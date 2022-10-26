Read full article on original website
Related
LGBTQ students at religious schools stage walkouts on National Coming Out Day
Students at religious schools across the country walked out of class Tuesday to demand widespread changes be made to how LGBTQ people are treated at religious universities and high schools. Tuesday’s walkouts at more than 50 schools were organized by the Religious Exemption Accountability Project (REAP) and the Black Menaces, a group of five Black…
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
ABC News
Meet the teacher encouraging her students one affirmation at a time
A Georgia teacher is on a mission to inspire both her young students and her followers online. Known by her students as Miss P., Anyunna Phillips strives to instill confidence and build up her kindergartners at Barack H. Obama Elementary Magnet School of Technology in Atlanta. She also shares snippets of her classroom life with tens of thousands of followers through her @cool.missp Instagram account.
School dress codes disproportionately impact girls, LGBTQ+ students and students of color, GAO report finds
School dress code policies disproportionately affect girls, LGBTQ+ students and students of color, according to a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released this week. Most school dress codes prohibit students from wearing “immodest” or “revealing” clothing typically worn by girls, as well as certain hairstyles or head coverings that target...
WKRC
School dress codes may be 'less equitable' for Black, female and LGBT students, federal report claims
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released this month advised the U.S. Secretary of Education to provide resources to assist schools across the country with "potential disparities and disproportionality in dress code enforcement." The report argued some dress codes may "create a less equitable and safe...
NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
How college in prison is leading professors to rethink how they teach
When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time. But as I point out in my new edited volume, “Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison,” education in prison is doing more than changing the lives of those who have been locked up as punishment for crimes – it is also changing the lives of those doing the teaching. As director of a college program in prisons and as a researcher and professor who teaches in both colleges...
College Professors, Tell Us The Ways In Which Students Are Clueless About Being A University Educator
If you are a college professor, there are likely many facets of your job that you've noticed students are totally oblivious to. For example, they might assume that the only hours you work are the ones in which you're teaching classes. Or that being a professor is a position that...
Politics lecturer, 57, who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students and 'completely gibberish' education system wins £22,000 after being forced out of his job
An experienced politics lecturer who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students has won £22,000 after being wrongly forced out of his job. Dr Craig Ross condemned the education system as 'complete gibberish' and described the regurgitating of mark schemes in assessments as 'boneheaded prescriptivism'. The 57-year-old resigned in...
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
Majority of Americans support banning the consideration of race during college admissions: Poll
A new poll released by the Washington Post shows that 63% of American adults surveyed support banning the consideration of race during college admissions. The poll, conducted by The Washington Post and George Mason University, asked adults about racial diversity programs on American college campuses. When asked, "Would you support...
Top London university told student she cannot breastfeed on campus
A student at one of the world’s top art schools has been told she cannot bring her newborn baby to campus and breastfeed her during lectures. Jasmijn Toffano was due to return to her graphic communication design course at Central Saint Martins this new academic year, after giving birth over the summer.
Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing
Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
Washington Examiner
College students are petty tyrants on a frightening scale, study shows
It’s awful that huge majorities of college students are totalitarian enough to support corporal punishment for unwanted speech. It’s almost as bad that similar majorities think favored speech should be compelled. Even more worrisome, the speech they wish to compel is actually pernicious. This column reported yesterday on...
There Are Just 90 LGBTQ School Board Members. Half Were Threatened, Harassed
As collected by the Victory Institute, a clearinghouse for LGBTQ candidates and elected officials, the numbers of queer school board members are eye-popping. Of the approximately 90,000 U.S. school board members, 90 — 0.1% — are known to be LGBTQ. Most of those out board members are gay cisgender men. Just 29 are cisgender women, […]
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
CNBC
These are the 10 best colleges in the U.S.—and there isn't one public school on the list
The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the...
Students rip 'woke' colleges for Halloween 'offensive' costume warnings: 'Don't think that's their place'
Colleges across America are warning students of "cultural appropriation" as they prepare to dress up for Halloween, giving tips on how to avoid offending others. Schools such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Ohio University, University of Colorado-Boulder, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Michigan are all encouraging students to choose a Halloween costume that does not appropriate another culture.
Refusing to teach critical race theory is a disservice to students
Good morning, y'all. Happy Saturday! I'm sure you have heard the debate about critical race theory and whether or not it should be taught to kids in school. CRT is an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that race is a social construct, and that racism...
elearningindustry.com
5 Ways To Encourage Student-Driven Engagement In Virtual Classrooms
Fostering Virtual Student-Driven Engagement For Remote Learning. When it comes to successful teaching—either remote or in-person—student engagement is the name of the game. Engaged students are motivated to take accountability for their progress by participating, completing assignments, and studying independently outside class. However, when we talk about engagement, we usually think about what teachers can do to promote it. In this article, we talk about the other side of the coin, which is virtual student-driven engagement. Let's see what makes it different and how you can promote it in your (virtual) classroom.
Comments / 0