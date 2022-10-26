Read full article on original website
UT’s VolShop faces high order volume amid athletic success
The University of Tennessee is breaking historical records this season, causing fans to rush to purchase merchandise. The VolShop has received a large inflow of purchases in recent weeks, which is resulting in new challenges for employees. “The order fulfillment is a long process,” Tommi Grubbs, marketing manager at the...
The Kentucky Kernel's Cole Parke previews Tennessee-Kentucky
Ahead of No. 3 Tennessee’s border battle with No. 19 Kentucky, The Daily Beacon talked with The Kentucky Kernels Sports Editor Cole Parke, who previewed the Wildcats heading into Saturday’s matchup. Question: What do you think Kentucky needs to do to give itself a chance to win?. Answer:...
Best of Vol Calls: Heupel talks Kentucky, favorite Tennessee traditions
The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers are back in SEC play this Saturday following the dominating win against UT-Martin (65-24). The Vols will take on border rival No. 19 Kentucky. This is the 118th time the two teams have met, and in 1944, they played twice with a win over Kentucky both times.
Lady Vols deal with high expectations as the season approaches
The hype is growing around the Tennessee Lady Vols as we approach the beginning of the 2022-2023 campaign. Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance last season, it is no surprise that expectations are high for the Lady Vols in head coach Kellie Harper’s fourth year at the helm. If there is a coach who knows about expectations, it’s Harper. She won three titles as a guard for Pat Summit and the Lady Vols in the late 1990’s.
Key shines as Vols coast to win over Gonzaga in exhibition
Just a few possessions into the game, Uros Plasvic and Drew Timme found themselves chirping at one another on their way down the court. The game between Tennessee and Gonzaga had all of the competitiveness of a tournament game, even if the results didn’t technically matter. The battle between...
Tennessee looking to stay consistent, even keeled against Kentucky
The Vols have managed to stay even keeled so far this season. Through wins over Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU and Alabama, Tennessee has been able to silence the outside noise and focus on football. That task doesn’t get any easier as the team’s ranking gets higher and talks of the College...
Tillman announces return from injury with NIL promotion
Tennessee wide receiver announced Friday that he will return to action on Saturday as the No. 3 Vols (7-0, 3-0 SEC) take on No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) at Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Saturday. Tillman has been out since Sept. 17, when he went down with an ankle injury against Akron that required surgery.
