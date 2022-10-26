The hype is growing around the Tennessee Lady Vols as we approach the beginning of the 2022-2023 campaign. Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance last season, it is no surprise that expectations are high for the Lady Vols in head coach Kellie Harper’s fourth year at the helm. If there is a coach who knows about expectations, it’s Harper. She won three titles as a guard for Pat Summit and the Lady Vols in the late 1990’s.

