Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
cranberryeagle.com
First responders memorialized
BUTLER TWP — Butler County Commissioner Kevin Boozel said he finally became a volunteer firefighter because of Bradley Holmes, who was at the scene of a fire that destroyed Boozel’s Harrisville house in 2008. Holmes, who was a member of Pine Township Engine Company, died shortly after aiding...
cranberryeagle.com
BC3 Armstrong County campus gets further funding
Butler County Community College received a $2 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to be used for expenses related to its new two-story campus building currently under construction in Ford City. The college broke ground for the anticipated 15,000-square-foot facility at 1100 Fourth Ave. in Ford City in...
cranberryeagle.com
SRU center hosting Dress for Success events
The Dress for Success boutique in the Holly Pointe Building saw five or six women come in every week to browse the racks in search of clothing to wear for job interviews or to supplement their current workplace wardrobes. That number was dwarfed by the 25 to 30 women who attend the mobile and pop-up clothing distribution events hosted by the organization.
cranberryeagle.com
Artwork displayed at Mars library
Local artwork adorns the walls at the Mars Area Public Library through a new collaboration with the Cranberry Artists Network. “Project Art in the Library” features works of art created by members of the art network, a group that promotes artistic appreciation in Cranberry and the surrounding area through connecting artists and their skills with the community. The art will be displayed on the walls inside the Mars Area Public Library building, and will rotate every six months.
cranberryeagle.com
PennDOT to hold job fair in Butler
Anyone seeking employment can attend a job fair from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the state Department of Transportation District 10 office in Butler. The Butler County Maintenance Office, 351 New Castle Road, is looking for full-time and winter-equipment operators and seasonal radio dispatcher positions. Equipment operator...
cranberryeagle.com
Stream improvement project completed in Cranberry park
CRANBERRY TWP — The stream that winds its way through the Cranberry Community Park should flow easier moving forward, thanks to a recent Cranberry Township Public Works and Engineering stream bank improvement project. A video detailing the work done on the stream was presented at a Cranberry Township board...
cranberryeagle.com
Brother act ends early at California
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — A moment remembered ... locked in time, actually. At least, that’s how Seneca Valley graduates Gabe and Josh Miller — brothers and longtime football teammates with the Raiders and at California (Pa.) University— view it. Gabe, a junior, and Josh, a sophomore, started...
cranberryeagle.com
Drive-through trick or treat prevails as school favorite
MARS — The COVID-19 pandemic produced images of worshippers attending church in parking lots, people parading in dinosaur costumes and neighbors sprawled across foldout chairs on driveways. It would have been hard for any prophet to predict the surrealism of all those outdoor events. But no one could have...
cranberryeagle.com
2 Pittsburgh men charged for allegedly stealing pallets from Adams Twp businesses, charged
Adams Township police have accused two Pittsburgh men of taking 171 pallets from multiple businesses in the municipality. Nicholas L. Lee, 32, and Freddie W. McCray, 36, were charged Monday with multiple counts of misdemeanor theft and conspiracy in connection to two September incidents. Police said the first theft occurred...
cranberryeagle.com
In Squirrel Hill, people gather to remember Tree of Life victims 4 years later
PITTSBURGH — A solemn quiet fell over the corner of Shady and Wilkins avenues in Squirrel Hill on Thursday, four years since an antisemitic gunman opened fire on Saturday services at the Tree of Life synagogue. “People are feeling it,” said Maggie Feinstein, director of the 10.27 Healing Project....
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County hires new director for Bureau of Elections
Butler County has hired Chantell McCurdy as director of its Bureau of Elections, just in time to oversee the general election Nov. 8. McCurdy has spent the last five years working as a registrar in the bureau. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Penn State University. She succeeds Aaron Sheasley, who left the position nearly six months ago.
cranberryeagle.com
Students and their host families have interesting experiences through program
Alessandra Natali never thought she would enjoy going to school so much, but her junior year at Knoch High School has been one of her favorites so far. At her old school, she was in the same classroom all day, and it didn’t have any sports or extracurricular activities to take part in. With high school being so different, she said her education has surprisingly become one of her favorite parts of being in the United States.
cranberryeagle.com
Mars earns playoff berth with 21-14 win over North Catholic
ADAMS TWP — Lending his weight to crutches in the trainer’s room, Mars sophomore quarterback Eric Kasperowicz blinked away tears and gritted his teeth. More so than the stinging pain in his right ankle, he was already concerned with what’s to come for his Planets, who clinched a playoff berth with a 21-14 win over Greater Allegheny Conference foe North Catholic Friday night.
cranberryeagle.com
SV/NA grid matchup filled with playoff implications
There are two ways the Seneca Valley football team's season can be extended. The Raiders can qualify for the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs with a win at North Allegheny Friday or by having Canon-McMillan defeat Mt. Lebanon. "The kids all know what's at stake," said Raiders' coach Ron Butschle. "We...
