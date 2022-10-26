College of the Desert was on lockdown midday Friday after a report of a person with a weapon on campus. An "all-clear" was given around 12:30 p.m., signaling safety on the Palm Desert campus. Earlier, people were urged to stay away from campus. Those on campus were asked to shelter in place. College of the The post ‘All clear’ given after report of person with weapon on College of the Desert campus appeared first on KESQ.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO