ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony

A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ABC News

Meet the teacher encouraging her students one affirmation at a time

A Georgia teacher is on a mission to inspire both her young students and her followers online. Known by her students as Miss P., Anyunna Phillips strives to instill confidence and build up her kindergartners at Barack H. Obama Elementary Magnet School of Technology in Atlanta. She also shares snippets of her classroom life with tens of thousands of followers through her @cool.missp Instagram account.
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
The Conversation U.S.

How college in prison is leading professors to rethink how they teach

When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time. But as I point out in my new edited volume, “Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison,” education in prison is doing more than changing the lives of those who have been locked up as punishment for crimes – it is also changing the lives of those doing the teaching. As director of a college program in prisons and as a researcher and professor who teaches in both colleges...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Politics lecturer, 57, who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students and 'completely gibberish' education system wins £22,000 after being forced out of his job

An experienced politics lecturer who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students has won £22,000 after being wrongly forced out of his job. Dr Craig Ross condemned the education system as 'complete gibberish' and described the regurgitating of mark schemes in assessments as 'boneheaded prescriptivism'. The 57-year-old resigned in...
Daily Mail

Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing

Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

College students are petty tyrants on a frightening scale, study shows

It’s awful that huge majorities of college students are totalitarian enough to support corporal punishment for unwanted speech. It’s almost as bad that similar majorities think favored speech should be compelled. Even more worrisome, the speech they wish to compel is actually pernicious. This column reported yesterday on...
Fox News

Students rip 'woke' colleges for Halloween 'offensive' costume warnings: 'Don't think that's their place'

Colleges across America are warning students of "cultural appropriation" as they prepare to dress up for Halloween, giving tips on how to avoid offending others. Schools such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Ohio University, University of Colorado-Boulder, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Michigan are all encouraging students to choose a Halloween costume that does not appropriate another culture.
MADISON, WI
elearningindustry.com

5 Ways To Encourage Student-Driven Engagement In Virtual Classrooms

Fostering Virtual Student-Driven Engagement For Remote Learning. When it comes to successful teaching—either remote or in-person—student engagement is the name of the game. Engaged students are motivated to take accountability for their progress by participating, completing assignments, and studying independently outside class. However, when we talk about engagement, we usually think about what teachers can do to promote it. In this article, we talk about the other side of the coin, which is virtual student-driven engagement. Let's see what makes it different and how you can promote it in your (virtual) classroom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy