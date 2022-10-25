Read full article on original website
Related
bankautomationnews.com
Wells Fargo Auto credit decisioning reaches 70% automation
LAS VEGAS – Wells Fargo is increasing its credit decisioning automation in an effort to enhance dealer satisfaction in its auto business. The bank’s automotive credit decisioning reached 70% automation in 2022, up from 50% in 2021, Head of Wells Fargo Auto Tanya Sanders said at the Auto Finance Summit on Thursday. “We spent the […]
bankautomationnews.com
Bank of America’s digital transaction volumes hit 75%
LAS VEGAS — Bank of America’s volume of direct transactions completed through digital channels has reached 75%, Tim Owens, consumer vehicle lending executive, said Thursday at the Auto Finance Summit in Las Vegas. Customers “love digital car shopping, but when they want to speak to someone … they want to speak to someone in the […]
bankautomationnews.com
Transactions: First Pryority Bank partners with Teslar to automate workflows
First Pryority Bank selected Teslar Software to automate workflows as the bank continues on a path of expansion. The $315 million Pryor Creek, Okla.-based bank will be able to track exceptions, upload documents and automate workflows that previously required manual effort, according to a Teslar release. “Teslar’s technology, starting with pipeline and exceptions management tools, […]
bankautomationnews.com
Envestnet, FNZ to launch real-time account opening, funding
Wealth tech giant Envestnet and U.K.-based platform-as-a-service provider FNZ have teamed up to launch a digital, integrated solution that facilitates real-time account opening and funding, and allows for digitally automated servicing and maintenance offerings. FNZ administers over $1.5 trillion and partners with more than 650 financial institutions, while Envestnet has $325.2 billion assets under management […]
bankautomationnews.com
Capital One boosts automation investment in Q3
Capital One is modernizing its tech stack and increasing automation using machine learning (ML) within the bank’s systems. The $444 billion bank reported a 9% year-over-year increase in communications and data processing spend to $349 million during the third quarter, according to the company’s Q3 earnings presentation. The technology-focused investment will allow Capital One to […]
bankautomationnews.com
Amazon’s only bearish analyst says revival to take even longer
Amazon.com Inc. shares will fall another 28% and take longer to recover from a slump that has already wiped out $560 billion in market value, says BNP Paribas Exane’s Stefan Slowinski, the only analyst with a sell-rating on the e-commerce giant. Slowinski cut the stock’s 12-month price target to $80 per share, the lowest among […]
bankautomationnews.com
Digital transformation too risky during a recession? Not so fast
Global economic instability has made rough waters, and balancing the books nowadays is a tough job, to say the least. Conventional advice on how organizations should behave in a tumultuous economic environment has been to do everything possible to cut costs across departments and ride out the storm. However, paying little attention to furthering investments in core banking technology is the riskier proposition.
bankautomationnews.com
CFPB plans open banking rule in 2023
LAS VEGAS — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is planning to propose a new rule in 2023 requiring financial institutions to share consumer data upon consumers’ requests, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said Tuesday at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas. As more financial institutions adopt open banking and data-sharing becomes the norm, a new rule […]
Comments / 0