last week. Chairman...
Deputies seize $50K after traffic stop on interstate in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday find a large amount of money. Sheriff Eric Garza’s social media post said deputies stopped a Ford Mustang on the interchange of Interstate Highway 69 because it displayed an expired registration. The man was asked by deputies for consent to search […]
riograndeguardian.com
Pharr Chamber was to have held the third and final CD 15 candidate forum today
PHARR, Texas – Today, Oct. 27, was due to be the day the third and final candidate forum took place featuring the two candidates running for Congressional District 15. The event, hosted by the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce, was to have taken place at the Pepe Salinas Memorial Civic Center. It would have featured Republican Party candidate Monica De La Cruz and Democratic Party candidate Michelle Vallejo.
megadoctornews.com
The UTRGV McAllen Academic Medical Campus is a 1947 Dream Coming to Life
Dr. Michael B. Hocker, MD, MHS, dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine and senior vice president for UT Health RGV acted as master of ceremonies during what he called “a landmark event.” He welcomed everyone to what will be UTRGV McAllen Academic Medical Campus. “From what you see, anything that looks like a hayfield except for a few small pieces here and there, all that is UTRGV property,” he said. It was mentioned that 38 acres were acquired for the campus.
progresstimes.net
Sullivan City censures councilman over Facebook post
The Sullivan City Council censured City Councilman Julian Peña on Monday for criticizing other members of the City Council on Facebook. Mayor Alma Salinas said the Facebook post, which contained inaccurate information, had created animosity in the community. “If you’re posting something, well, it needs to be the truth,”...
progresstimes.net
After more than four years of pre-trial hearings, well-known Hidalgo County lawyer admits to driving while intoxicated
A well-known Hidalgo County lawyer admitted last week to driving while intoxicated. Marco A. De Luna, 46, of Mission signed a formal admission of guilt on Oct. 18, when he agreed to participate in a pre-trial diversion program. De Luna is well known in western Hidalgo County, where he ran...
Comments / 1