Rebel Wilson Speaks Out Against 'Grubby Behavior' of Newspaper That Tried to Out Her
Rebel Wilson is speaking out about an incident earlier this summer in which an Australian newspaper attempted to out her relationship with designer Ramona Agruma. It happened in June of 2022, when the Sydney Morning Herald's gossip columnist Andrew Hornery contacted Wilson, giving her two days to comment on the relationship—which until that time had been kept private—before he would go ahead and publish the story.
