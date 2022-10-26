Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight pathRoger MarshOntario, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman SaysStill UnsolvedLos Angeles, CA
Palm Springs HS students produce holiday commercials for restaurant
An alumna from Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus is producing holiday commercials for I Heart Mac and Cheese with Palm Springs High School students, college officials said Wednesday. Donnie Gerrell, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree and teaching credential in 2018, is offering media training opportunities for...
‘All clear’ given after report of person with weapon on College of the Desert campus
College of the Desert was on lockdown midday Friday after a report of a person with a weapon on campus. An "all-clear" was given around 12:30 p.m., signaling safety on the Palm Desert campus. Earlier, people were urged to stay away from campus. Those on campus were asked to shelter in place. College of the The post ‘All clear’ given after report of person with weapon on College of the Desert campus appeared first on KESQ.
westsidestorynewspaper.com
San Bernardino Board of Education Superintendent Endorses Mikki Cichocki for SBCUSD Board
SAN BERNARDINO, CA— Mikki Cichocki continues to amass endorsements from leading educators as she runs for the short-term seat on the San Bernardino City Unified School District Board. San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Ted Alejandre has added his name to the long list of her supporters. Alejandre and...
csusb.edu
Stem Cell Scholars Symposium returns to CSUSB Nov. 4
Cal State San Bernardino will host the annual Stem Cell Scholars Symposium, which seeks to create an environment of interaction between stem cell labs, offer training opportunities for students and offer a forum to provide more knowledge in the area of stem cell biology to the community. The symposium will...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District election on Nov. 8
Five candidates, including the two incumbents, are vying for two seats to represent the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District next month. Here is a snapshot of the candidates. Chris Diercks. Incumbent Chris Diercks hopes to continue the park district’s legacy of progress, innovation and programming. He was initially...
High school football: League champions decided in final week of regular season
It's the final week of the regular season and league titles are on the line. The schedule is headlined by the 63rd annual Bell Game between Indio and Coachella Valley, as well as the highly anticipated DEL game with championship implications between Palm Desert and Palm Springs. Coachella Valley wins the Bell Game and DVL The post High school football: League champions decided in final week of regular season appeared first on KESQ.
Rialto Grand Opening: Now There’s More Access to Maternal and Infant Health Care for Blacks in the IE
The city of Rialto took strides toward addressing gaps in access to maternal and infant health care with the grand opening of the NAEBOR Clinic on Oct. 24. As part of the Mommy and Me Medical Group owned by Dr. Guillermo J. Valenzuela, NAEBOR is an acronym that stands for Neighborly, Adaptable, Equitable Care for Black Obstetric Patients with Respect, characteristics the clinic and its providers plan to uphold as they deliver care to Black mothers and Black pregnant people.
City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project
The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and the city of Coachella have agreed on a beautification project for the Dillon Road corridor, which is located between Interstate 10 and Highway 86. The tribe and city officials will sign the memo of agreement at a ceremony on Monday. Officials said the partnership aims to increase The post City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Gallery: Bar Cecil Chef Gabriel Woo Serves Dinner Under The Date Palms
Chef Gabriel Woo left the comfy confines of his almost-impossible-to-get-a-reservation- at restaurant, Bar Cecil in Palm Springs, this week to serve an Outstanding in The Field dinner under the date palms at the Flying Disc Ranch in Thermal, California. Just as the temperatures are beginning to drop and the snowbird...
Yucca Valley – 29 Palms game canceled after verbal altercation at YVHS leads to brief lockdown
The "Bell Game" between Yucca Valley High School and Twentynine Palms High School has been canceled, officials confirmed. This comes after YVHS was placed on a temporary lockdown after reports of an altercation on Friday. Details on the altercation were limited, however, authorities said the altercation was only verbal, it was not physical and there The post Yucca Valley – 29 Palms game canceled after verbal altercation at YVHS leads to brief lockdown appeared first on KESQ.
newsmirror.net
Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare
For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
csusb.edu
CSUSB educator named to American Academy of Nursing Fellowship
Mary Anne Schultz, who retired from the Cal State San Bernardino Department of Nursing and currently serves as a lecturer in the department, will be formally inducted into the American Academy of Nursing (AAN) as a Fellow on Saturday, Oct. 29. Schultz, who has been teaching for 30 years and...
palmspringslife.com
Lawrence Lazzaro and Nicholas Hertneck
A lot of progress can be made in just 12 months. Simply ask Nicholas Hertneck and Lawrence Lazzaro, interior designers-cum-retailers who own and operate Palm Desert’s Modern Hacienda in addition to Nicholas Lawrence Design. “This year we have grown a great deal, says Lazzaro, who shares that there are...
Greener grass with less water? New batch of water-saving grasses showing great promise
UC Riverside has bred grass to better adapt to California's climate for decades, but they've recently hit on a new strain that might be the best yet.
Riverside, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KTLA.com
Some residents of condemned San Bernardino apartment complex have nowhere else to go
A San Bernardino apartment building called a “dump site” has been boarded up and red-tagged, but former tenants say they still need help. “I left this weekend,” said former tenant Jessica Pasillas. “I’m renting out a room. It’s a small, little room, but I’m not out on the street or in my car, so…”
KTLA.com
Massive rave in San Bernardino will have Narcan kits ready
In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, starting with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses. The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise...
Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
AGU Blogosphere
Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains
Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains. On Tuesday a remarkable video was posted to Twitter showing a series of debris flows at Yucaipa in the San Bernadino Mountains of California:- . The video is also on Youtube. This series of debris flows, which occurred over...
Fontana Herald News
WSS will move into former Rite Aid building at Foothill and Sierra in Fontana
Progressive Real Estate Partners announced recently that Foothill Plaza in Fontana is 100 percent leased after the recent signing of a lease with WSS to take over the former Rite Aid space. The 92,000 square-foot El Super anchored center is located at 16910 Foothill Boulevard at the hard corner signalized...
